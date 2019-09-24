MARRIAGES
Brennan Lee Chapman and Isabella Stirling Vance, both of Denver, Sept. 7 in Waverly.
James David Vowels and Patricia Simonson Storlie, both of Waverly, Sept. 14 in Waverly.
Samantha Ann Thaldorf and Christopher Lane Roberts, both of Waverly, Sept. 14 in Cedar Falls.
DeVante William Allen-Krueger and Elizabeth Kay Seehase, both of Cedar Falls, Sept. 14 in Frederika.
CASES FILED
Thomas G. and Annette Hyde, Fairbank, v. Kesler Schulmeister, Sumner, petition to establish boundary, removal of fence construction, injunction and for damages.
Ameriprise, as subrogee of Douglas R. Kerston, Appleton, Wisconsin, v. Mario F. Neuhaus, Waverly, motor-vehicle accident.
GreenState Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, v. William Boies, Readlyn, automobile loan debt collection.
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp. v. Andrea M. Mueller, Waverly, student loan debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Rachel Rossum, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Keith V. Miller, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Nebraska Furniture Mart v. Tony and Jodi L. Rinnels, Waverly, merchandise credit debt collection.
Vernon and Mandy Gidley, Waverly, v. Alyssa Adams, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for unpaid rent.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Jason R. Martin, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Henrietta Robinson, Plainfield, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Aaron Durnin, 31, Waverly, false imprisonment, child endangerment and domestic abuse assault by impeding air/blood flow causing injury.
State of Iowa v. Ashley Faye Knight, 32, Plainfield, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Lee Knight, 39, Plainfield, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Natalie Lynn Barnes, 30, Sumner, violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Arthur Leisinger, 22, Wartburg College, first-offense possession of cannabidiol and two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug (generic Cialis and Xanex).
State of Iowa v. Travis Dale Brosdahl, 36, Osage, driving while license denied or revoked.
City of Denver v. Benjamin Thomas Hodges, 34, Denver, disturbing the peace.
City of Waverly v. Vern T.J. Lillibridge, 47, Waverly, 48-hour parking violation.
City of Waverly v. Anna Carlena Fishel, 31, Waverly, two counts of 48-hour parking violation.
State of Iowa v. Amy Jo Baker, 39, Sumner, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Emily Jo Loop, 30, Rochester, Minnesota, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. D’amontre Tairice Burt, 27, Denver, pled guilty to violation of a no-contact order, sentenced to 30 days in jail, no fine, pay $543.21 court costs, which includes $100 Domestic Abuse surcharge and $50 contempt surcharge.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR SEPT. 12-18
SPEEDING: Nathan J. Steere, Nashua; Ian Richard Shack, Hudson, Wisconsin; Andrae Leon Coleman, Waterloo; Grace Noel Sweeney, Waterloo; Oscar Zuniga, St. Paul, Minnesota; Kaylesha Danielle Meeks, Waterloo; David Joshua Declouet, Minneapolis; Joshua Lee Hoffman, Waterloo; Wendy Marie Andera, Fort Atkinson; Briana Amy Hesse, Hampton; Jeremy Keith Browning Jr., Denver; Jessica Marie Gedde, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Carlos Vondell McClain, Waterloo; Page One Ann Caley, Evansdale; Kelly M. Berg, Milford, Ohio; Robert Allen Odom, Ovett, Mississippi; Josiah Levi Smith, Sumner; Jonathan Michael Briggs, Garnavillo; Zoinishia Moore, Chicago; Irvin Barcenas Reyes, Moline, Illinois; Hope Marie Benike, Pine Island, Minnesota; Cassie Mae Berrini, Mountain Iron, Minnesota; Steven Paul Albert, Jefferson City, Missouri; Erica Ann Bowley, O’Fallan, Illinois; Kevin Alexis Echeverria, Austin, Minnesota; Bradley J. Fox, Sumner; Tara Louise Weir, Cedar Rapids; Margaret Grace Cox, St. Charles, Missouri; Paige Nicole Stewart, Ogden; Levi Paul Lindner, Nashua; Ashley Logan Scott, Walford; Lissa Lynn Messner, Shoreview, Minnesota; Melony Marie Neilsen, Mason City; Ricky Martinez Jr., Willmar, Minnesota; Gordon Elliotte Lamp Jr., Des Moines; Holly Dean Dorn, Tripoli; Ajdin Fostagic, Waterloo; Calaway Brooke Alterio, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Zachary David Whittle, Waterloo; Eugene Ray Eick, Tripoli; Russel Alan Cummer, Strawberry