MARRIAGES
Charles Steven Sung Hyun McFarlane and Amber Jean Drilling, both of Storm Lake, June 29 in Waverly.
Dominic Luis Usera and Nicole Lynette Buzzo, both of Waverly, July 6 in Waverly.
Aaron Forbes Christensen and Melinda Sue Berends, both of Waverly, July 19 in Waverly.
Alana Jo Wittenburg and Mark Edward Masalkis, both of St. Joseph, Missouri, July 20 in Readlyn.
DISSOLUTION
Michelle Nicolette (Cole) Dixon, Denver, v. Kevin Allen Dixon, Independence.
CASES FILED
Karen Marie Landers, Waverly, petition to change name to maiden name Sadler.
United States of America, acting through Rural Housing Assistance, U.S. Department of Agriculture, v. Stacy M. Meyer Kuker and Michael Kuker, New Hampton, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Viafield, Charles City, v. Adam Jeffrey Langreck, Sumner, non-payment of products and services.
Viafield, Charles City, v. Kruse Concrete LLC, Tripoli, non-payment of products and services.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Curt J. Hruska, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Abbey Morrill, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Kay L. Ellwanger, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Justin W. Litterer, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Jen Schillie, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Laura R. Shavers, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Adam John Green, 32, Sumner, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Kyle Joseph Conner, 24, Oelwein, first-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Scott Michael Giraud, 36, Waverly, two counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Walther Ackman, 29, Plainfield, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Curtis Wade Olmstead, 46, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, restitution to be determined to Hy-Vee and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Thomas Lavelle Preyear, 53, Iowa City, pled guilty to unlawful possession of a prescription drug, sentenced to 25 days in jail, credited for time previously served, current with Bremer County first-offense possession of marijuana case along with cases in Johnson and Linn counties, pay $315 fine, $110.25 surcharge and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay jail and attorney’s fees, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
City of Waverly v. Jabari Jerun Mathews, 24, Waverly, pled guilty to parking violations, ordered to pay $30 fine, $10.50 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $30.
City of Waverly v. Kolton Sean Vannatta, 26, Readlyn, pled guilty to depositing filth and rubbish, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
City of Waverly v. Catherine Breanna Hauser, 28, New Hampton, pled guilty to depositing filth and rubbish, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Dekota Phillip Newlon, 23, Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for 45 days, credited for any time previously served, unable to pay jail fee, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, attend drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, may be subject to random drug testing, also pleads to speeding, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and driving while license suspended citations, for the first two, defendant is to pay the scheduled fines, on the last, defendant is ordered to pay $250 fine, $87.50 surcharge and $60 court costs, fourth companion charge of reckless driving is dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs on OWI charge.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JULY 18-24
