MARRIAGES
Jasmine Arlene Nielsen and Desmond Bryce Adger, both of McKinley, Texas, June 6 in Cedar Falls.
Dillon Taylor Johansen and Sierra Lynn Rewerts, both of Tripoli, June 13 in Waverly.
Tatem Jade Oloff and Douglas Wayne DeBower, both of Waverly, June 13 in Waverly.
Aaron Michael Kaufman and Audrey Dee Blake, both of Sumner, June 19 in Waverly.
Eric Albert Dhein, Tripoli, and Amy Christine Tiffany, Janesville, June 19 in Waverly.
Kerin Rae Bartels and William Ensign Wilson, both of Waterloo, June 20 in Waterloo.
Bryson Paul Zabel and Ashley Mae Harmon, both of Waverly, June 20 in Waverly.
Jeffrey Allen Steffen and Tiffany Marie Grummitt, both of Sumner, June 20 in Sumner.
Clayton Jay Flaig and Sara Jane Kadolph, both of Waverly, June 26 in Waverly.
Brittany Paige Groe, Waverly, and Jacob Michael Duben, Evansdale, June 27 in Clear Lake.
Shannon Marie Stewart, New Hampton, and Bradley Jacob Moss, Faribault, Minnesota, June 27 in Cedar Falls.
Jeffrey Fredric Arians and Hanna Jean Wiersma, both of Waverly, June 27 in Readlyn.
Shirley Lynn Grantham and Nicholas Adam Garner, both of Waverly, June 27 in Waverly.
Sophia Rose Phillips and Jentry Ethan Miller, both of Waverly, June 27 in Waverly.
Alexa Ann Herman and Kramer James Dixon, both of Waukon, June 27 in Waukon.
Marissa Monyka Dodd and Cross Bronson Colsch, both of Denver, June 30 in West Union.
Makenzie Ann Sterk and Kyle Joseph Brinning, both of Waverly, July 4 in Marion.
Brian Duane Hull and Tara Marie Flippo, both of Waterloo, July 4 in Waterloo.
Robert William Newell and Britni Annique Cohen-Wichner, both of Stoughton, Wisconsin, July 11 in Waverly.
Kristin Jean Wendland and Matthew Lawrence Dittman, both of Waverly, July 11 in Waverly.
Dons Irene Heidt, Waverly, and Kurt Emerson Kelley, Cedar Falls, July 14 in Waverly.
Austin Ross Page, Tripoli, and Tori Aleine Pierce, Readlyn, July 17 in rural Dundee.
CASES FILED
Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc. v. Dale Miller, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Gazette Communications Inc., Cedar Rapids, v. Simpson Furniture Company, d.b.a. Art Van Furniture, Waverly, unpaid services rendered.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jenna Wolfe, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Daniel and Camella Austin, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Farmers Win Coop, Charles City, v. Shane Allen Miller, Tripoli, non-payment of products and services.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Amy Eick, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Ali Renee Rodriguez, 30, Davenport, three counts of child endangerment, driving while barred, false report of an indictable offense to a public entity and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Kristen James Nelson, 36, Forest City, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Matthew John Steere, 47, Waverly, driving while barred, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Cierra Mae Wilson, 19, Minneapolis, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. John William Geesman, 38, Waverly, fourth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Kayla Jo Seppelt, 30, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Gordon Arlo Walters Jr., 51, Waverly, pled guilty to first-degree harassment, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined $625, suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, no-contact order remains in effect until July 14, 2025, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $288 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Robert Brown, 35, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to up to two years in prison, ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin sentence, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $281.25 Crime Services surcharge, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, must complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, driver’s license revoked for six years, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JULY 16-22
SPEEDING: Lucinda Marie Hansen, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Michael Leslie Heideman, Fredericksburg; Timothy M. Wollbrink, Sutter, Illinois; Jasmine Renay Holmes, Mason City; Lucas Joseph Morang, Winstead, Minnesota; Traci Jo Woods, Plainfield; Rodney Karl Cran, Gulfport, Mississippi; Melanie Elaine Matthias, Cedar Falls; Argtim Jaos, Elgin, Illinois; Lisa Marie Perez, Tripoli; Bailey Caroline Dunkin, Denver; Maverick Robert Winther, Woodbine; Sarah Elizabeth Mashek, Cresco; Christopher Mark Orrock, Plymouth, Minnesota; Michael Graydon Fleming Jr., Lake Elmo, Minnesota; Richard Dwayne Wingerter, Davenport; Lindsay Diane Abney, St. Paul, Minnesota; Mary Teresa Phillips, Marion; Erin Colleen Ward, Elmhurst, Illinois; Melinda Jo Quinlan, Maplewood, Minnesota; Michael Jon Bronemann, Cedar Falls; Jose Martinez Zuniga, East Moline, Illinois; Skylar Daniel Hartzog, Rochester, Minnesota; Jennifer Joy Johnson, Cedar Falls; Angela Marie Day, Rockford; Vu Tran Pham, Hoover, Alabama; Ferid Dervisevic, Farmington, Minnesota; Toshiake Tawara, Winder, Georgia; Thomas Irvin Wilberding, Waterloo; Sarah Jane Bieber, Waukon; Kayonnie Nichelle Jones, St. Paul, Minnesota; Nicholas Dean Jenderko, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Jacob Joseph Potter, Elburn, Illinois; Richard Robert Ziebell, Wabasha, Minnesota; Michelle Lynn Eversman, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Nicholas Bartels, Waterloo; Matthew Gene Brincks, Fredericksburg; Emmett Lloyd Adamson, Iowa City; Vinuth Nagendra, Cedar Rapids; Laura Joann Novak, New Hampton; Adam Duane Medhaug, Waterloo; Janine Helen Seils, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Lee Richard Jensen, Waterloo; Julie Kae Bolin, Waterloo; Damon Michael Kruse, Waverly; and Samuel John Hornyak, Waverly.
OTHERS: Calon Phillip Petersen, Fairbank, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; John Michael Even, Denver, dark window or windshield; Michael Scott Chodur, Garner, operating non-registered vehicle, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Jeffrey D. Schutte, Readlyn, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Dawn Denise White, Minneapolis, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Nathan Miles Hoy, Marion, dark window or windshield; Genesis Rubio, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Edwin O. Teleguario Sipac, Postville, dark window or windshield; Norman E. Wurzer, Fredericksburg, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Scott Allen Bohaty, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Hugo Damian Sajche Lopez, Postville, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Jeffrey Charles Butler, Waterloo, two counts of failure to obey safety regulations; Aaron Michael Pattison, Decorah, increasing loading capacity in registration and failure to comply with safety regulations; Alan Joel Copper, New Hampton, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kenny A. Bergmann, Frederika, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kyle Robert Kueker, Waverly, registration violation; Leroy L. Gabe, failure to use seat belt; and Mark Allen Fagerlind, Sumner, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled.