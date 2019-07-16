MARRIAGES
Brian Jon Kramer and Nicole Ann Boevers, both of Waverly, June 29 in Waverly.
Christopher Michael LeBlanc and Kirby Caye Franzen, both of Plainfield, July 5 in Waverly.
Katie Lee Clubine and Nicholas Ryan Flege, both of Cedar Falls, July 5 in Waverly.
CASES FILED
La Toshia A. Burrell, Waverly, v. Andre Jerome Walton, Chicago, petition to establish custody and placement.
Dupaco Community Credit Union, Dubuque, v. Shyann N. Epps, Waverly, debt collection.
Kristie Fay, Waverly, v. J.D. Francis Inc., Waverly, collection on repair costs.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Duane Hoehne, 55, Sumner, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Curtis Wade Olmstead, 46, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Dawn Elizabeth Rhoads, 27, Ottumwa, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Jordan Launan Zoll, 24, Plainfield, fifth-degree fraudulent practice and used motor vehicle dealer license violation.
State of Iowa v. Kacie Ann Kolbe, 30, Arlington, Tennessee, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Stephanie Kay Perry, 32, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Shane Paul Novak, 43, West Union, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Patrick Bernard Jackson, 46, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 15 days in jail, credited for time previously served, may serve in Black Hawk County, which is concurrent with a Black Hawk County case, can’t pay jail fee, fined $625, suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, any financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $257.68 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Kyle Clincy, 27, Waverly, pled guilty to second-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, sentenced to five years in prison on the first two counts and one year in jail on the third, all suspended, placed on probation for two to five years on the first two counts and two years on the third, fines totaling $1,815 are suspended, pay $530 civil penalty, $375 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee for probation, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and alcohol testing, appeal bonds set at $5,000 for the first two counts and $1,000 for the third, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Donald Masker, 20, Tripoli, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, sentenced to two days in jail, credited with time previously served, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $26 restitution to the Readlyn Kwik Star along with $374.06 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Trisha Leigh Wiese, 22, Waverly, pled guilty to driving with an expired license, ordered to pay $50 fine, $17.50 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $1,000.
City of Waverly v. Gryphen James Lee Ackerson, 19, Waverly, pled guilty to a parking violation, ordered to pay $30 fine, $10.50 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $50.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JULY 5-10
SPEEDING: Nathan M. Greiner, Waterloo; Ashley Anne Mattson, Cedar Falls; Jonathan Russell Steinbronn, Sumner; Jason Dean Dixon, Fairbank; Jaime Lee Erick Hymer, Cedar Rapids; Gary Edmond Miller, Shell Rock; Paula Ann Westendorf, Fredericksburg; Carline Joseph, Chicago; Michelle Lea Bowers, Marion; Catherine Marie Heger, Decatur, Tennessee; Derek Danny Gene Weigand, Tuscumbia, Alabama; Casey James Ollendieck, Cresco; Holly Ann Petersen, Rockwell; Peter R. Whitman, Calamus; Maguire Lee Johnson, Tripoli; Denise Rachelle Mason, Elsmere, Kentucky; Jason Scott Peterson, Tannersville, Pennsylvania; Marie Ann Fober, Sumner; Joshua Robert Pickett, Albert Lea, Minnesota; Chad Allen Smith, Clarksville; Olivia Marie Feldmann, Epworth; Kyle Todd Beery, Lake Mills; Cody Rae Swyers, Readlyn; Dakota Allen Holly, Farmington, New Mexico; Jonah Michael Rigdon, Evans, Georgia; Jack Christian Tank, Iowa City; Tyler Lee Doehrmann, Waverly; Scott Allan Emig, Ely; Natorie Danyel Bowman, Ely; Gregory Gaetzke, Sumner; Deanna Beth Howard, Raymond; Kendra Ellen Henry, St. Louis; Justin Daniel Brown, Cedar Falls; Andrew Donald Tisue, Sumner; Jesy Versanne, Waterloo; Jerald Lee Nott, Nashua; Sivakumar Illipilla, Shakopee, Minnesota; Sarah Rene Malone, Savage, Minnesota; Jamie Michelle Keck, Portland, Oregon; Dustin D. Livengood, Rock Island, Illinois; Brianna Rose Wilson, Waterloo; David Herman Roethler, Plainfield; Gregory Michael Brost, Waterloo; Natalie Robin Berg, Cedar Rapids; Robert Steve Rathbone, Tripoli; Carolyn Wiedrich, Sumner; Krista Rae Begalske, Sumner; Derek James Kleitsch, Sumner; Linda Dianne Wurzer, Sumner; David Patrick Teeling, Sumner; Hannah Joy Ferris, Marion; Leonard A. Bloom, Deerfield, Illinois; Christine M. Sauer, Tripoli; Gerald Wayne Bowhay, West Des Moines; Wyatt Devon William Onken, Tripoli; and David George Wadsworth, Nashua.
OTHERS: David McCoy, Conyers, Georgia, unsafe approach to certain stationary vehicle; Jonathan Michael Lugg, Shell Rock, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Cal Eldon Gruber, Sterrett, Alabama, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product and permitting someone under 18 to consume/possess on property; Robert Kyle Johnson, New Hartford, operating non-registered vehicle; Ku Reh, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Sherri L. Niles, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Chad Allan Fox, Sumner, registration violation; Keith Nielsen, Aplington, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Kyle Malcom O’Line, La Porte City, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Richard Ralph Kane, Denver, maximum group axle weight violation – 3,001-4,000 pounds; Keith Harvey Kuhlmann, Sumner, maximum group axle weight violation – 3,001-4,000 pounds, maximum group axle weight violation – 2,001-3,000 pounds and maximum gross weight violation – 3,001-4,000 pounds; Dean Allen Danger, Eldora, failure to obey traffic sign; Cooper Mackinley Rodman, Maynard, following too closely; Jodi Lea Ehlers, Edgewood, following too closely; Jamison John Steege, Fredericksburg, failure to obey stop/yield sign; and Jacob Ducker, Waverly, failure to have valid license/permit.