MARRIAGES
Patricia Raelyn Dietz and Christopher Kent Parsons, both of Sumner, June 10 in Iowa City.
Lisa Ann Bahr and William Jack Dauchenbaugh, both of Denver, June 21 in Waterloo.
Mackenzie Lee Lilibridge and Matthew Joseph Poock, both of Waverly, June 21 in Waverly.
Rachel Ann Hawbaker, Frederika, and Brian Gerald Peters, New Hampton, June 22 in Frederika.
Jamie Rae Tobin and Mark Robert Laracy Jr., both of Waverly, June 26 in Waverly.
Samantha Renae Nichols and Lucas Jake Kramer, both of Shell Rock, June 29 in Janesville.
Jacqueline Marie Brown and Alan John Bohr, both of New Hampton, June 30 in Waverly.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. A.P. and I.P., v. Justin D. Pattison, Sumner, paternity and support.
Aaron Thurm, Waterloo, v. Kaitlyn Fox, Frederika, petition for custodial orders.
Logan E. Jamieson, Waverly, v. Samantha B. Chesnut, Clarksville, petition to establish custody, visitation and support.
Margaret J. Weikert, Denver, v. Scott R. Steinberg, Shell Rock, and Denver Savings Bank, Denver, petition in equity to remove Steinberg as signatory.
Christine Ann Mattingly, Janesville, v. John Atom Folsom, Oelwein, and Grinnell Select Insurance Company, Grinnell, motor-vehicle accident.
Midland Funding LLC v. Erin Neuendorf, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Luke Reisner, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Aesthetic Elements, Waverly, v. JLL LLC/James Lown, Denver, unpaid services rendered.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Lisa Moore, Ionia, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Jeremiah Naugle, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Zachery Liger, Waverly, v. Cayler and Kayla Bristow, Tripoli, unpaid babysitting fees.
Crown Asset Management, as assignee of Comenity Bank (Victoria’s Secret), Duluth, Georgia, v. Jen Schillie, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Brandon Burroughs, Tripoli, v. Stephanie Knecht, a.k.a. Stephanie Carmichael, Tripoli, return of security deposit.
TD Bank USA N.A. v. Chad W. Shader, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Stephanie S. Tindell, Waverly, credit card debt collection (change of venue from Chickasaw County).
RYKA Incorporated, d.b.a. Meyer Pharmacy, Waverly, v. Angela Poppe, Waverly, unpaid services rendered.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Tracy R. Platte, Fairbank, medical debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Christine Garthoff, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Michelle Jenison, Waverly, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Kelsey Garcia, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Sarah Nicole Minch, 37, Parkersburg, third-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Evan Calhoun, 60, West Union, third-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Louis Young, 63, Waterloo, third-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Paul Cosby, 30, Waverly, second-degree burglary.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Lee Knight, 39, Denver, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Catherine Jo Cannon, 61, Sumner, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Tammy Ann Kreisel, 54, Aplington, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Robert Earl Brandhorst, 52, Greene, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Austin Dale Goodrich, 29, Sumner, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Corissa Jean Frazier, 43, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Nathan Gors, 28, Waverly, assault causing bodily injury/mental illness.
City of Waverly v. Kolton Sean Vannatta, 26, Readlyn, depositing filth and rubbish.
City of Waverly v. Catherine Breanna Hauser, 28, New Hampton, depositing filth and rubbish.
