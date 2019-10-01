MARRIAGES
Gavin Stewart Kane and Bryanna Jo Cox, both of Fairbank, Sept. 14 in Fairbank.
Autumn Rae Golly and Simon John Cudlip, both of Waverly, Sept. 19 in Summerset.
William Jerome Brinks and Stephanie Diane Torkelson, both of Frederika, Sept. 21 in Frederika.
CASES FILED
Ashli Ann Bentley, Waverly, petition for name change back to maiden name following divorce.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Brynn M. Kramer, Plainfield, credit card debt collection (change of venue).
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Kara Marsh, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Darwin Elmers, Sumner, v. James David Thomas, Sumner, personal loan debt collection.
UnityPoint Health v. David J. and Catherine A. Aschbrenner, Denver, medical debt collection.
Jeff and Sue Soash, J&S Properties, Waverly, v. Bart Hunemiller and Missy Hulbert, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for non-payment of rent.
State of Iowa v. Teresa Terri Werner, 53, New Hampton, eluding, second-offense OWI and unlawful possession of prescription drug.
State of Iowa v. Mario Neuhaus Jr., 19, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Scott A. Simonds, 28, Cresco, two counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Tami Ann Ulrich, 48, Cedar Falls, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Denison Charles Harrington, 22, Cedar Falls, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Tamaris Ryan Gary Sr., 35, Waterloo, driving while license denied or revoked.
City of Waverly v. Kirby Tyler Mann, 18, Waverly, parking in a snow removal route.
City of Waverly v. Ethan Eric Weitzenkamp, 21, Waverly, parking in a prohibited zone.
State of Iowa v. Brandon Jake Heiar, 28, Denver, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jimmy Jerome Harkey, 35, Charles City, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. James Lee Quistorff, 54, Shell Rock, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Austin Lee Hildenbrand, 34, Sumner, pled guilty to third-degree harassment, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended, credited for time previously served, placed on self-probation for one year, appeal bond set at $500, pay $35 court costs.
State of Iowa v. D’Amontre Tairice Burt, 27, Waterloo, found guilty of violation of a no-contact/protective order-contempt, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited for time previously served, concurrent with domestic abuse assault causing injury sentence, ordered to pay $50 surcharge, appeal bond set at $500, pay $139.80 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Vince John Hemenway, 49, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
City of Waverly v. Kourtney Elaine Harris, 38, pled guilty to allowing domestic animals to run at large, ordered to pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Edward Jones, 39, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI motorboat, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for 21 days to be served within 60 days, may serve with work release and in increments of 10 and 11 days, credited for time previously served, pay $1,000 fine and $350 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $200 every 30 days, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, has completed substance abuse evaluation, must follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, prohibited from operating a motorboat for one year, pay victim restitution when reported, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR SEPT. 19-25
SPEEDING: Samuel Mawuli Kowouto, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Emmanuel I. Gwee, Waterloo; Alexis Leigh Chapman, Waverly; John Singleton Mosby III, Davenport; Hannah Lee Janssen, Johnston; Antoine Cloyd, Charles City; Markus Lorne Robinson, Garrison; Latoya Marie Payne, St. Louis; Jaime Aguilar, Shell Rock; Casandra Lynn Thomson, Charles City; Jeremy Gerald Lahmann, Tripoli; Jacky Kpekpe, Iowa City; Andrey Mikhailovich Yermakovich, Ostego, Minnesota; Charles Curray Falgout, Florence, Alabama; Justin Decker, Westgate; Christopher David Baldus, Charles City; Dieudonne Ngemosi Mbau Kukikumbiko, Waterloo; Didier Ilunga