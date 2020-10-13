CASES FILED
Kaitlyn Marie Richter, Waverly, v. Andrew Michael Briggs, Waterloo, custody.
Bank of America N.A., Charlotte, North Carolina, v. Marc E. Boggess, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Citibank N.A. v. Jessica D. Steiner, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Colton Hager, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Carri Schwartz, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. David Conger, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Kimberly Kay Cross, 27, Fairbank, reckless neglect of a dependent adult resulting in a physical injury.
State of Iowa v. Jerod Michael Cox, 25, La Porte City, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Steven Paige Davis, 36, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Katlin Adams Wood, 25, Sumner, interference with official acts, public intoxication and assault on persons in certain occupations.
State of Iowa v. Parella Marie Hawthorne, 31, St. Louis, eluding and providing false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Jamie Michelle Hadwin, 37, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
City of Waverly v. Jennifer Lynn Endelman, 47, Waverly, allowing dog to run at large.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Matthew Weber, 41, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Mac Johnny Pedro, 20, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Johnny Spencer Jr., 36, Washington, pled guilty to driving while license barred, ordered to pay $625 fine and $93.75 crime services surcharge along with attorney’s fee when reported, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, also pled guilty to companion speeding ticket and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $385.08 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dallas Michael James, 25, Waverly, pled guilty to third-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fine of $750 is suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug/alcohol testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Derek Jerome Loomis, 33, Waterloo, pled guilty to third-offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fine of $750 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, reside in Waterloo Residential Facility as part of probation, pending placement, defendant is released to supervision of the Department of Correctional Services, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug/alcohol testing, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $223 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Miranda Leigh Ann Wolfe, 23, Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to no valid driver’s license, ordered to pay $200 fine, $70 surcharge and $60 court costs, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, and pay attorney’s fee when reported, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Randy Ray Freno, 33, Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to first-offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $315 civil penalty by April 6, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full by that time, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Beverly Charles Besh, 97, Denver, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, ordered to pay $1,000 fine and $150 crime services surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, defendant also pleads guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kayley Jo Shoen, 23, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served if sentence served in jail, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 crime services surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, must complete drinking driver’s school, shall obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of failure to obey a traffic control device is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 1-7
