MARRIAGES
Jessica Ann Shearon and Bryon Michael Stout, both of Cedar Falls, Oct. 5 in Waverly.
Craig Willis Stanley and Keilyn Victoria Wargo, both of Shell Rock, Oct. 12 in Ames.
Holly Diane Rogers and Samuel Faye Rogers, both of Waverly, Oct. 19 in Nashua.
Suzette Marie Duryee and Larry Clark Scribner, both of Janesville, Oct. 19 in Nashua.
Mallory Ann Owens and Kyle Allan Hins, both of Shell Rock, Oct. 19 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTIONS
Paul Jay Greene, Waverly, v. Cassie Cortino, Urbandale.
Terrance Norman, Denver, v. Natalie Norman, Denver.
CASES FILED
Mark Debower, Waverly, v. Wendy Dawn Spencer, St. George, Utah, and Wagner Trucking Inc., Brandon, Minnesota, motor-vehicle accident.
First National Bank of Omaha, Nebraska, v. Brandon M. Knipper, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Dean Bellinger, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Fleming Concrete Pumping Iowa Inc., Independence, v. Kruse Concrete and Travis Kruse, Tripoli, unpaid services rendered.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa, now known as MercyOne, Waterloo, v. Randy David Johnson, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Jackson Nading, 18, Dunkerton, third-degree burglary.
State of Iowa v. Rebecca Lynn Oelmann, 27, Hampton, third-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Benjamin James Raney, 39, Elk Run Heights, driving while barred, second-offense possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
State of Iowa v. Troy Axel Jensen, 39, Hampton, contempt of court, violation of no-contact order.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Erick Bieber, 48, Phoenix, two counts of third-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Casey Lynn Logan, 29, Hampton, fourth-degree theft.
Bremer County v. Melanie Marie Kallenberger, 55, Waverly, dogs running at-large.
State of Iowa v. Justin Mikel Orr, 26, Nashua, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Alan Perry Burgess, 41, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Matthew John Steere, 47, Waverly, pled guilty to two counts of driving while license barred and possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to 15 days in jail on the first driving while barred count to be served within 120 days, 20 days to be served within 180 days on the second driving while barred count and two days on the possession count, all concurrent, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fines totaling $1,250 are suspended, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge on the drug charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, charge of contraband in a correctional facility is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the first driving while barred charge and $1,000 on the other two counts, pay $280 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Benjamin Louis Schiel, 36, Frederika, pled guilty to accessory after the fact, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, fine of $625 is not imposed, pay $100 toward attorney’s fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, included with any fines or fees imposed on a felony case, case will be expunged upon completion of all requirements, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Garrett Joseph Arnold, 35, Washburn, pled guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on each count, concurrent to each other, suspended, placed on probation for five years, pay $330 enrollment fee to Department of Correctional Services, also subject to special sentence of lifetime supervision by the Iowa Department of Corrections, fined $2,000, suspended, pay $200 Sexual Abuse surcharge, rights to vote and own firearms revoked until restored by governor, provide DNA sample, pay jail and attorney fees, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must register with sex offender registry, appeal bonds set at $10,000 on each count, pay $852.15 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kolton Sean Vannatta, 26, Waverly, pled guilty to assault by use or display of a dangerous weapon, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for 30 days to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served, eligible for work release, pay jail fees, fined $625, suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, cooperate with DNA profiling, additional charge of willful injury is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $337.89 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Troy Schnurstein, 54, Janesville, pled guilty to third-degree burglary, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for three to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined $750, suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and alcohol testing, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Cecelia Elise Dykstra, 22, Wartburg College, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended, fine waived, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Lee Knight, 39, Plainfield, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for 35 days, credited for time previously served, fine waived, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, subject to random drug testing, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
City of Sumner v. Jason Daniel Pringle, 34, Sumner, pled guilty to dog at large, pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Carter John Funke, 25, West Des Moines, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee as well as attorney’s fees and other costs, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 17-23
