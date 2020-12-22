DISSOLUTIONS
Carly Malia Chestnut, Waverly, v. Matthew Robert Chestnut, Waverly.
Amanda Dawn Poock, Sumner, v. Zachary Robert Louis Poock, Fredericksburg.
CASES FILED
Keri Niemann and Dustin Solem, Tripoli, two petitions to change minors’ names to drop mother’s maiden name.
State of Iowa, ex rel. S.T.P., v. Jacob R. Oesterle, Waterloo, paternity.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa, Waterloo, v. Trisha Renae Kaiser, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Richard Joseph and Rhonda Burns, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Sonya Elaine Carlson, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Collection Professionals Inc., Macomb, Illinois, v. Darin and Shannon Schoonover, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Collection Professionals Inc., Macomb, Illinois, v. Ashley Tudor, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Mark M. and Kim McLeish, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Lori Ann Sommer, Denver, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Melissa Ann Happel, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Jim Hundley Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., Janesville, v. David Walsh, Denver, training debt collection.
Second Round Sub LLC v. Erika Lindgren, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Elizabeth Ann Jorgensen, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
Sartori Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Tracy Lynn and Robert Klinkenborg, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Witham Auto Centers Inc., Waterloo, v. Erik Lee, Waverly, unpaid services.
State of Iowa v. Sidney Wayne Jones Jr., 25, Waterloo, carrying weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 29, Cedar Rapids, first-offense OWI, two counts of child endangerment, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Carlos Miguel Rodriguez-Casillas, 27, Des Moines, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Shirley Samone Lacey Wiggins, 24, Rockford, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Steven Russel Onstad, 65, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Andrew John Thompson, 24, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and second-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on the meth count and seven days in jail on the marijuana count, the prison term is suspended, jail term has already been served, fined a total of $1,315, $1,000 of which is suspended, also must pay $47.25 Crime Services surcharge and $1,050 attorney’s fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, rights to vote and bear arms are revoked until all penalties are satisfied, cooperate with DNA profiling, placed on probation for three to five years, pay $300 Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must obtain or maintain employment, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bonds set at $5,000 on the meth charge and $1,000 on the marijuana charge, pay $426 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Rene Miguel Valverde, 58, Denver, pled guilty to interference with official acts, ordered to pay $250 fine, $37.50 Crime Services surcharge and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jacqueline Mendel, 55, Tomball, Texas, pled guilty to first-offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Jordan Andrew Downs, 27, Waterloo, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, sentenced to 90 days in jail, credited for time previously served, concurrent with Black Hawk County case, pay $315 fine and $47.25 Crime Services surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, no-contact order in effect through Dec. 20, 2022, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $174.80 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Clint Matthew Simpson, 24, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, may serve two days in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 Crime Services surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, companion charge of having no insurance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR DEC. 10-16
SPEEDING: Yusuf Suleiman Mohamed, Minneapolis; Farhan Rashid Hussein, Bloomington, Minnesota; Lisa M. Barnes, Putnam, Illinois; Romy Lynn Thompson, Reno, Nevada; Michael Dean Bergmann, Readlyn; Rene Antonio Ortiz, St. Paul, Minnesota; Abbey Elizabeth Hoskins, Cedar Falls; Denise Lynne Duffy Miglio, Lemont, Illinois; Bethany Brecunier, Fredericksburg; Michael Jason Miller, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tracy lee Meyers, Cedar Rapids; Shakari Zharne Baker Bruce, Waterloo; Jessica A. Fortune, Rock Falls; Kayla Marie Hible, South Haven, Minnesota; Hanna E. Moser, Chicago; Ezra A. Hershberger, Waverly; Catherine Ann Sargent, Fredericksburg; Bradley Scott Torgersen, Greene; Connor Philip Rustad, Cresco; Brianna Lynn Roe, Clarksville; Howard Steven Crohn, Dallas; James Douglas Niemann, Oelwein; Colleen Carolyn Risselman, Rosemont, Minnesota; Daniel Lares, Ridgeway; Larry Lee Engelhardt, O’Fallon, Missouri; Sophia Lorraine McInroy, Readlyn; sam A. Ingracia III, Florissant, Missouri; Kathleen Ann Rudnicki, Minneapolis; Gregory Scott Scharf, Cedar Rapids; Justin J. Dilger, Shell Rock; Fawzane Traore, Minneapolis; Martha Elicia Beltran Martinez, Peoria; James Russ, Champlin, Minnesota; Nicholas John Trumble, Woodbury, Minnesota; Michael S. Shumer II, Walbridge, Ohio; David Owen Pitts Jr., Kingston, Georgia; Jessica Marie Slade, Burnsville, Minnesota; Robert Lee Holliday, West St. Paul, Minnesota; Jade Aerial Benton, Bastrop, Louisiana; Hannah Brentyn Tripp, Eldora; Eva M. Hopp, Pinckneyville, Illinois; Richard Joseph Kipp, Sioux City; William Joseph Nuehring, Rockwell; Gregory Alan Mithcell, Elk Run Heights; Melisa Huseinovic, Waterloo; Ken Robert Irvine, Hazelton; London Elizabeth Dodd, Janesville; Chelsea Ranee Hill, Greene; Ryne Jerald Klunder, Waterloo; Cole Arlen Johnston, Star Prairie, Wisconsin; Douglas John O’Hara III, Zumbro Falls, Minnesota; Gregory Lev Moroshek, Plymouth, Minnesota; Justine Lee Grummitt, Greene; Hazel Ann Ackerman, Shell Rock; Todd Alan Brinkman, Bristow; Jodi Lynn Linkenmeyer, Waterloo; Paula Jean Bachman, Marion; Nicholas Scott Shuler, Cedar Rapids; Jacob Charles Jungen, Waterloo; Todd Alvin Summers, Oelwein; David Wayne Figanbaum, Sumner; Shauna Maria Opseth, Hudson, Wisconsin; Sarah Beth Sanderson, Denver; Wade Steven Jeska, Ham Lake, Minnesota; Alycia L. Rourke, Dike; Jacob Robert Hansen, Cedar Falls; Aaron Jay Wedo, Arlington; Gracia Patricia Stafford, Waterloo; and Shawn M. Bratten, Cedar Falls.
OTHERS: Rene M. Valverde, Hollywood, Florida, dark window or windshield; Chad Richard Chandler, Waterloo, no insurance, dark window or windshield, and driving while license suspended; Diane Marie Ayers, Dumont, registration violation; Jeremy John Paris, Readlyn, registration violation; Christopher Ray Patty, Sumner, failure to comply with safety regulations; Todd M. Kalkwarf, Aplington, dark window or windshield; Jacob D. Hershberger, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Matthew Darren Swolley, Indianola, dark window or windshield; Wu Duan Xie, Coralville, failure to display registration plate; Gregory Scott Scharf, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Stephanie Marie Pauley, Ionia, texting and driving; Michael Gregg Yeatman Jr., Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Thomas J. Barnett, Clarskville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ryne Jerald Klunder, Waterloo, texting and driving; Adin Joseph Tijerina, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration card or plate; Kyle Robert Knight, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Justin Lee Kasemeier, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Kallee Kay Potratz, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Anthony James Cahoy, West Union, dark window or windshield; Rick Warren Coffman, Cedar Falls, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Tyler M. Rommann, Jesup, failure to use seat belt; Mariela Elena Mejia Amador, Chicago, failure to have a valid license/permit; Nicholas Patrick Langan, Waverly, violation of conditions of restricted license; Liliane Atty, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; and Alyssa Marie Starnes, Waterloo, driving while license suspended.