CASES FILED
Midland Funding LLC v. Ron Luloff, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Tyler David Rindels, 19, Waterloo, eluding while going 25 mph over the speed limit and two counts of child endangerment
State of Iowa v. Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, 40, Waterloo, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Maidsyn Lynn Blasberg, 18, Tripoli, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Corissa Jean Frazier, 44, Waverly, pled guilty to carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the weapons charge and 180 days in jail on the marijuana charge, both suspended, concurrent, $625 fine on the weapons charge is suspended, fine waived on the marijuana charge, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee on the drug charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee due to unemployment, placed on probation for two years on the weapons charge and one year on the marijuana charge, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, subject to random drug testing, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, additional count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the weapons charge and $1,000 on the marijuana charge, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Duane Alan Wilcox, 42, Waverly, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fine of $625 is suspended, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for two years, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, must abstain from alcohol, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kellie Ann Rutzen, 53, Waverly, pled guilty to third- and fourth-degree theft, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the third-degree theft and up to one year in in jail on the fourth-degree theft, both suspended, consecutive, $625 fine on the third-degree theft is suspended, pay $315 fine and $110.25 surcharge on the fourth-degree theft charge, plus $250 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge on both counts, $1,164.35 restitution to Kwik Star for the third-degree theft and $597.32 restitution to Casey’s General Store on the fourth-degree theft, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation on for two years on the third-degree charge and one year on the fourth-degree charge, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, cooperate with DNA profiling, companion charge of fifth-degree theft is dismissed at defendant’s cost along with $147.50 restitution to Trinkets and Togs, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the third-degree theft and $1,000 on the fourth-degree theft charge, pay $136 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Linda Lyenett Hunt, 35, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on probation for two years, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, $625 civil penalty is suspended, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $551.48 victim restitution, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $136 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeffry Allen Geiger, 32, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to third-degree burglary and eluding, sentenced to up to five years in prison on the burglary charge and up to two years in prison on the eluding charge, concurrent to each other and to three Black Hawk County cases, ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to start sentence, fines of $750 and $625 are suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $350 in total victim restitutions, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, companion charge of fifth-degree theft is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $5,000 on the burglary charge and $2,000 on the eluding charge, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michaela S. Hibbard, 22, Sterling, Illinois, pled guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor resulting in death, judgment deferred, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, abstain from alcohol and all illegal substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug and alcohol testing, probation may be transferred to another state upon DCS approval, pay $750 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Benjamin Cody Ramgren, 34, Dassel, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and Ecstasy with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp and possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on the meth charge, 10 years on the Ecstasy charge, five years on the drug tax stamp charge and 90 days in jail on the marijuana charge, given credit for time served on the marijuana charge, all sentences are concurrent, ordered to be taken to an intake center determined by the Department of Corrections, fines of $7,750 are suspended, pay $500 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, $30 in DARE fees and $5,000 civil tax penalty, rights to vote and bear arms are revoked, cooperate with DNA profiling, unable to pay attorney’s fee, other financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, ineligible for appeal bond, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Scott Cannon, 57, Sumner, pled guilty to third-or-subsequent-offense possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to up to five years in prison, concurrent to OWI charge previously disposed and already serving, fine of $750 suspended, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, cooperate with DNA profiling, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, unless he already has one while in prison, unable to pay attorney’s fees due to incarceration, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $380.33 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Lee Griffith, 44, Janesville, pled guilty to second-offense OWI and assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury, sentenced to up to two years in prison on both charge, suspended but for 10 days on the OWI charge and suspended in full on the assault charge, consecutive, must serve sentence in the Bremer County Jail within 365 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee on the OWI charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, fine of $625 on the assault charge is suspended, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years covering both counts, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, also pled guilty to careless driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and will pay scheduled fine, other companion charges of driving while license suspended, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and passing contrary to highway sign or marking are all dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000 for each count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Josue Cruz Soliveras, 29, Evansdale, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 15 days in jail to be served within 90 days, may be served in Black Hawk County concurrent with cases there, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of failure to give continuous turn signal is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Joseph Gulick, 42, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentence to two days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served if sentence served in jail, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, must complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christian Lee Perry, 32, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for eight days to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may have work release if time is served in the Butler County Jail on consecutive days, may serve sentence in Butler County, credited for time previously served, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, companion charge of failure to carry a registration card is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Michael Stone, 23, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $625 civil penalty by Dec. 15, 2020, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Serina Annette Hovden, 21, New Hampton, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay attorney’s fee when reported, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty by Dec. 15, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full by that time, also pled guilty to companion charge of failure to respond to a yellow caution signal and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Omar Sayo Begic, 21, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay $1,250 civil penalty on the OWI charge, no civil penalty imposed on the marijuana charge, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge on each count, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school on the OWI count, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, must abstain from alcohol, may be subject to random drug testing, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pled guilty to companion speeding ticket and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JUNE 11-17
SPEEDING: Darrin Wayne Walter, Decorah; Blake John Michael, Readlyn; Jacob Todd Mundt, Waverly; Lloyd Edward Lodewegen, Hastings, Minnesota; Janelle Jean McCalla, Waverly; Kenzie Read Kitzman, Elk River, Minnesota; Janelle Jean McCalla, Waverly; Kenzie Read Kitzman, Elk River, Minnesota; Dale Edwin Bergmann, Sumner; Lane Logan McNeilus, Waverly; James Martin Rutherford, St. Charles, Missouri; Mary Patrice Banton, Ballwin, Missouri; Ryan Douglas Ostrich, Cedar Falls; Kyle John Dawley, Cresco; Daniel Clair Nehls, New Hampton; Melinda Rose Owens, Moline, Illinois; Taylor Warren Williamson, Davenport; Laska Marie Christine, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Madeline Faye Doyle, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Ashley Dawn Ward, La Porte, Minnesota; Evan Charles Hopper, Minneapolis; Todd Len Wendel, Clear Lake; James Dean Hoyme, Decorah; Ryan Scott Weaver, Cedar Falls; Gary Michael Rima, Waterloo; Victoria Astrid Baeumler, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Kirby Lewis Schoepherster, Fayette, Missouri; Christopher Colin Fails, Nashua; Kelvin L. Martin, Nora Springs; Andruw David Powell, Readlyn; Alexander Michael Eckard lewis, Shell Rock; and Alexandra Kaye Bechtel, Waverly.
OTHERS: Bekki Ellen Martin, Waverly, operation without certificate of title; Carter Mitchell Froelich, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Sydnie Gage, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, Waverly, open container by driver; Maureen Sarah Zobel, Sumner, failure to maintain control; Kreg Lee Smith, Plainfield, failure to maintain safety belts; Kenny A. Bergmann, Frederika, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jennifer Lyn Marquart, Readlyn, dark window or windshield; and Gordon L. Holdeman, Elma, dark window or windshield.