SPEEDING: Bushra Aden Abdulla, Blaine, Minnesota; Lisa Patricia McGovern, Dubuque; Larry Charles Smith, Ramsey, Minnesota; Daniel Perry Hovey, Waterloo; Laura Y. Tegtmeier, Tripoli; Jared Anthony Hunemuller, Tripoli; Cynthia Ann Busta, Waverly; Brenden Alex Fischels, Hiawatha; Nicholas Manning Sanders, La Porte City; William Bilal Alimo, Richfield, Minnesota; Kenyata Valerie Barron, New Hampton; Jenny Lea Frerichs, Nashua; David Wesley Neal Jr., McComb, Mississippi; Gracie Lynn Prugh, Andover, Minnesota; Dezirae Marie Fisher, La Porte City; Cheree Nicole Wiggins, St. Paul, Minnesota; Bridget Claire Gorman, Memphis, Tennessee; Andrew Johnson Culbertson, Paris, Missouri; Matthew Allen Wilson, St. Peter’s Missouri; Krista Marie Johnson, Coralville; Raina E. Shonka, Sumner; Casey Gerard Nauman, Cedar Rapids; Payton Claire Cimler, Pewaukee, Wisconsin; Olguine L. Hilaire, Waterloo; Matthew Peter Melsness, Rochester, Minnesota; Kaleigh Nichole Wolfs, West Union; Nicholas James Eisner, River Falls, Wisconsin; William James Marcille, Waverly; Jamie Ann James, Dallas, Georgia; Gayle Marie Lampe Hartman, Sumner; Kenneth James Tenge, New Hampton; Lance Daniel Reed, Clinton; Mason John Schmitt, Sumner; Twila Nevalee Sweet, North Liberty; Ryan Thomas Tierney, Fairfax, Virginia; Emily Therese Lucnik, Streamwood, Illinois; Robert D. Houlihan, Cedar Falls; Lee S. Smith, Sumner; Marcus Donray Giddens, New Hampton; Annalegh Wright, Tripoli; Lisa Brianne Favourite, Lonsdale, Minnesota; Larry Lavern Stange, Waucoma; Perry Ryder Rogotzke, Woodbury, Minnesota; Olivia Lauren Rud, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Kimberly Jo Fischer, Fort Atkinson; Justin Daniel Holm, Waterloo; Jonah Emmett Luebke, Davenport; Samuel W. Bergus, Chicago; Nicholas William Konen, Clarksville; Kelly Sue McGowan, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Peggy Merle Smith, Denver; Ryan E. Roach, Denver; Joseph James Zabel, Sumner; Ernesto Rodriguez Avila, Waterloo; Sarah Suzanne Damm, Waterloo; Jared Steven Carl Miller, Sumner; Ann Marie Ites, Hudson, Cassidy Ann Pagel, Hawkeye; Matthew Richard Garrison, Cedar Falls; Sai Kiran Velpula, Minneapolis; Shawn Nickolas Bollinger, Mound, Minnesota; Jake Martin Frank Jr., Mason City; Wendy A. Armstrong, Rolette, North Dakota; Josie Michelle Wheeler, Waverly; Matthew Coolidge Moles, Jefferson, Maryland; Kennedy Papousek, Clarksville; Patience Lee Klein, Waverly; Ross Dale Anderson, Dumont; and Octavius Olarge Jr., Davenport.
OTHERS: Tiara Marie Luckett, St. Louis, no valid driver’s license; Marcus Ganske, Raymond, operation without registration card or plate; Matthew Robert McKinney, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Ethan A. Hillis, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Tyler Leighton Werges, Garnavillo, dark window or windshield; Larry Charles Smith, Ramsey, Minnesota, having a minor fail to use a seatbelt and no valid driver’s license; Daniel Perry Hovey, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Jacinda Sue Bohlen, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Therese Marie Spaulding, Fredericksburg, operating non-registered vehicle; Robin Isaias Marroquin Gomez, Waterloo, fraudulent use of registration; Lori Ann Johnson, Pineville, Missouri, failure to comply with safety regulations and failure to display registration plate; Kandy Lee Quass, New Hampton, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Vern T. Lillibridge, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate and fraudulent use of registration; Jaime Michelle Burke, Readlyn, failure to obey traffic control device; Joshua P. Dobbs, Denver, first offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Edward Victor Kruse, Cresco, failure to comply with safety regulations; Larry Gene Purcell, Cedar Rapids, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Sonam Gurmet, Waverly, violation of instructional permit limitations; Eric Paul Zwanziger, Denver, operation without registration card or plate; Stefan D. Francis, Dekalb, Illinois, vehicles fail to respond to steady red light; Jacob Todd Mundt, Waverly, restrictions on taking game-protected nongame animal; Kevin John Kraft, Kanawha, maximum group axle weight violation – 6,001-7,000 pounds; Ethan Aaron Bixby, Waverly, failure to comply with safety regulations; Robert D. Houlihan, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Ben Louis Schiel, Frederika, no insurance; Dustin Jerald Tapp, Ames, dark window or windshield; Spencer Robert Baker, Rochester, Minnesota; Stephen James Burkhardt, Osage, dark window or windshield; Shilpa Scaria, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Brock James Adams, Union, dark window or windshield; Krystin Ann Mill, Readlyn, failure to maintain control, no insurance and operation without registration card or plate; Justin Mikel Orr, Nashua, driving on wrong side of two-way highway; Steven Tyler Dobbs, Denver, failure to use seat belt; Daniel R. White, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Courtney Ann Carte, Marengo, operating non-registered vehicle; Wade Miller, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Wesley Matthew Giegerich, Waverly, following too closely; Rylan Randall Evenson, Denver, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; Autumn R. Golly, Waverly, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Karmen Ann Potter-Dietz, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Jack Dylan Berry, Janesville, failure to stop in an assured clear distance; Austin Cory Gabel, Charles City, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Sherry Elizabeth Harris, Ionia, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.