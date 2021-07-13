MARRIAGES
Nicole Kristin Einck and Cody Lincoln Hodson, both of Janesville, June 18 in Waverly.
Christo Listo and Wesley Carroll Woodman, both of Readlyn, July 3 in Readlyn.
DISSOLUTION
Christina Nicole Roybal, Waverly, v. Edward Thomas Roybal, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Duane D. Klipping, Allison, v. Samantha G. Thibadeau, Tripoli, petition to establish custody, visitation and child support.
State of Iowa, ex rel. B.E.S., v. Melanie R. Nisius, Reinbeck, establishment of child support.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Ronda Wilson, Janesville, medical debt collection.
OneMain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Indiana, v. Ryan A. Shadman, Waverly, personal loan debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Trisha and Joshua Bluhm, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Rellmondo Velasquez, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Darren Javon Smith, 34, Waterloo, second-offense domestic abuse assault and public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Orlando Perez Ortiz, 43, Hampton, possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
State of Iowa v. Victoria Dye, 44, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Tricia Marie Barfels, 31, Waterloo, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Cozzie Sacta Dye, 44, Dubuque, assault.
State of Iowa v. Keyton Terril Johnson, 24, Mason City, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Christine Elizabeth King, 40, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Alyson Lynn Beyrle, 34, Waverly, second-offense OWI and child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Lance Aaron Davis, 29, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Dawson O’Dean Dewitt, 22, Ontario, Wisconsin, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Ashley E. Benson, 33, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, pled guilty to second-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to four days in jail, credited for four days previously served in inpatient treatment, fine suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of no valid driver’s license is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 30, Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to two counts of child endangerment, first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to two years in prison on each child endangerment charge, 365 days in jail on the OWI charge, and 180 days in jail on the marijuana charge, all suspended, child endangerment sentences are consecutive to each other, OWI and marijuana charges to each other and to the child endangerment charges, equaling a four-year term, fines of $855 on each child endangerment charge are suspended, fine on marijuana charge is waived, ordered to pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years on each of the child endangerment charges and one year each on the OWI and marijuana charges, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, may be subject to random drug and alcohol tests, complete drinking driver’s school, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and open container are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 each for the child endangerment charges and $1,000 each for the OWI and marijuana charges, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. John Michael Woods, 41, New Hampton, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 30 days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in four-day increments, $855 fine is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of speeding is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jaron Brady Clark, 20, Maquoketa, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge, no civil penalty, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, no-contact order remains in effect until July 6, 2023, pay $208 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jabari Jerun Mathews, 26, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense assault domestic abuse, possession of marijuana and two counts of contempt of court-violation of no-contact orders, sentenced to 365 days in jail on the domestic abuse charge and 180 days on the marijuana charge, both suspended but for 10 days to be served within 120 days, and 14 days for each no-contact order violation that occurred June 11 and June 18, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, concurrent to each other and a May 9 violation of no-contact order, which has a seven-day sentence but consecutive to the newer charges, also concurrent to another serious misdemeanor case, fine of $855 on the domestic abuse charge is suspended but must pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge, fine on marijuana charge is waved, ordered to pay additional $90 surcharges on each no-contact order violation, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, except for the no-contact order violations which must be paid within 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years on the domestic abuse charge and one year on the marijuana charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment as a patron where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow recommendations from both, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, no-contact order remains in effect until July 1, 2023, companion charge of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the domestic abuse charge and $1,000 on the marijuana charge, pay $602 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tarron Scott Lechtenberg, 21, Fredericksburg, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served, pay for time spent in Bremer County Jail, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $194.50 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Darren Javon Smith, 34, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and malicious prosecution, sentenced to 180 days on each count, suspended but for two days on the OWI charge and 10 days on the malicious prosecution charge, both to be served within 120 days, may be served in 48-hour increments, concurrent to each other and to a felony case, pay $1,680 in fines and $252 in surcharges, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charges of providing false identification information and no valid driver’s license are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $1,000 on each count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kaleb Joseph Bolte, 22, Dike, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JULY 1-7