SPEEDING: Johnny Spencer Jr., Washington; Alexander Michael Grimm, Williamsburg; Steven Tryce Polley, Marion; Haley Nicole Fernandes, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Alison A. Thompson, Belvedere, Illinois; Cari Briane Lee, Waterloo; Samantha Lee Soni, Lake Mills; Michael Tracy Boerner, Minneapolis; Robert Henry Norman Jr., Hobart, Indiana; Shanna Renae Clawson, Arlington, Texas; Sherri Lynn Hiller Beckner, Rockwell; Jacob D. Kirschman, Waterloo; Harry Bruce Smith, Center Point; Emmett Rahiem Tarsee, Minneapolis; Ilianeliz Marie Diaz, Tampa, Florida; Ruby Jeanette Fair, St. Paul, Minnesota; Anthony James Morse, Readlyn; Jonetta C. Monroe, Freeport, Illinois; Roberto Alvarez Rodriguez, Algona; Elizabeth Ann Bradbury, Mason City; Tiffany Leigh Riley, Bluford, Illinois; Andrew Glenn Hassin Sivertson, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Jena Marie Williams, Palm Bay, Florida; Patience Markette Wells, Gonzales, Louisiana; Connie J. Gergen, Janesville; Kobe Emmerson Woods, Mishawaka, Indiana; Alberto Ojeda, Waterloo; Cameron Muske, Joy, Illinois; Mario J. Yancy, Granite City, Illinois; Patrick Hindo Kakpata, Florissant, Missouri; Trent Ian Bellingham, Dubuque; Gary Woratschka John, Madelia, Minnesota; Bradley Allan Wicks, Decorah; Amber Lee Fuller, Franklin, Tennessee; Dakota James Haefele, Waukon; Willie Calvin Peterkin, Midway, Florida; Larry Gail Smothers, Lake St. Louis, Missouri; Sinokuthaba Lindile Sibanda, St. Louis; Chang Jeff, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Lucas A. Beggin, Freeport, Illinois; Justin Philip Swirbul, Tuxedo Park, New York; Lucy Paige Langmack, Iowa City; Akly Esso Kam, Cedar Rapids; Jeffrey Allan Rupich, Ballwin, Missouri; Robyn L. Gedusky, Waterloo; Zaine Allan Speicher, Fredericksburg; Beverly Charles Besh, Denver; Beth Ann Schick, Waterloo; Ethan Chester Cimini, Minneapolis; Lucas David Brincks, Ossian; Jason John Huber, Plymouth, Minnesota; Vasiliy Vasilyevich Shvets, Bloomington, Minnesota; Garrett Jay Aissen, Waverly; Lawrence J. Oswalt, Plainfield; Donnie Wayne Dixon, Miles; Mason Tucker Willis, Hopedale, Illinois; Jacob E. Jacobs, Clarksville; Tyson R. Lanus, Denver; Rachel Elizabeth Sigmon, Marion; Kasee Lynn Bruch, Sumner; Clair Joseph Lensing, Marion; Deanna Pearl Stanglewicz, Bourbonnais, Illinois; Trevor Jeffrey Loewe, Bemidji, Minnesota; Cody Hunter Wagner, Waukon; Chad Michael Grainger, Denver; Jade Christine Meyer, Oelwein; Kylee Kay Lickiss, Westgate; Sydney Marie Beks, Sumner; Matthew John Edward Conry, Denver; Shelly K. Kruse, Fredericksburg; Martin Jay Rich, Jesup; Todd Richard Sprague, Cedar Falls; John Walter Spooner, Sumner; Courtney Lynn Fuller, Waterloo; Reed Daniel Rogers, Waterloo; Safet Galijasevic, Waterloo; and Bailey Kay Sinnwell, Waterloo.
OTHERS: Chris Chanler Weitzel, San Antonio, Texas, no insurance in an accident; Jacque Sue Paulsen, Charles City, defective or unauthorized muffler system and driving while license suspended; Nathan C. Froehner, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Elizabeth Anne Vant Zelfde, Castlewood, South Dakota, violation of graduated license condition; Timothy S. Stocks, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Lucas Stephen Watson, Plainfield, no insurance; Anna Babinat, Cedar Rapids, failure to maintain control; Jessica Marie Mann, Fayette, passing contrary to highway sign or marking; Keith Allen Hesse, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Daryl Jon Gruber, Lansing, dark window or windshield; Cody Arthur Frank Schoeneck, Oelwein, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Eric Braun Herbert, Osage, dark window or windshield; Chad Ryan Thomas, Spirit Lake, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Branden Lee Hoth, Marion, dark window or windshield; Alberto Ojeda, Waterloo, two counts of no insurance, two counts of no valid driver’s license and operation without registration card or plate; Dakota Keith Jones, Cedar Falls, no valid driver’s license; James Arthur Rode, Mankato, Minnesota, no Iowa fuel permit, failure to comply with safety regulations, hours of service violation and no valid driver’s license; Luis Ernest Loyd Duran, Waterloo, failure to comply with safety regulations; Jared William Lund, Evansville, Minnesota, hours of service violation; Charles Henry Peters, Eldora, dark window or windshield; Holliday Maria Miller, Frederika, operating non-registered vehicle; Tasha H. Steffen, Sumner, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Nathan C. Froehner, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Jonathan Wayne Rice, El Reno, Oklahoma, dark window or windshield; Kroydon John McIntire, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Kristin Janae Dralle, Greene, following too close; Jerry Wayne Shepherd, Janesville, use of electronic communication device; Michael Alan Mallory, Charles City, operation without registration card or plate; Dennis Dean Bollman, Waverly, failure to comply with safety regulations; Jesse Francis Lee, New Hampton, no valid driver’s license; Logan Scott Smith, Mason City, failure to yield upon a left turn; David Alan Steege, Waverly, registration violation; Kaitlin Jane Westendorf, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Christopher Joseph Sadler, Waterloo, failure to yield upon entering through highway; and Keith Allen Gonnerman, Charles City, driving while license suspended.