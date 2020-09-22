CASES FILED
Brittany Lynn Sanderson, Denver, petition to change son’s name to her current last name.
Samantha Jo Schmidt, Shell Rock, v. Nathan Robert Frisch, Waverly, unlawful hold of vehicle.
City of Plainfield v. Iowa Wireless Services Inc., a.k.a. T-Mobile, Des Moines, breach of lease.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Lynnette Ann Sturtz, Waterloo, the David Earl Wayne Sturtz Estate, Nicholas David Sturtz, Waterloo, Elaina Lynn Dahm, Columbus, Ohio, Samuel Wayne Sturtz, Ankeny, Iowa Department of Revenue, Des Moines, and GreenState Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, North Liberty, mortgage foreclosure.
GuideOne Insurance Company, West Des Moines, v. Blackhawk Automatic Sprinklers Inc., Cedar Falls, recovery of losses due to property damage from equipment failure and failure to train staff at Willow Winds Assisted Living.
Raphael Clark, Eldora, v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief due to inadequate counsel.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Amanda Wolff, Waverly, dental debt collection.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Rose Schroyer, Sumner, change of venue for catalog purchase debt collection.
Bank of America N.A. v. Brad John Tierney, Frederika, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. James David Kullen, 21, Denver, eluding going 25 mph over speed limit.
State of Iowa v. Nathaniel Steven Hartness, 24, Tripoli, violation of no-contact order-contempt.
State of Iowa v. Katlin Adams Wood, 25, Sumner, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Clint Matthew Simpson, 23, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Rachel Ann Peters, 34, Readlyn, third-offense OWI and driving while license revoked.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. John Patrick Sullivan, 28, Waverly, pled guilty to four counts of fifth-degree theft, pay $100 fine for each count for a total of $400 plus $60 surcharges, $35.31 total restitution and $276 court costs, four counts of fifth-degree theft are dismissed, appeal bonds set at $250 each.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Lee Knight, 40, Plainfield, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, concurrent with six other criminal sentences, including one felony, one aggravated misdemeanor and four serious misdemeanors, fine is suspended, ordered to pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and to-be-determined restitution to Walmart, appeal bond set at $100, pay $141.10 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Thomas Mulford, 49, Iowa Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, concurrent with felony sentence already being served from Hardin County, credited for time previously served, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 crime services surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, companion charge of driving while revoked is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR SEPT. 10-16
SPEEDING: Monique N. Hinton, Clear Lake; Marissa Kathryn Jenes, Waterloo; Rebekah Marie Hood, Waterloo; Heather Marie Schulte, St. Charles, Missouri; Russel Waylon Lackey, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Abbdi Mohamed Abib, Postville; Andrea Lynn Nelson, Clear Lake; Lisa Marie Gosejohan, St. Peters, Missouri; Kelly Sue Whittle, Fredericksburg; Rafael Daniel Montano McCain, Nashua; Kelsey Lee Jones, Ham Lake, Minnesota; Endi Odobasic, Cedar Falls; Harley Ray Myron Miller Heinen, La Porte City; Emily Teresebowen Wrider, Cedar Rapids; Kasandra Rose Schroyer, Buffalo, Minnesota; Peter Darey Lloyd Jr., East Bethel, Minnesota; Alyssa Marie Starnes, Waterloo; Marquise Antwan Paino, Tripoli; Joshua Allen Harein, St. Paul, Minnesota; Einas Abgelgadir Mohamed Ibrahim, Cedar Rapids; Jordan D. Johnson, Clear Lake, Wisconsin; Stacy Lee Thurm, Readlyn; Charniqua Riccara O’Neal, Spring Lake Park, Minnesota; Yelena Kathryn Harp, Charles City; Colten James Arnold, Story City; Kevin Allen Pira, Cresco; Nicolle Guenn Berends, Waverly; Desmond Jermaine Martin, Cedar Rapids; Kambale Bob Mafuta, Cedar Rapids; Ellison Gurnett Dobbs, St. Louis; Stuart Eaton Corliss, Los Alamos, New Mexico; Cole S. Clarke, Fairbank; Anibal Junior Serrano III, Mason City; Nelson Andres Fernandez, Charles City; Javier Edgardo Ortiz Ramos, Iowa City; Jeremy Joseph Strickland, Elma; Shana Leann Hutson, Gays Mills, Wisconsin; Kiyon Quadien McKinley, Yazoo City, Mississippi; Latrell Michael Edwards, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Rachel Marie Dake, Cedar Rapids; Benard Ninovi Mogamboh, Waterloo; Justin Cordaro Atkins, Minneapolis; Mona Lisa Kellogg, Clarksville; Sterling Alexander Isler, St. Ansgar; Hector A. Lozano, Kewanee, Illinois; Ashley Maureen Pleggenkuhle, Hawkeye; Keshon Omarie Walker, Minneapolis; Karon A. Perry, Woodbridge, Illinois; Christopher David Knapp, Savage, Minnesota; Joshua Robert Bergmann, Waverly; Radu Alexandru, Baltimore; Joseph William Cappiello, Tripoli; Ruppert Lavant Spinks, Iowa City; Devin Matthew Myhr, Cedar Falls; Javon Preston Williams, Minneapolis; Bridgette Marie Price, Mason City; Dallas Eugene Davis, Crawfordsville; Cynthia Sue Philipp, Rudd; Dylan Joseph Bartz, Readlyn; Jacob Christopher Trujillo, Springboro, Ohio; Evan Arthur Arachikavitz, Waverly; Troy Allen