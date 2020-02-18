MARRIAGE
Lauren Marie Porhaska and Trent James Schneck, both of Janesville, Feb. 13 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTIONS
Amber Dawn (Blankenship) Hardy, Waverly, v. Roy Frederick Hardy, Waverly.
Shelby Renee Ameling, Waverly, v. Scott William Arnath Ameling, Cedar Falls.
Stormy L. Rindels, Plainfield, v. Seth C. Rindels, Waterloo.
CASES FILED
Lindsay Moses, a.k.a. Lindsay Burman, Waverly, v. Zachary Ray Rosol, Stout, modification of custody agreement.
State of Iowa, ex rel. F.D.K. and R.L.K., v. Dustin R. Koch, Westgate, paternity and support.
Department Stores National Bank v. Claudia Engberg, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Karen A. Blume-Shaffer, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Kirsten M. Dietrich, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Kathryn Hunemiller, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jessica Perez, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Terry Hawbaker, Waverly, legal costs debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Alek Beltz, Sumner, automobile loan debt collection.
Labor Commissioner of Iowa, ex rel. Jose Angel, v. Kruse Concrete LLC and Travis Kruse, Tripoli, non-payment of wages.
Labor Commissioner of Iowa, ex rel. Ramon Avalos, v. Kruse Concrete LLC and Travis Kruse, Tripoli, non-payment of wages.
State of Iowa v. Travis Scott Morck, 43, Sumner, first offense domestic abuse assault with display or use of a weapon, first-offense possession of marijuana, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. John Patrick Sullivan, 27, Waverly, eight counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Lee Creger, 48, Northwood, driving while license denied or revoked and operating without an interlock device.
State of Iowa v. Michael Joe Peterson, 62, Waverly, two counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Lee Knight, 39, Plainfield, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Kelly James Reed, 38, Ottumwa, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Sean David Blackledge, 37, Waverly, pled guilty to two counts of lascivious acts with a child, sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on each count, suspended and concurrent, upon completion of sentence, defendant is to be committed to the custody of the Department of Corrections for life with eligibility for parole, fined $1,000 per count, suspended, pay $200 Sexual Abuse surcharge, no-contact order is set at Security Level 2, rights to vote and bear arms are revoked, pay victim restitution when submitted to county attorney, cooperate with DNA profiling, placed on probation for five years, pay $300 supervision fee, complete sex offender treatment, deemed unable to pay Category 2 restitution, any financial obligation that defendant can pay is payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must register with sex offender registry and pay $250 fee, appeal bonds set at $10,000 for each count, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Darrell McMenamin, 18, Waverly, found not guilty of third-degree sexual abuse, case dismissed and costs assessed to the state, bonds exonerated and returned to poster, any no-contact order is terminated.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Paul Cosby, 31, Waverly, pled guilty to second-degree burglary, judgment deferred, placed on probation for five years, complete substance abuse treatment, $1,000 civil penalty is suspended, pay $1,000 attorney’s fee, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $250 in other restitution, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, no-contact order remains in effect through Feb. 10, 2025, cooperate with DNA profiling, if all conditions satisfied, count may be expunged from defendant’s record, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kyle Joseph Conner, 24, Oelwein, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and public intoxication, sentenced to 60 days in jail on the marijuana count and two days in jail on the public intox count, first sentence suspended but for two days to be served within 30 days, sentences are concurrent, fines are waived, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, subject to random drug testing, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bonds set at $1,000 for the marijuana count and $100 for the public intox count, pay $196 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Erica Jo Slack, 37, Waverly, entered an Alford plea for harassment, judgment deferred, pay $65 civil penalty, placed on probation for one year, pay supervision fee, no-contact order extended for two years, pay $203 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Wanda Jean Wagner, 55, Denver, pled guilty to reckless driving, pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. John Matthew Calabrese, 47, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended but for 10 days, which has been credited as served, concurrent with Butler County case, fine waived, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, subject to random drug testing, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
City of Waverly v. Joshua Zachary Harris, 34, Waverly, pled guilty to parking violations, ordered to pay $30 fine, $10.50 surcharge and $95 court costs, appeal bond set at $250.
City of Waverly v. Jakeyna Monique Atkins, 34, Waverly, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $250.