State of Iowa v. Sebastian Michael Trimble, 27, Denver, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Todd James Finholdt, 41, Owatonna, Minnesota, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Timothy Joe Ragsdale, 52, Sumner, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Jasmine Taylor Morris, 36, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft, sentenced to 365 days in jail on each charge, suspended but for 10 days to be served within 180 days, pay jail fees, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, sentences are concurrent to each other, may serve in Jones County Jail, $625 fine for criminal mischief has been suspended, ordered to pay $315 fine on the theft charge plus $110.25 surcharge and $250 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay $623.98 to criminal mischief victim and $323.82 restitution to Veridian Credit Union, appeal bonds set at $2,000 for the criminal mischief charge and $1,000 on the theft charge, pay $398.22 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jason Shane Harmon, 41, Waverly, pled guilty to conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance and two counts of possession of precursors, sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on the conspiracy to manufacture charge and up to five years each on the precursor charges, sentences to be served concurrently, sentences are suspended, credited for time previously served, can be reduced for good behavior, work credits and/or program credits, and eligible for parole, placed on probation for two to five years, must reside at a residential center for 180 days, defendant prefers Waterloo Residential Center for family reasons, fined $2,500 total, suspended, pay $375 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, pay attorney’s fee when reported, comply with DNA profile, pay financial obligations in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $10,000, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Kaelann Blanche Phelps, 19, Tripoli, pled guilty to contempt-violation of no-contact/protective order, sentenced to two days in jail, which is credited as served in full, pay $50 domestic assault protective order surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Stacy L. Sweet, 44, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, pled guilty to simple assault, pay $100 fine and $35 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $1,000, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Lakoda Louise Christensen, 23, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, sentenced to 30 days on each count, concurrent to each other and to Black Hawk County felony case at the Mitchellville Correctional Facility for Women, credited for time previously served, fine waived on marijuana charge, ordered to pay $315 fine on the prescription drug charge plus $110.25 surcharge, $250 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, two companion counts of possession of drug paraphernalia are dismissed at defendant’s cost, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bonds set at $1,000 for each count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jason Michael Jackson, 43, Waterloo, pled guilty to failure to have a valid license, ordered to pay $200 fine, $70 surcharge and $60 court costs plus attorney’s fees, appeal bond set at $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Samuel Bruce Lane, 23, Sumner, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to 21 days in jail, credited as served in full, fine waived, pay $100 domestic abuse surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, no contact order is terminated at the request of the victim, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fees, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
City of Waverly v. Douglas Eugene Bolejack, 54, West Union, pled guilty to public intoxication, pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Thomas Lawrence Gray, 46, Sumner, pled guilty to public intoxication, pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Tina Marie Kappmeyer, 56, Tripoli, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 90 days, may be served in DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served if served in jail, pay jail fee, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, companion citation of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JUNE 20-JULY 4