Kabuya, Cedar Falls; Jennifer Ann Sovde, Chanhassen, Minnesota; Dominique Rose White, Welch, Minnesota; Peter J. Lawin, Bloomington, Minnesota; Camille Jean Anderson, North Liberty; Kenyonna Monea Davis Lamb, Mason City; Veronica Ashton Redman, La Porte City; Abigail Nicole Agan, Knoxville; Alison Rose Riggan, Washington; Kurt Daniel Schmitt, Calmar; Sharon Dyan Elliott, Marianna, Florida; Caleb Matthew Siech, Janesville; Donna Rochelle Roberts, Waterloo; Becky Kay Johnston, Ionia; Madison Kathleen Grace Johnson, Ellendale, Minnesota; Burke L. Berzins, Sparta, Wisconsin; Allyson Maxine Daily, Franklin, Tennessee; Gavin Glass Yares, Minneapolis; Samuel Eli Treloar, Clear Lake; Gary Lee Lauer, Randalia; Jacob Allen Holm, Waterloo; Khamphone Oudomphone, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Kimberly Ellis, Sumner; April F. Lewis, Oelwein; Braidyn Rose Buhrow, Maynard; Grace Judith Hauser, Clear Lake; Carrayn Niccole Gossman, Waterloo; Hannah Noel Shade, Marengo; Debbie Jo Iserman, Waverly; Corey William Jeanes, Cedar Falls; Grace Charlotte Golly, Waverly; Braden Michael Albert, Cedar Rapids; Jeffrey David Burrow, West Union; Amy Helen Bickley, Waterloo; Mitchell Howard McElhaney, Denver; Cory Lee Jones, Clarksville; Nikolas Scott Wortman, Woodbury, Minnesota; Austin James Saddoris, Waterloo; Esmir Covic, Waterloo; Richard Sherman Thompson, Indianapolis; Carl Lee Willis, Phoenix; Cheyanne Joy Kurth, Riverside; Craig Willis Stanley, Sioux City; Gilbert Starble, Charles City; Kathleen Ann McCombs, Cedar Falls; Brooke Ann Petersen, Oelwein; Alan Dean Schellhorn, Oran; Sarah Elizabeth Henderson; Iowa City; Kristine Audrey Nordtorp Nielsen, Edina, Minnesota; Keri Kay Dahl, Marion; Edward R. Collins, Lockport, Illinois; Sandra Kay Mykleby, Minneapolis; Darrick G. Davison, West Fargo, North Dakota; Larry Toenges, Sumner; Cole Staudt, Shell Rock; Keegan Robert Malone, Waverly; Amber Chantel Philpott, Hampton; and Olivia Anne Brecht, Center Point.
OTHERS: Kathryn Ann Graham, Floyd, two counts of dark window or windshield; Alan Joel Copper, New Hampton, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Markus Lorne Robinson, Garrison, dark window or windshield; Jason M. Baldwin, Tripoli, no valid driver’s license; Blaine Richard Dannen, Ellsworth, failure to maintain control; Brandon R. Stohr, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jayden Payton Wolter, Denver, texting and driving; Steven Jon Heerts, New Hampton, failure to obey traffic control device; Kevin James Kuhrt, Readlyn, operating vehicle too close to bicyclist; Eric Michael Tompkins, Denver, registration violation; Thomas Lee Schneider, Waverly, first-offense trespassing; Whitley Mitts, Sumner, registration violation; Antu Alvador Pardo Requena, Waverly, no insurance; Kurt Alan Hempen, Parkersburg, passing contrary to highway sign or marking; Brian Joseph Tierney, New Hampton, failure to dim headlights; Donald Henry Milliser, Tucson, Arizona, failure to comply with safety regulations and hours of service violation; Jeremy John Sranko, Marion, dark window or windshield; Dennis Andrew Kurtz, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jeremy John Stranko, Marion, failure to display registration plate; Brandon Lee Trimble, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Sean Leo McGinn, Bettendorf, operation without registration card or plate; Daniel Joseph Wirtz, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; John C. Dilger, Shell Rock, three counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Tyler Allen Connor, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Jeffrey William Hayes, Elk Run Heights, dark window or windshield; Carl Lee Willis, Phoenix, failure to have a valid license; Lindsay Ann Haskins, Fairfield, operating non-registered vehicle; Brooke Marie Wade, Keokuk, dark window; Kiki Lo, Waterloo, stop sign violation; Brady Thomas Arens, Dyersville, underage alcohol possession; Nathaniel A. Kauffman, Waverly, dark window/windshield; Leeann Marie Bolhuis, Waverly, failure to use seat belt; Jacob A. Martin, West Des Moines, depositing or throwing litter; River Jeffrey Horns, Cresco, unsafe backing on highway; Madison Taylor Meyers, Tripoli, unlawful passing of a school bus; Vernon Herman Buchholz, Waverly, unlawful passing of a school bus.