MARRIAGES
Nicholas Robert Dugger, Davenport, and Carissa Jo Kelm, Clarksville, Sept. 21 in Waverly.
Kaitlin Jane Westendorf and Tristin May Ludwig, both of Waverly, Sept. 21 in Waverly.
Tessa Anne Ridout and Jordan Eugene Barnes, both of Waverly, Sept. 28 in Grundy Center.
Rachel Lynn Reiter and Seth Lea Robert Wirtz, both of Cedar Falls, Sept. 28 in Janesville.
DISSOLUTION
Tamara Lee (Drietz) Gross, Readlyn, v. Michael R. Gross, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Marcia R. Knock, individually and on behalf of her minor child, Allison, v. Bryan Jesse and Alexis Trimble, Denver, motor-vehicle accident.
Dale Robert Tournier, currently incarcerated, v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief.
Tracy Weidemann, Waverly, v. Ray Ludx, Waverly, unspecified-type money judgment.
Hauge Associates LLC, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Sally Malcolm, Waverly, medical debt collection.
James Linder, Waverly, v. Kolton Van Natta, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for unpaid rent.
Lynch Livestock Inc., d.b.a. Spillville Mill, Waucoma, v. Jake Mills, Sumner, unpaid invoice for products purchased.
TD Bank USA N.A. v. Hannah R. Rindels, Waverly, store credit debt collection.
Matt Properties LLC, Sumner, v. Dawn Trinidad, Hiawatha, unpaid utilities, mowing, items removed from house and cleaning charges.
State of Iowa v. Robert William Gilliland, 33, Sumner, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Paul Michael Weidler, 18, Waverly, two counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Crystal Ann Roscovius, 44, Waterloo, fifth-degree theft.
City of Janesville v. Julie Ann Boyer, 54, Janesville, defective sidewalk.
City of Sumner v. Jason Daniel Pringle, 34, Sumner, dog at large.
State of Iowa v. Joslyn Renee Evanson, 36, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Gregory Michael Watson, 43, Ames, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Curtis Michael Storer, 33, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $510.12 restitution to Hy-Vee, attorney’s fee when reported and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, $625 civil penalty is suspended, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. March 31, 2020, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ashley May Chapman, 34, Waterloo, pled guilty to lesser-included crime of first-offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 12 days in jail, credited for 12 days previously served, no fine, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative Surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, found unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant is ordered released upon receipt of order by sheriff, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $175 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Carrie Ann Jones, 46, Denver, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 60 days, may be served in 48-hour increments, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, deemed unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR SEPT. 26-OCT. 2
SPEEDING: Chad Bryan Jacomet, Washington, Illinois; Daniel Edward Bernhardt, Moorhead, Minnesota; Christopher Franklin Bruns, Evansdale; Christiara Diane Deese, Waterloo; Kpatcha Toyisson, Eagan, Minnesota; Sydney Lane Gass, Boca Raton, Florida; Adrian Sentell Cole, Bay Springs, Mississippi; Ayah Yasmine al Durazi, Waterloo; Cornelious Marsha Phillips, Charles City; Troiyauna L. Fox, East St. Louis, Illinois; Jennifer Mae Roberts, Waterloo; Jonter A. Gomez Gomez, Waterloo; Rebecca Fiser, Waverly; Val Eric Smeland, Shirley, New York; Tara Ashley Mauer, Waterloo; Cornelius Alexander, Memphis, Tennessee; Javier Edardo Ortiz Ramos, Iowa City; Carrie Marie Comstock, Newton; Danny Lee King, Mason City; Enrique Chavez Jr., Waterloo; Laura Madeline McConkey, Wayzata, Minnesota; Katee Christeen Thein, Waterloo; Antwan Jacquez