SPEEDING: Rhees Charles Fisher Kelman, South Bend, Indiana; Ethan David Jaso, El Paso, Texas; Tyler Banfield Andrews, Cedar Rapids; Jill Noel Schwartzenstein, St. Charles, Missouri; Abdiaziz Nur Hajiabdirahman, Cedar Rapids; Nicolaus Theodore McCallum, Cedar Falls; Chelsea Rose Bauer Fisher, Waverly; Mark Joseph Ahern, Chicago; Kyle Geoffrey Mason, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Curtis James Nelson, Fort Atkinson; Christopher Strickland O’Connell, Minneapolis; Noah Arthur Nelson, Mankato, Minnesota; Justin Anthony D’Marco McDaniel, Houston; Camryn Catherine Storey, Waterloo; Tyler Denise Perry, Mason City; Ryan Michael Fank, Rockford; Yesenia Escobar Villalobos, Waterloo; Leon Levitt, Mendota Heights, Minnesota; Kelsey Louise Talamantez, Cedar Falls; Linda Carol Sumter, Lusby, Maryland; Noah Benjamin Cornwell, Duluth, Minnesota; Sylvie Zaina Kashindi, Cedar Rapids; Nigel Lester Tate, St. Paul, Minnesota; Emily Skie Saathoff, Waterloo; Jordyn Alize Thomas, St. Louis; David C. Arttus, West Salem, Wisconsin; Rylee West Anderson, Cedar Falls; Richard Jose Tamayochacon, Los Angeles; Kimberly Kay Connor, Ionia; Brianna Jo Lenz, Mason City; Brandon Cordell Dickson, Minneapolis; Lucas Paul Yezek, Mason City; Benjamin Carl Neuendorf, Denver; Cardy Jimmy Louis, Clemmons, North Carolina; Aaron Muteba Boloke, Waterloo; Launa Lucille Olson, Belle Plaine, Minnesota; William Carl Perrott, Waverly; Nicole Renee Noack, Cedar Rapids; Jaylyssia Moniquie Burks, Forest City; Urias Bai Tombekai, Plymouth, Minnesota; Karen M. Haskell Morris, Cedar Rapids; Richard Arthur Smalley, Fredericksburg; Elyse Ndayishimiye, Rock Island, Illinois; Alice See Xiong, Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Anthony James Vanengelenburg, Sumner; Connor KennethGilson, Tripoli; Madison Leigh Hubrig, Elk Run Heights; Valerie Suzette Anglese, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; Saurabh Pravin Raskar, Kensington, California; Victor M. Matondo, Urbana, Illinois; Darren Dwayne Dvorak, Cedar Rapids; Mark Emmanuel Fotsch, St. Paul, Minnesota; Troy Fidel Barnes, Minneapolis; Gloria Mamboleo Lutala, Cedar Rapids; Elizabeth Ann Brown, Iowa City; Maria Elizabeth Darling, New Hampton; Jimmie Lee Truitte, Mesquite, Texas; Jonathan Ortiz Camarillo, New Hampton; Jose Antonio Orlandez Galvan, Sumner; Aamira Scott Redd, St. Paul, Minnesota; Tyler Cisco Vivian, Marion; Karen Elizabeth Martin, Cedar Falls; Oliver Charles Lerner, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; James Richard Grant Jr., Manly; John B. Phifer, Downers Grove, Illinois; Marcus D. Jones, Quincy, Illinois; Christopher Paul Corday, Denver; Kathryn Ann Langreck, Hawkeye; Gina Marie Siglin, Waterloo; Mackenzie Kim Dettmer, Charles City; Pamela Jean Miller, Sumner; Lisa June Sheehy, North Mankato, Minnesota; Bradley M. Wheeler, Moline, Illinois; Douglas A. Burd, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Daniel Carlton Wilson, Atlanta; Stewart Gordon McDougall, Benzonia, Michigan; Kolton Shawn O’Day, Eldridge; James H. Morrison, Colana, Illinois; Rickey Lee Clarke, Nashville, Tennessee; Alexander Brent Lamppa, Rochester, Minnesota; Lindsey Jo Rolison, Waterloo; Isaac Allen Bussan, Grand Meadow, Minnesota; Anduna Ersa Adada, Oakdale, Minnesota; Macy Michelle Fink, Fairbault, Minnesota; Randy James Prange, Waseca, Minnesota; Jack Anthony Behr, Lafayette, Indiana; Duane D. Carr, Farmington, Illinois; Prajwal Gurling, Coralville; Kerwin R. Brown, Metamora, Illinois; Ryland T. Holt, Gibson City, Illinois; Tyler Thomas Brown, Jesup; Michael Richard Hoeft, Reading, Minnesota; David Byron Albert, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Larry Wayne Bowden Jr., Lake City, Florida; Patricia Sharon Muhammad, Chicago; Sev Irwin Wilhelms, Waverly; Nicole Anne Nelson, Waterloo; Catherine Jo Cannon, Sumner; Grace Penrith, Cedar Falls; Krisha Kay Clopton, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Benjamin Michael Twedt, Atkins; Jacob Cody