Geweke, Clarksville; Hanna Grace McCunniff, Waterloo; Alec Joseph Cassini, Eldridge; Cody Joseph Nordmann, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota; Brent Allan Fulks, Janesville; Joshua Francis Bond, Britt; Anthony Michael Chavez, Ames; Daisy M. Arellano, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Wendy Karina Garcia Cruz, Rochester, Minnesota; Jeramian Kizeke Bowman, Cordova, Tennessee; William T. Polanec, St. Louis; Christine Angela Sullivan, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Dakota Keith Jones, Cedar Falls; Stephanie Anne Martz, Somerset, Wisconsin; Matthew Paul Ryan Brigner, Columbus, Ohio; Mershell Grewinise VanHook, Blaine, Minnesota; Curtis c. Eaker, Peoria, Illinois; Ryan Michael Barker, Tripoli; Sedika Velic, Waterloo; Abby Jean Hageman, Calmar; Micah Nathaniel Zook, Marengo; Richard Steven Kjormoe, Steamboat Rock; Monica Jayne Davies, Charles City; Mikki Renee Rich, Deckerville, Michigan; Kevin Wayne Treffeisen, Unadilla, New York; Gregg A. Wehrle, Belleville, Illinois; Zachary Joseph Severson, Waterloo; Chad Joseph Thomas, Savage, Minnesota; Cynthia A. Robles, Metairie, Louisiana; John Allen Holmes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Melissa Ann Fowlkes, Independence; William Michael Holl, Dubuque; Timothy John Foley, Bettendorf; Kyle Patrick Brustkern, La Porte City; Linda Rose Nieland, Marion; Lee Brett Salz, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Mark Alan Beauchamp, Davenport; Marcia Lynn Kirk, Sierra Madre, California; Jamal Aaron Mendoza, Liverpool, New York; Gregory Joseph Stolze, Williamsburg; Ramon Sanchez, Redwood Falls, Minnesota; Stephen Michael Tervo, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; Jennifer Joanna Pretz, Columbus Junction; Upendra Mani Adhikari, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Chase Thomas Lyons, Denver; Joseph Eugene Mulert, Waverly; Austin Lane Beverly, Evansdale; Belinda Marie Moloney, Waterloo; and Janice Marie Ott, Waverly.
OTHERS: Monique N. Hinton, Clear Lake, fraudulent use of registration and driving while license suspended; Melissa Ann Phillips, Lansing, abandonment of vehicle; Jacob Howard Straw, Waterloo, failure to maintain control and driving while license suspended; Francisco Javier Barajas, Tama, operating non-registered vehicle; Daniel D. Lane, Plainfield, no insurance; Amy Jo Voss, Fort Atkinson, dark window or windshield; Charniqua Riccara O’Neal, Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Terrance James Morris Jr., Waverly, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Lyle Frederick Huebner, Sumner, no valid driver’s license; Colton Raymond Long, Clarksville, failure to maintain control; Shana Leann Hutson, Gays Mills, Wisconsin, no valid driver’s license; Lakeishia Celeste McCoy, Davenport, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Justin Cordaro Atkins, Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Aden Jesse Atlwell, Hopkinton, no valid commercial driver’s license and failure to comply with safety regulations; Ashley Maureen Pleggenkuhle, Hawkeye, no valid driver’s license; Keshon Omarie Walker, Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Karon A. Perry, Woodbridge, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; John Paul Clifford, Eldora, no insurance; Travis Levi Morris, Tripoli; Dustin Dean Devries, West Union, no insurance, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to transfer title on motor vehicle; Andrew Douglas Humphrey, Waterloo, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration; Russell Anthony Novak, Tripoli, first-offense trespassing; Blake Thomas Burkle, Plainfield, maximum group axle weight violation – 1,001-2,000 pounds; Daniel Joseph Taylor, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Xavier Edward Newman, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Joseph M. Litzkow, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Tyler Eugene Robinson, Janesville; Scot Lynn Drape, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Daniel Joseph Schmitt, Fort Atkinson, operating non-registered vehicle; Tyler James Hackman, West Union, failure to display registration plate; Jeremy Robert Jeducka, Brandon, dark window or windshield; Sarah Katherine Albaugh, Shell Rock, failure to yield to vehicle on right; William Thomas Swestka, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Nathan E. Ballinger, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license; Brian L. Poppe, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kenneth Wayne Iverson, Ionia, failure to comply with safety regulations; Ryleigh John Reed, Cedar Falls, maximum single axle weight violation – 1,001-2,000; Zachary Joseph Severson, Waterloo, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Jay Thomas McMillin, Waverly, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Erika Elizabeth Wahlstrom, Coralville, failure to display registration plate; Kathryn Suzanne Dolan, Manchester, dark window or windshield; Brett Thomas Marshall, Dumont, operating non-registered vehicle; Toby James Pencil, Denver, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Tad Michael Chapin, Tripoli, maximum group axle weight violation – 6,001-7,000 pounds and maximum gross weight violation – 1,001-2,000 pounds; Samuel Thomas Niichel, Charles City, underage alcohol possession; and Ryan Michael Barker, Tripoli, driving while license suspended.