SPEEDING: Zachary Joseph Glicken, Wilmette, Illinois; Gregory M. Thompson, St. Louis; Desiree Dawn Folsom, Readlyn; Boyd Raymond Trueman, Shell Rock; Restituto Juera Bulotano Jr., Hopkins, Minnesota; Michael Lee Featherston, Faribault, Minnesota; Daniel Silva, Weslaco, Texas; Darin Michael Underwood, Cedar Rapids; Damon Christopher Sims, West St. Paul, Minnesota; Michael Dwayne Kaspar, Plainfield; Vickie Jo Elliott, Hudson; Robin Lin Bast, Manly; Keith Allen Hesse, Denver; Adam David Lawrence, Manchester; Lourdes Violeta Jimenez Angulo, New Hampton; Sydney Lee Franzen, Nashua; Mario L. Zambora, Las Vegas; Renee Lynn Rhinehart, North Liberty; Timothy Claude Roettger, O’Fallon, Missouri; Jordan Jay Rosol, Tripoli; Bernard E. Ewoldt, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Evegny Kurdyukov, Brooklyn, New York; Noemi del Carmen Trinidad, Waterloo; Morgan Brianne Reinking, Westgate; Leah Caroline Sharkey, St. Peters, Missouri; Macayla Mae Criswell, Van Meter; Michael Ryan McKee, Warrensburg, Missouri; Krey J. Leesman, Maquon, Illinois; Danilo Milich, North Royalton, Ohio; Gary Duane Fox, Oelwein; Judito Derell J.D. Aguil Aton, Hollister, California; Carter Smylie Kaufman, Birmingham, Alabama; Willie Ben Marvets, Readlyn; Dennis Roger Moore, Isanti, Minnesota; Charles Joseph Fredrick Jr., Cincinnati; Sanjay Inabattina, Waterloo; Lorraine Rosenthal Seiffert, Edwardsville, Illinois; Jorge Alberto Sanchez Ramirez Jr., Mount Pleasant; Madison Lorraine Moothart, Iowa City; Rudy Dubois Jones, Waterloo; John Allen Calhoun, Sumner; Charles Barry Barry, Maynard; Kevin L. Zwier, Chicago; Dakota C. Shindley, Waverly; Lauren Elizabeth Kittleson, Waverly; Victor You, Lakeville, Minnesota; Rachel Suzanne Kinne, Muscatine; Brittany Nicole Malson, Good Thunder, Minnesota; John Richard Miller III, Arnold, Missouri; Kalen Vernon Kolpek, Cedar Falls; Jack R. Schult, Fredericksburg; Stanton Jeffrey Klinge, Farmersburg; Jerome P. Halweg, Decorah; Annette Beatrice Ameling, Sumner; Mark Edward Vaughn, Denver; Thomas J. Aagesen, Elgin, Illinois; Samuel Xavier Cowan, Cedar Falls; Aleksandr Vasilyevich Medvedev, Newburgh, Indiana; Hilary Marie Arnold, Plymouth, Minnesota; Jodi Jean Houser, Walker; Joseph Mason Lollar, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; John Allen Ray Grinstead, Cedar Falls; Zachary Eugene Dunn, Parkersburg; Zachary Jordon Garrigus, Denver; Lauren Elizabeth Jarchow, Waverly; Zachary Henry Norman Friederich, Morton, Illinois; Ivan Aguilar, Plainfield, Illinois; Stacie Rae Boess, Hawkeye; Robert G. Leech, Westgate; Scott Allen Jacobson, Sumner; Jacob Ducker, Waverly; and Donald Monroe Showalter, Wellman.
OTHERS: Jennifer Lynn Kassinger, Marquette, no valid driver’s license; Boyd Raymond Trueman, Shell Rock, depositing or throwing litter on highway; Amariee Marie Barker, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Peter John Shepherd, Denver, dark window or windshield; Rodolfo Lopez Sosa Jr., Latimer, dark window or windshield; Michelle R. Fink, Cedar Falls, no valid driver’s license; Blake Ray Sorensen, Tripoli, failure to carry registration card; Jonathan Curtis Janke, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate and two counts of driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Jonathan Curtis Janke, Cedar Falls, no insurance; Vince John Hemenway, Waterloo, no lamp or flag on rear-projecting load and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Dalton Tony Rinnels, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Diego Ismael Gomez, Davenport; Paul Mougey, Cedar Falls, failure to carry registration card; Adam Mohamed Elkady, Maple Grove, Minnesota, failure to maintain registration plate; Nicole Anne Roberts, Plainfield, registration violation; Joshua James Holthaus, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Clint Eugene Fults, Swisher, dark window or windshield; Fredy Gerardo Lopez Perez, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Kevin Lewis McConaughy, Allison, failure to comply with safety regulations; Daniel David Hennick, Charles City, no valid driver’s license; Cole Aaron Tweten, Decorah, dark window or windshield; Renee Marie Hoeppner, Northwood, operation without registration card or plate; Jok Lloyd Nicholson, Janesville, failure to display registration plate; Joseph Mason Lollar, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, failure to have a valid license; Mitchell Lee Ellison, Plainfield, defective braking equipment; Matthew John Bordeaux, Tripoli, operation without registration; and Nicholas Gus Jaschen, Tripoli, failure to carry registration card.