Hanson, Rochester, Minnesota; Frank Earl Conry, Waterloo; Jennin Cristian Sargent, Burnsville, Minnesota; Anna Karina Anderson, Decorah; Amanda Lynn Wold, Moorhead, Minnesota; Dana Lee Palbicki, Eagan, Minnesota; Ethan Joseph Semrad, Tallahassee, Florida; Jeremy Lee Rieken, Janesville; Saurabh M. Dhande, Northfield, Minnesota; Ashley Rena Robertson, Hawkeye; Terry Dean Smeby, Mason City; Gabriel Thomas Marcella, Blaine, Minnesota; Morgan Nicole Corwin, Cedar Falls; Jaewoo Nam, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Ligang Liu, Chicago; Tori Lyn Andrews, Eldridge; Ryan Randall Richardson, Osage; Matthew Hunt, Sumner; Chelsea Marie Siefken, Nashua; Rhonda L. Schutte, Tripoli; Cynthia Marie Kolb, Clarksville; Salko Vracic, Rochester, Minnesota; Erika Marie Richards, Westgate; Peter Francis Shields, Stevens Point, Wisconsin; Russell Lee Emmons, Galesburg, Michigan; Beau David Buchholz, Waverly; David M. Ficker, Marine, Illinois; Cynthia Joan Schreck, Hiawatha; Angela D. Van Gorder, Waverly; William P. Busher, Rosemont, Minnesota; Margaret Foy Shields, St. Louis; Jeanette Kathryn Miller, Lodi, California; Ann Therese Scott, Sumner; Erica Joy Basilio Diaz, Champaign, Illinois; Joelle R. Pyle, Chicago; Howard S. Jones, Viola, Illinois; Gary Thomas Sawicki, Cresco; Michael John Sheets, Hiawatha; Amanda Michele Husak, New Hampton; Lilah Pearl Skaar, Denver; Barath Puvvada, Cedar Rapids; William Bradley Etter, Marshalltown; Dalisa Dawn Zaputil, Denver; Athanasius Paul Haselbrook, Waverly; Mitchell Howard McElhaney, Denver; Flynn Patrick Kelly, Chester; Haley Jo Graham, Waterloo; Arik Joseph Shadlow, Waverly; Samantha Rae Fish, Waterloo; Charmayne L. Anderson, Melrose, Wisconsin; Nicholas James Harriott, Cedar Rapids; Montesha Jameel Carter, Des Moines; Anthony Dale Bradley, North Liberty; Devon James Johnson, Waterloo; Tracy Lynn Ingham, Swaledale; Etienne Kabambi Totokani, Waterloo; Lori Jean Port, Minnetrista, Minnesota; Christopher Kenneth Sloan, Ames; Tyler Theodore Kasemeier, Sumner; Rony Keith Strumpf, Des Moines; Isaiah Darrell Cox, Waverly; Samantha Conrad, Sumner; Colton Matthew Braby, Waverly; Steve Heremoni Tauvae, South Jordan, Utah; Lauren Denielle Berard Abbas, Aplington; Caylea Margaret Housh, Centerville; and Tyler Doyle Thomas, Waterloo.
OTHERS: Lana Nicole Wrage, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Charles William McManemy, Waterloo, first-offense trespassing; Ann La Rita Rowland, Des Moines, failure to maintain control; Kirby Caye Franzen, Plainfield, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Katreena M. Newhouse, Waverly, no valid driver’s license and operation without registration card or plate; Kimberly J. Sparkman, Waverly, no insurance; Ivy Raye Hirsch, Sumner, registration violation; Jessica Ann Marie Shadlow, Waverly, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Cody Ware, Des Moines, fraudulent use of registration, operation without registration card or plate and dark window or windshield; Lucie Marie Blakely, Cedar Falls, no valid driver’s license; Ryan William Moeller, Tripoli, no insurance; Daniel Paul Mitchell Jr., Cedar Falls, improper rear lamps; Zantz Don McConnell, Masonville, dark window or windshield; Tiffany Regina Kinney, North Liberty, dark window or windshield; Richard Hardy Gibson, Aplington, no lamp or flag on rear-projecting load; Jesus Hissander Flores, Waverly, no driver’s license and failure to respond to a steady red light; Phillip Lawrence, Cedar Falls, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Nicholas Bartels, Strawberry Point, no valid driver’s license; Rusty J. Barker, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Lane Daniel Smith, Sumner, failure to yield upon left turn; Ronald James Brase, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Cardy Jimmy Louis, Clemmons, North Carolina, failure to display registration plate; Michael H. Rupe, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Darrell Robinson, Plainfield, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way and no valid driver’s license; Tracy Lynn Rohlfsen, Readlyn, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Marissa Angelina Wilson, Waucoma, dark window or windshield; Kassie