SPEEDING: Ashley E. Benson, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Janele Leigh Brown, Cedar Rapids; Ravay Nicole Whitley, Plymouth, Minnesota; Billy Graham Freeman, Minneapolis; Richard Ray Wharton Jr., Marble Rock; Alexander Terry Philpott, Iowa City; Javier Rosales, Collinsville, Illinois; Stephanie Alison Thomas, Burnsville, Minnesota; Tamisha Yvonne Wallace, Mount Pleasant, Texas; Sharrell Lashay Ambrose, Waterloo; Maria Rosa Sierra Perez, Algona; Emmanuel Kabuya Kabuya, Waterloo; Roy Lee Aallan Weir, Memphis, Tennessee; Anthony Joseph Houle, Duluth, Minnesota; Josias Jean, Waterloo; Raven Nenette Jenkins, Waterloo; Antoine Elijah Williams, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Andrew Douglas Schwab, Waverly; Isaac Noahron Pope, Fayette; Joshua Steven Binger, Monroe, Wisconsin; Sudheesh Nagamalla, Birmingham, Alabama; Michael Anthony del Piano, Nashua; Keysos Levette Palmer, Bay Minette, Alabama; Saffa Bockarie Jr., Waverly; Rudy Gingerich, Waverly; Gracie Soria Macias, Waterloo; Christopher Byron Voges, Plainfield; Cole Michael Horkeimer, Maynard; Alexis Sanchez, Postville; Spencer Ryan Farland, Mason City; Kaitlin Jane Westendorf, Waverly; Richard D. Pagel, Sumner; Dylanie Renee Christensen, Sumner; Roger Wesley Smith, Grand Mound; Aaron Lavon Moore, Clinton Township, Michigan; Shane Albert Bunn, Maynard; Lukas John Sand, Charlotte, North Carolina; Loralee Ann Berle, Oak Grove, Minnesota; Sarah Diane Gruman, Harpers Ferry; Willie E. Murry, Peoria, Illinois; Alison Jane Lafevers, Toccoa, Georgia; Rick Robert Hartzell, Cedar Falls; Leonardo Sousa Cerqueira, Cedar Rapids; Troy Douglas Collins, Strawberry Point; Maggie Rose Gunderson, Melbourne; Georgina Ramirez Garcia, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tyler Joseph Andreassen, Waterloo; Tara Lynnee West, Springfield, Illinois; Michael Anthony Williams, Oelwein; Mark Thomas Lemon, Mason City; Natasha Marie Villa, La Porte City; Aaron Peter Koehn, West Lakeland, Minnesota; Lucas James Harless, Decorah; Steven Paul Dugan, Indianapolis; Emanuel Leoul Hagoss, Maryland Heights, Missouri; Matthew Earl Becker, Dickinson, North Dakota; Alexander James Smith, Huntington Beach, California; Todd N. Bisping, Morton, Illinois; Jacob John Bohnen, Andover, Minnesota; Edyta Suszko, Bridgeview, Illinois; Paulandrew Bechtold, West Union; Christopher James Yungeberg, Brandon, South Dakota; Heidi Melissa Remmark Pechota, Decorah; Suk Johnson, Waverly; Alexander Michael Jameson, Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Patricia Marie Kanke, Cresco; Justin Isaac Manternach, Mount Vernon; Dean Alden Kephart, Minneapolis; Lilly Marie Chensvold, Tripoli; Erika Grace Vigen, Chicago; Emma Rae Barr, Van Meter; Daniel Paul Heiar, Charlotte; Melvin Sheronz Deal, St. Louis; David Lee Karnik, Fort Atkinson; Paul Matthew Hites, Waverly; Jeremy Robert Oxendine, New Hampton; Shelly Marie Whalen, Center Point; Owen Lewis Rechkemmer, Oelwein; Hunter W. Gray, Clarksville; Aydin James Ries, New Hampton; Dylan Evertt Usher, New Hampton; Gretchen Elizabeth Suiter, Waterloo; Danial John Onken, Rockford; and Jacob Warner Johannsen, Waverly.
OTHERS: Abdulkadir Haji Elmi, Apple Valley, Minnesota, failure to maintain control; Nathan John Borrett, Waterloo, careless driving; Dillon Jeffrey Weller, dark window or windshield; Chase Logan Goddard, no insurance; Kendall Vincent Brown, Clear Lake, dark window or windshield; Ravay Nicole Whitley, Plymouth, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Billy Graham Freeman, Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Trevon Michael Chetham Wells, Grimes, operation without registration card or plate; Markeise Jamar Seymour, Gary, Indiana, no valid driver’s license; Travis Duane Gibson, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; Christian B. Doiel, Rock Island, Illinois, dark window or windshield; Katlyn Ruth Ott, Mason City, no valid driver’s license; Austin Matthew Toebe, Sumner, no valid driver’s license; Anthony Joseph Houle, Duluth, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Josias Jean, Waterloo, violation of instructional permit limitation and failure to use child restraint device; Antoine Elijah Williams, St. Cloud, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Jaris Benjamin Trebilcock, Rockwell, no insurance; Joseph Ephrem Bedard, Helena, Montana, operation without registration card or plate; Ethan Lee Larson Fagre, Waverly, registration violation; Allen Cordell Terry, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Jamie Joe Griffen, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Kayla Rae Martin, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Noah Reede Doty, Tripoli, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Rudy Gingerich, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Bryce Michael Flugge, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Douglas Alan Greiner, Ames, registration violation; Perry J. Yutzy, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Cole Michael Horkeimer, Maynard, no valid driver’s license; Kamryn Nicole Pohlman, Mason City, failure to maintain registration plate; Gary Michael Mock, Bettendorf, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Nathan Lee Sanders, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Thomas L. Kofron Jr., Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Ruben Alonso Jr., Beeville, Texas, failure to comply with safety regulations; Keagan Michael Fox, Clinton, dark window or windshield; Grace Melodie Upshaw, Cedar Falls, use of an electronic communications device with a graduated license; Zachary Thomas Ilten, Iowa City, operation without registration card or plate; Drew Michael Boldt, Waverly, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Crystal McChrien Elliott, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ande Ray McMorris, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain control; Eric Stephen Kiernan, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, failure to comply with safety regulations; Gerald R. Weber, Cresco, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Marion Lucille Bumgardner, Waverly, failure to yield upon a left turn; Holliday Maria Miller, Frederika, failure to maintain registration plate; Dean Lynn Popes, Tripoli, failure to maintain registration plate; Samantha Jo Krahenbuhl, Charles city, failure to yield upon making a left turn; Desmond Raynard Stevens, Cedar Falls, registration violation; Shirley Jean Niedert, Cedar Falls, unsafe entry into roadway; Michelle A. Wheeler, Janesville, operation without registration; Duane Edwin Jordan, Waverly, failure to use headlamps when required; and Lance Aaron Davis, Waverly, failure to stop in an assured clear distance.