Point; Jack T. Segal, Highland Park, Illinois; Gabrielle Renee Bonafede, Rosemount, Minnesota; Kaydin Jelani David Fennell, Evansville, Indiana; Michael E. Talesky, Huntley, Illinois; Gabriel M. Goudy, Clinton; Alaxandra Renee Freeman, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; Marquis Dashon Battle, Prairieville, Louisiana; Cahty Gwendylon Zimmerli, Redwood Falls, Minnesota; Patrick Ray Land, Hills; Isael Rios Martinez, Beardstown, Illinois; David Edward Jensen, Decorah; Alfredo Angeles Acosta, Cedar Rapids; Brenda Lynn Laslo, Fairbank; Jason Wayne Hartman, Granger; Christian Santiago Tellez Duran, Waterloo; Alandria Marie Trowbridge, Shell Rock; Eric Chuku Harris, Fargo, North Dakota; Lauren Kathryn Greiman, Ankeny; Cazares Rodolfo, Mission, Texas; Alexis Leigh Trimble, Sumner; Katelyn Mae Powers, Denver; Curtis Donald Kiewiet, Cedar Falls; Adrienne Louise Jones, Charles City; Matthew J. McKinley, Evansdale; Anthony John Harms, Cedar Rapids; Angel Rae Buckhalton, Minneapolis; Emily A. Carr, Waverly; Zachary Michael Quentin, Waverly; Hein August Pienke, Alexander; Bryce Fred Seegers, Denver; Carol Jean Volker, Sumner; Kane Allen Schaefer, Cedar Falls; Kasandra Marie Hovenga, Shell Rock; Erica Nicole Moore, Waterloo; Carl Michael Adams, Cedar Falls; Ethan Charles Hennings, Waverly; Christine Harriet Koelln, Litchfield, Minnesota; and Brenda Janis Klein, Waverly.
OTHERS: Graham Ryan Patrick Hirschauer, Cedar Falls, prohibited use of light restricting devices; Ian Richard Shack, Hudson, Wisconsin, no valid driver’s license; Oscar Zuniga, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Kaylesha Danielle Meeks, Waterloo, no insurance; Bryan Elton Garbes, Shell Rock, operation without registration card or plate and no insurance; Bronson Clint Smith, Boaz, Alabama, dark window or windshield; Tifani Jo Buss, Waterloo, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Mitchell Cole McElmeel, Dubuque, texting and driving; Scott J. Wymore II, Stout, operating non-registered vehicle; James Michael Wilkerson, Seattle, no valid driver’s license; Brady Allen Coleman, Milford, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Dylan Michael Wise, Parkersburg, no insurance; Justin Wayne Laws, Denver, no valid driver’s license; Jeffrey Scott Cannon, Sumner, unsafe backing on highway; Zoinishia Moore, Chicago, no insurance; David Ronald Welch, Dallas, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Dakota Wayne Quass, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Ethan Taylor Grimlie Johnson, Toronto, South Dakota, hours of service violation; Addison Elaine Franzen, Tripoli, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Leonides C. Alvarez Jr., Rio Grande City, Texas, defective tires; Lorna Grace Whelan, Clear Lake, violation of graduated license condition; Trevor Alan Penning, Clear Lake, texting and driving; Anthony John Nicolaus, Allison, dark window or windshield; Riley Elaine Elenz, Hopkins, South Carolina, dark window or windshield; Dalton M. Ciavarelli, Clarksville, operating non-registered vehicle; Sarah Elizabeth Tenney, Kalona, operating non-registered vehicle; Jason Wayne Hartman, Granger, operation without registration card or plate; Nicholas David Nelson, Cedar Falls, restriction on game – early or late shooting; Kaden Christopher Baumgartner, Denver, violation of graduated license condition; Cazares Rodolfo, Mission, Texas, failure to have a valid license; Lisa Marie Krause, Denver, failure to obey traffic sign; Carl Michael Adams, Cedar Falls, failure to obey traffic sign; Leonardo Zuniga Nino, Council Bluffs, dark window; Thomas Joseph Gaffney, Mason City, failure to obey traffic sign; Chandler Blake Douglas, Fayette, careless driving; Elle Catherine Block, Dener, underage alcohol possession; Robert Donald McFarland, Fredericksburg, failure to use seat belt; Shana Jo Bergmann, Sumner, operation without registration; Joshua Ray Gulick, Cedar Falls, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Katherine Estelle Davis, Waverly, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
The Waverly Newspaper publishes News of Record as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are compiled by Eric VanSickle and taken from public documents at the courthouse in Bremer Counties. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. It is the policy of this paper that this column contain a complete record; requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.