Theresa Henings, Dysart, following too close; Devon Jerry Ackerson, Nashua, lighting device-color and mounting; Madison Leigh Hubrig, Elk Run Heights, violation of graduated license condition; Karenina C. Nolen, St. Louis, failure to use child restraint device; Andruw David Powell, Readlyn, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Adam James Neal, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Francesco Alfieri, Lincoln, Rhode Island, no Iowa fuel permit; Colin Matthew Chestnut, Waverly, violation of instructional permit limitation; Justin Lee Robb, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Mason Keith Lovrien, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; John Paul Bergmeier, Denver, permit under 18 to consume or possess on property; Teague George Johnston, Denver, permit under 18 to consume/possess on property; Russell Leslie Reams, Nashua, unsafe backing on highway; Kimberly Ann Rick, Nashua, failure to maintain control; Collin Wilson Halligan, Oelwein, violation of conditions of restricted license; Matthew Scott Nelson, Denver, dark window or windshield; Laverne Jay Lehman, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; James David Vowels, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Lindsey Marie Rieger, Cedar Falls, texting and driving; Chadwick Everet Short, New Hampton, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Anthony Michael Straub, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Niles Thomas Mirsberger, Goodhue, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations; Laura Jean Bockholt, Readlyn, open container by passenger; Kasey Thomas Schmidt, Clarksville, failure to carry registration card; Mark Louis Vanderwerf, Readlyn, operation without registration card or plate; Alex Emmett Pradarelli, Iowa City, operation without registration card or plate; Tanner L. Klein, Tripoli, maximum group axle weight violation-1,001-2,000 pounds, maximum gross weight violation-2,001-3,000 pounds and maximum group axle weight violation-2,001-3,000 pounds; Kathleen Lynne Widdel, Dewar, no valid driver’s license; Sawyer Albert Gott, Maynard, careless driving; Robert Lee Miller, Humboldt, failure to comply with safety regulations; Mark Allen Peterson, Lecenter, Minnesota, failure to obey traffic control device; Michael Edward Lansing, Dyersville, failure to obey stop sign; Joshua John Luchtenburg, Cedar Falls, expired registration; Arik Joseph Shadlow, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Vicki Gean Fisher, Janesville, expired registration; Cheyenne Lea Zoll, Plainfield, registration violation; Michael John Hayes, Winterset, failure to maintain registration; Scott Thomas Indresano, Waverly, failure to yield upon enter through highway; Helen Ruth Redding, Cedar Falls, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Cody Ware, Des Moines, registration violation and dark window/windshield; Ethan Eric Weitzenkamp, Allison, registration violation; Michael Joe Peterson, Cedar Falls, failure to use seat belt; Colton Matthew Braby, Waverly, registration violation; Lane Michael Wilharm, Nashua, failure to use seatbelt; Steve Heremoni Tauvae, South Jordan, Utah, failure to have valid license/permit; James William Slaba, Waverly, operation without registration; Jeffrey Scott Rommel, Waverly, failure to use seat belt; Douglas Wayen Debower, Waverly, registration violation; Jade Victoria Bergmann, Nashua, failure to use seat belt; Madeline L. Van Hove, Clarksville, registration violation; Jean Ann Haylock, Parkersburg, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Marcus Christopher Collier, Waverly, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Josie May Laforte, New Hartford, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Logan James Druecker, Sumner, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Terry Dean Smeby, Mason City, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; McKinlee Marie Jordan, Sumner, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; Isaac John Britt, Waverly, failure to stop in an assured clear distance; Orville Jones Jr., Waverly, unlawful passing of a school bus; and Emily Jean Briddle, Holland, unlawful passing of a school bus.