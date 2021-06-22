MARRIAGES
Holli Marie Gorman and Kaleb Matthew Staack, both of Sumner, June 5 in Waverly.
Johnathan Tyler Kruger, Shell Rock, and Kennedy Ann Lewis, Des Moines, June 10 in Adel.
Nichole Marie Young, Waverly, and Emory Allen White, Grinnell, June 12 in Des Moines.
McKayla Lynn Vonk and Aaron Michael Brandt, both of Readlyn, June 12 in Waucoma.
CASES FILED
Curtis Lee Hansen, Waverly, v. State of Iowa, petition to modify sex offender registry status.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sean Burke, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. David Monaghan, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Capital One USA N.A. v. Stacy Reingardt, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Lance M. Dewein, Denver, credit card debt collection.
VJT Properties, c/o Vic Vandebaar, Dike, v. Georgia Conner, Sumner, collection of unpaid rent and water bill.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jacob Sahr, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
B&B Farm Store, Jesup, v. Mike Cox, Readlyn, unpaid merchandise purchase.
State of Iowa v. Michael Duane Brandt, 43, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Mischelli Lauranne Ford-Nelson, 38, Waverly, second-offense possession of marijuana THC oil.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Faey Davison, 35, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Michael Joseph Wiest, 46, Fredericksburg, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Chad Stanley Martinson, 51, Waterloo, driving while barred and second-offense possession of methamphetamine.
State of Iowa v. Kenneth Daniel Latwesen, 58, Fredericksburg, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Elisha Boas, 22, Waterloo, first-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, and providing false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Jessie Lea Jones, 34, Waverly, accessory after the fact.
State of Iowa v. Keith Joseph Hauber, 42, Fairbank, third-offense OWI, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, first-offense possession of Alprazolam, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and two counts of violation of a no-contact order.
State of Iowa v. Donte Farrow, 37, Waverly, public intoxication, assault and disorderly conduct — fighting or violent behavior.
State of Iowa v. Michael Thomas Hayes, 66, Denver, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Nylita Michelle Brakel, 39, Forest City, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Joel Francisco Guerrero David, 23, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Nick Daniel Chesser, 49, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Rick Eugene Arnold, 44, Martensdale, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Dylan Shane Drinnon, 26, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, first-offense OWI and driving while revoked, sentenced to 90 days in jail on the marijuana and OWI offenses, suspended but for seven days, and seven days on the driving while revoked charge, concurrent to each other, to be served within 90 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, credited for time previously served, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation on the marijuana and OWI charges for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, subject to random drug testing, unable to pay attorney’s fee, additional charge of possession of contraband is dismissed at defendant’s cost, companion charges of speeding and open container are also dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $1,000 each for a total of $3,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JUNE 10-16
