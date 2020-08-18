DISSOLUTION
Terri Lea Hartzell, Waverly, v. Jeffery Scott Hartzell, Lathrop, Missouri.
CASES FILED
Schmadeke Feed Mill Inc., Clarksville, v. Neil Brandt, Waverly, non-payment of goods and services.
First National Bank of Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska, v. Dawn L. Destival, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Anthony L. and Tiffany Skaggs, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Viafield, Charles City, v. Daniel Paul Smith, Sumner, non-payment of products and services.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Dawn R. Kellen, Denver, medical debt collection.
EPM Iowa LLC, Waterloo, v. Dean Bruess, Sumner, forcible entry and detainer for non-payment of rent.
State of Iowa v. Ryan William Moeller, 30, Tripoli, first-degree harassment, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Jason Allan Olsen, 31, Cedar Rapids, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Jill Marie Camlin, 47, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Sheila Ranay Feldman, 46, Bristow, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Makenzie Rebecca Nuss, 23, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Angel Marie Marcus, 31, Denver, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. David Lee Staake, 35, Oelwein, two counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Casey Keith Hansen, 36, Janesville, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Pamela Jean McKenzie, 48, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Shane William Lawton, 27, Sumner, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, must abstain from alcohol, shall not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, no civil penalty assessed, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 2021, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $140 court costs.
City of Waverly v. Cheryl Ann Deahl, 34, Waterloo, pled guilty to snow removal parking violation, ordered to pay $30 fine, $10.50 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
City of Waverly v. Alexander Larry Andreassen, 30, Waterloo, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 6-12
SPEEDING: Steven Daniel Myers, Wheatfield, Indiana; Alex N. Ross, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada; Kanesha Michelle Griffin, St. Louis; Kristopher Malcom Jamaal Glasper, Lebanon, Illinois; Maxwell John Schoonover, La Crescent, Minnesota; Russell A. Werner, Raymond; Theodore Robert Jenkinson, Hudson, Wisconsin; Jordan Todd Rathbone, Readlyn; John Thomas Bamford III, Oelwein; Mark A. Imparato, Bridgewater, New Jersey; Tina Lee Cummings, Waterloo; Benny Alvarez, Waterloo; Amit Ranjit Kirpalani, Cumming, Georgia; Cody Michael Marvets, Readlyn; Michael Paul Denning, McGregor; Margaret Elizabeth Arnold, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; Makenzie Jo Pahnisch, Plano, Texas; Jeremy Neil Vorwald, Atlanta; Dana Ann Noss, Dougherty; Meng Ya, Cedar Falls; Michael J. Delvo, Springfield, Illinois; Steven Jay Johnson, Waterloo; Lee Ann Kral, Swisher; Devin Stephen Kitral, Lake Zurich, Illinois; Olivia V. Smith, Peoria, Illinois; Saadig Hameen Jamil, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Richard Cane Buell, St. Augustine, Florida; Craig M. Newman, Chicago; Emily Grace Gates, Readlyn; Drew Kenneth Byers, Lakeview, Minnesota; Derek Michael Wilhelms, Waverly; Ryan John Lefner, San Clemente, California; Ozvaldo Ivaan Suarzceja, Dos Palos, California; Franklyn Gonzalez Jomarron, Las Vegas; Jade Nicole Russell, Waterloo; Andrew Joal Schmitt, Springfield, Illinois; Rene Acosta Vega, Postville; Marcy Marjorie Anagnostou, Eagan, Minnesota; Mark Richard Rubino, Holland, Michigan; paul William Trafelet, Hawkeye; William Trowell Humphrey, Pine Mountain, Georgia; Brandon Scot Zell, New Hartford; Max James Locher, Cedar Rapids; William Charles Johnson, Ellenton, Florida; Ralph William Scheidecker, Clarksville; Trevor Lewis Wiebbecke, Nashua; Cordell James Bolhuis, Sumner; Annette Beatrice Ameling, Sumner; Julie Robeck Harrell, Chesterfield, Missouri; Eric Glen Bruns, Bloomington, Minnesota; Sara Kathryn Plante, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; James Richard Segbers, St. Louis; Kimberly Marie Coleman, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Emily Anne Gerkin, Prioior Lake, Minnesota; Darlys Joan Roethler, Waverly; Jessica Joy Hein, Cedar Falls; Danielle Krass, Sumner; Karen Gail Huebbe, Cedar Rapids; Ahmed Abdikeni Farah, Minneapolis; Tiffany Renae Halverson, Hawkeye; Grant Lewis McDonald, Waverly; and Miguel Angel Millan, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
OTHERS: Gabriella Grace Garbes, Waterloo, failure to maintain control; Melissa Lynn Happel, Denver, dark window or windshield; Robert Duane Donlon, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Benny Alvarez, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Ricard Cale Brimer, Downing, Missouri, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Diego Armando Lopez, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Nicole Lee Vowell, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Mahamadou Haman Kimba, Mobile, Alabama, two counts of failure to use child restraint device; Andrew Thomas Menard, Rochester, Minnesota, failure to display registration plate; Bradley Ray Schnell, Plainfield, Minnesota, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Mikael E. Boehmer, Waverly, second-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Jose Rene Monge Martinez, St. Paul, Minnesota, six counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, operating without evidence of authority, two counts of operation by unqualified driver, two counts of failure to carry registration card, hours of service violation, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Cary Justin Welter, Arden Hills, Minnesota, failure to display registration plate; Joshua Allen Everett, Tripoli, failure to carry registration card; Cole John Brown, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Lee Ray Cutler, Greene, failure to comply with safety regulations; Galen Schellhorn, Fairbank, dark window or windshield; Long Yu, Chicago, hours of service violation; Keetan Michael Kirby, Ionia, failure to obey traffic sign; Jerod Michael Cox, La Porte City, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Robert Duane Donlon, Waverly, failure to use seat belt; Sonja Claire Lynch, Waverly, registration violation; Angela Sue Poppe, Waverly, failure to have valid license/permit; and Corrine Marie Westergreen, Dunkerton, driving while license suspended.