Brodie Kimmons, Maplewood, Minnesota; Erin Elizabeth Wurst, Farmington, Minnesota; Katey Lynn Brase, Frederika; Kyle D. Johnson, Joliet, Illinois; Donneshia Monique White, Davenport; Brandon Antonio Etheridge, Augusta, Georgia; Kiera R. Johnson, Chicago; Makayla Channelle Stokes, Waterloo; John David Corathers, Nashua; Jose Avila Garcia, Bloomington, Illinois; Kerry Brenda Norberg, Ashburn, Virginia; Sarah Anne Lewis, Marion; Jacqueline Richardson Harris, Chicago; Kevin Joseph Heims, Manchester; Manuel Nicholas McGowan Serrano, Davenport; Catherine Ann Bothof, Stillwater, Minnesota; Neil Allen Brandenburg, Fredericksburg; Denay Lynn Kelly, Millville, Minnesota; Ro Isaias Marroquin Gomez, Waterloo; Travis Leander Reicks, Waucoma; Jordan Maxwell Hanlon, Cedar Rapids; Gabriel Jalen Steege Deneut, Waterloo; Megan Kate Hunemuller, Waverly; Danae Brooke St. Gelais, Rogers, Minnesota; Brayton Zachariah Kohl, Readlyn; Lori Ann Hansen, Charles City; Drew Anthony Meyer, West St. Paul, Minnesota; Curtis Loren Sell, Fridley, Minnesota; Malgorzata Maria Judka, Waverly; Liam Oliver Jacques, Minneapolis; Jason Whitecross, Pembroke, Bermuda; Christina Anne Williams, Tripoli; Jason William Trebs, St. Paul, Minnesota; Elizabeth Rose Gerstenkorn, Waterloo; Angela April Dummermuth, Waterloo; Megan A. Rossio, Willowbrook, Illinois; Jared Kubat Willette, Dodge Center, Minnesota; Abraham Vicente, Waterloo; Ricki Joe Bauer, Waterloo; Jeffrey Scott Soldwisch, Waverly; Morgan Ann Arjes, Clarksville; and Thomas W. Hart, Waterloo.
OTHERS: Sonny Javier Monterola Gomez, Apple Valley, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Christopher Franklin Bruns, Evansdale, no insurance, open container by driver and windshield and window requirements; Christiara Diane Deese, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Dempsy James Birchard, West Union, dark window or windshield; Troiyauna L. Fox, East St. Louis, Illinois, failure to use child restraint device and windshield and window requirements; Sarah L. Hershberger, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Enrique Chavez Jr., Waterloo, failure to use child restraint device; Danny Lee King, Mason City, no insurance and driving while license under suspension; Daryl Gene Vandersee, Oelwein, windshield and window requirements; John Taeza Jr., Waverly, dark window or windshield; Francis Edward Carroll, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Colin Matthew Chestnut, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Godfreed Okon Ebong, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Gavin Lee Allen, Dunkerton, dark window or windshield; Cody John Ryan, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Steven William Graeser, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Ro Isaias Marroquin Gomez, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Jacob Matthew Seehase, Cedar Falls, restriction on game — early or late shooting; Maxwell Jacob Thrasher, Denver, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Matthew Donald Cartier, Mahtomedi, Minnesota; Melissa Nickerson, Sumner, failure to maintain control; Cody Timothy Ubben, Cedar Falls, failure to comply with safety regulations; Danny Ray Hartman Jr., Cedar Rapids, texting and driving; George William Amling, Cedar Falls, improper rear lamps; David Walsh, Denver, failure to have a valid license and operating non-registered vehicle; Amy Sue Myhre, Charles City, failure to carry registration card; Gabriella Grace Garbes, Waterloo, operation without registration; Vicki Lynn Bear, Tama, failure to obey traffic control device; Vickie L. Bergmann, Nashua, registration violation; Judy Janice Maloy, New Hampton, failure to yield upon making a left turn; Rodney Dean Schult, Janesville, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Makayla Channelle Stokes, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Kory Alan Moorman, Sumner, driving while license suspended.