SPEEDING: Jeremy Dale Lueders, Spirit Lake; Sandra Lynn Combs, Waterloo; Kasey P. Staley, Waterloo; Matthew David Dahl, Bloomington, Indiana; Bria Rachelle Crooks, Mason City; Nathan A. Thurm, Sumner; Alicia Marie Ingram, El Reno, Oklahoma; Chelsey Lynn Wendling, Cedar Falls; Darleen Ben Susaia, Austin, Minnesota; Shanteara Joi Lynch, Waterloo; Hiwa Dakhil Shammo, Centreville, Virginia; Eddy Lee Ruffin, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Brittany Lynn McDonald, Nashua; Jingbin Douglas, Nashville, Tennessee; Michael Jon Bronemann, Cedar Falls; Justin David Thurman, Waverly; Cole Riley Walter, Oronoco, Minnesota; Aaron Raymond Loxterkamp, Little Falls, Minnesota; Amari Monet Moore, Columbia Heights, Minnesota; Bradley Robert Cunningham, Dike; Edward C. Walters, Tripoli; Christopher John Fink, New Hartford; William David Sanders, Greenwood, Indiana; Derek Todd Decker, Westgate; Samuel David Selzer, Henderson, Nevada; Gracia Patricia Stafford, Waterloo; Mirna Magau Mokwate, Coralville; Adem Sibic, St. Louis; Nyasa Mashe Driver, Austin, Minnesota; Rachael Nateycia Bailey, Davenport; Andrew Thomas Pierre Wheeler, Iowa City; Matthew Gene Brincks, Fredericksburg; Darien James Anderson, Cordova, Tennessee; Erik Edgardo Guillen, Perry; Bradley Marcus Wood, Honolulu; Tristan Caleb Froelich, Waverly; Rebecca Joy Wagner, Calmar; Joren Chance Lemaire, New Brighton, Minnesota; Cameron Joseph Barker, Oelwein; Munyampeta Fred, Minneapolis; Carson Scott Frye, Independence; Mervyn Eldon Hilpipre, Cedar Falls; Casey Duncan Saul Katerndahl, St. Louis; Steve Karlvelous Crook, St. Paul, Minnesota; David Lee Kragness, Waverly; Sean Michael Smalley, Rochester, Minnesota; Mitchell Thomas Plassmeyer, St. Louis; Ryan Douglas Ostrich, Cedar Falls; Keeley Patricia Doski, Jacksonville, Florida; Amos Ryan Kraus, Charles City; Jonas Cash Everett, Hiawatha; Mark Allan Zukor, Germantown, Tennessee; Julie A. Abrell, Medinah, Illinois; Leah Renee Lee, Twin Valley, Minnesota; Bobby Quang, Waterloo; Andrew Daniel Robert Brink, Brook Park, Minnesota; Aricka Lynn Oppman, Manly; Zachery Shaunessy Nolan, Zimmerman, Minnesota; Marcus S. Brown, Champaign, Illinois; Pamela Ann Mazzini, Des Plaines, Illinois; Jacob Andrew Farrar, Rochester, Minnesota; David Gary Caley, Hudson; Nicholas James Beise, Rochester, Minnesota; Walker Lynn Sobolik, Lime Springs; Jenna Ann Wiese, Grand Mound; Jacob Donald Tomanka, Denver; Daniel Russell HIbben, Waterloo; Hannah Mari Schillinger, North Liberty; Regina R. Rojas, Waterloo; Ethan Edward Krabbenhoft, Denver; Keegan Robert Malone, Waverly; and Zoie Marie Johnson, Shell Rock.
OTHERS: Joseph Jack West, Oelwein, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Sean Njuguna Mwangi, Waverly, violation of graduated license condition; Candace Latrese Sturgis, Charles City, no valid driver’s license and two counts of failure to use child restraint device; Alexa Jean Marie Giberson, Fairbank, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Pamela Denise Curtis, Punta Gorda, Florida, operation of a motor vehicle with an expired license and operating non-registered vehicle; Bekka Jean Reams, Osage, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Darleen Ben Susaia, Austin, Minnesota, failure to use child restraint device and no valid driver’s license; Chad James Franzen, Decorah, no insurance; Brooklyn May Romanowski, Sumner, operation without registration card or plate; Michelle Susan Jourdain, Bemidji, Minnesota, driving on wrong side of two-way highway; Amy Jo Moser, Charles City, prohibited use of light restricting devices; Eddy Lee Ruffin, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, no valid driver’s license; Kenneth James Williams, Cedar Rapids, registration violation; Kenneth James Williams, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Dustin Lenz, Sumner, operation without registration card or plate; Blake Matthew Destival, Janesville, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Kadin Michael Wormser, Parkersburg, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Andrew Thomas Pierre Wheeler, Iowa City, operating non-registered vehicle; Emerson Marie Pirlott, Green Bay, Wisconsin, violations of conditions of restricted license; Spencer Alexander Matt, Sumner, no valid commercial driver’s license; Drew Richard Campbell, Cedar Falls, first-offense underage alcohol possession/purchase; Samuel Avery McNally, Stanhope, failure to comply with safety regulations; Cody Andrew Lundt, Decorah, dark window or windshield; Danielle Jo Mittelstadt, Waterloo, failure to maintain registration plate; Tiana Nicole Turner, Swan, failure to maintain registration plate; Dylan Micheal Rochford, Sumner, careless driving; John Allan Carolus, Waverly, improper rear lamps; Malena Rose Rumelhart, Guthrie Center, failure to yield on a left turn; Austin Raymond Dorman, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Steven Lee Hanson, Hampton, following too closely; and Oliver Marshall Peerman, Tripoli.