State of Iowa v. Gerald James Olsen, 48, Palm Bay, Florida, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR FEB. 6-13
SPEEDING: Michael Vincent Boyle III, Eldora; Aric Paul Pillard, Winthrop; Angela Marie Ebert, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Elike Sandra Okaikue Woodi, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Quinton James Hadley, Waterloo; Shpend Abazi, Bethel, Alaska; Kachareania Akiela Simone Lofton, Bettendorf; Nicholas Joseph Miltenberger, Rushford, Minnesota; Adam C. Selzer, Wellington, Ohio; Sarah Mae Bartels, Cedar Rapids; Sunnay Dezon, Cedar Rapids; Anthony James Morse, Readlyn; Matthew James Greer, Marion; Bryan Locklear Jr., Cedar Rapids; Brittany Rose Hickson, Independence; Ahmad Isaiah Clofer, Harvey, Louisiana; Nicholas S. Holt, Rockford, Illinois; Hannah Raye Bormann, Amana; Beth Marie Ades Hanson, Lake Mills; Gage Joseph Schoenberger, Independence; Rachel Nancylee Rouse, Robbinsdale, Minnesota; David Irwin Sponsel, Eagan, Minnesota; Veronica Sue Boyer, Oskaloosa; Michael E. Morse, Readlyn; Paul David Goodman, Westville, Indiana; Aaron David Scuito, Bondurant; Kaylee Ellynn Eick, Plainfield; Thomas Hunter Hammer, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Ema Madelyne Pauling, Oelwein; Rigoberto Lares Ramirez, Ridgeway; Harry James Kitchen, Chester; Christina St. Ann Hernandez, Cedar Rapids; Amy Christine Steinbronn, Maynard; Bryan Joseph Lee Stevens, Waverly; Corby Jean Webb, Waterloo; Chad David Durant, Davenport; Danielle Marie Welsh, Raymond; Carin Nyla Crain, Iowa City; Timothy John Putnam, Iowa City; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Pohlman, Marion; Mindy Ann Woltman, Lisbon; Thomas Michael Marsho, Coralville; Angelina May Hayek, Cresco; Chad Edward Shurtleff, Plainfield; Ellen Thompson Jones, Cedar Falls; Kevin Vasquez, Albert Lea, Minnesota; Carol Rae Strottmann, Readlyn; Judy Ann Buss, Denver; Nina Schellhorn, Fredericksburg; Maureen Sarah Zobel, Sumner; Hyun Ji Lim, North Aurora, Illinois; Dustan Edward Berns, Urbandale; Ismail M. Kahn, Glendale Heights, Illinois; Matthew James Strottmann, Sumner; Damon Christopher Sims, West St. Paul, Minnesota; Rebecca Lee Barber, North Branch, Minnesota; Jackson Lee Martens, Farmington, Minnesota; Kaitlyn Christine Pastrick, Readlyn; Aron Michael Axe, Annapolis, Maryland; Cameron James Rider, Shell Rock; Kaden Christopher Baumgartner, Denver; Kebba Sanneh, Cedar Falls; Jordan Barbara Knowles, Toledo; Kelli Rae Miller, Waterloo; Eric Michael Baumann, Whittemore; and Veronica Aleene Gregory, Waverly.
OTHERS: Kyle Joseph Conner, Oelwein, failure to maintain control, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Patrick Francis Reis, Waverly, failure to possess valid license while operating motor vehicle; Kourtney Elayne Harris, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Adam Duane Medhaug, Waterloo, vailure to maintain or use safety belts; Chandra Chrice Harper, Waterloo, no insurance; Ernest Allen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, no valid driver’s license; Quinton James Hadley, Waterloo, no insurance; Jordan Nicole Raney, Shell Rock, no insurance; Jacob E. Strempke, Oelwein, dark window or windshield; Jimmie Lewis Nguyen Tran, Mason City, no valid driver’s license; Patrick Francis Reis, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Jessie Ray Whiting, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Cory Ray Arians, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Andrea Janelle Coleman, Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Prince Dingelius, Nashua, no valid driver’s license; Justine Marie Breitbach, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Ahmad Isaiah Clofer, Harvey, Louisiana, texting and driving; Ryne Lynn Owen, New Hampton, no valid driver’s license; Peter John Shepherd, Denver, dark window or windshield; Brock Steven Aiello, Cedar Falls, defective tires; Kyle Ryan Campbell, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Douglas Edward Carlson, Coggon, dark window or windshield; Veronica Sue Boyer, Oskaloosa, no valid driver’s license; Kyle Ryan Squires, Waverly, no insurance; Charles Thompson Nathan, Zumbrota, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations; Sarah B. Wefel, Clarksville, failure to yield to emergency vehicle; Ann Elizabeth Maas, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; Dustin Wayne Martens, Waterloo, defective or unauthorized muffler system; Derrick Dwight Sunderman, Tripoli, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brian Paul Mercy, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Rigoberto Lares Ramirez, Ridgeway, no valid driver’s license; Ricardo Perez Aguilar, Shullsburg, Wisconsin, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Jose Luis Leyva Rosales, Columbus Junction, dark window or windshield; Christopher Jon Kayser, Waterloo, texting and driving; Anthony David Fiegen, Dubuque, failure to maintain control and open container by driver; Seth Emory Paul Kleinschmidt, Nashua, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Ashley Nicole Denise Schmit, Dubuque, dark window or windshield; Jerry Russell Serfling, Bethel, Minnesota, no Iowa fuel permit and violation of trip permits; Michelle L. Johnson, Burrton, Kansas, dark window or windshield; Jackson Lee Martens, Farmington, Minnesota, operating with an expired driver’s license; Chandra Chrice Harper, Waterloo, no driver’s license; Brian Michael Anhorn, Waterloo, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Collin Ray Heidemann, Janesville, operating non-registered vehicle; Mattea Chanique Cyrus, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle and no driver’s license; Nolan Michael Webster, New Hampton, failure to obey stop sign; Andrwe Shane Utsler, Waterloo, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Adam James Johnson, Waterloo, dark window/windshield; Patrick Francis Reis, Waverly, operation without registration; Anthony Furnile Jackson, Waterloo, failure to use seat belt; Kyle Ryan Squires, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Jennifer Lynn Wamsley, Waverly, following too closely; Katherine Jackson Frerichs, Waverly, registration violation; and Nathan J. Greenway, Sumner, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled.