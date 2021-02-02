DISSOLUTIONS
Jody Michelle Gibson, Waverly, v. Brian Alan Gibson, Waverly.
Rodney B. Davis, Waverly, v. Deann Davis, Waverly.
Sarah J. (Cuvelier) Warner, Waverly, v. Chad C. Warner, Waverly.
CASES FILED
OneMain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Indiana, v. Gary Lindaman, Waverly, defaulted personal loan collection.
Joshua A. Heidesch, Shell Rock, v. Whirlpool Corporation, Benton Harbor, Michigan, warranty claim.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Shannon Kay and Darin Schoonover, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Chad Christopher Warner and Sarah (Cuvelier) Warner, Waverly, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Chelsey Bauer-Fisher, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Matt Otis, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Green State Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, v. Stephanie Smock, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Timothy J. Laird, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Green State Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, v. Kerri Hall, Waverly, personal loan debt collection.
Echo Development LLC, Cedar Falls, v. Brittany Searle, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for non-payment of rent.
Echo Development LLC, Cedar Falls, v. Adam and Ranee Little, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for non-payment of rent.
State of Iowa v. Rachel Rae Scribner, 30, Readlyn, first-degree harassment and simple assault.
State of Iowa v. Crystal Ann Bahe, 54, Sumner, child endangerment with bodily injury.
State of Iowa v. Dakota Shayne Stocks, 18, Waterloo, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Darren Javon Smith, 34, Waverly, first-offense OWI, malicious prosecution and provide false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Christopher Belle, 23, Waverly, fifth-degree criminal mischief.
State of Iowa v. Mischelli Lauranne Ford-Nelson, 27, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. John William Arthur Jenkins, 23, West Des Moines, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Jane Nicole Winkowitsch, 23, Allison, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Megan Shannet Peppers, 22, Waterloo, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Jason Randall Havlik, 35, Clarksville, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Ashley Taylor Miller, 27, Nashua, third-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Abby Jo Lundquist, 30, Rake, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended, fined $625, suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, companion charge of driving while license suspended is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kristen James Nelson, 36, Forest City, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 90 days, credited for time served, including time served in Hancock County Jail, concurrent to Hancock County case, fined $855, suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jamie Michelle Hadwin, 37, Waverly, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with Department of Human Services if involved, pay $430 civil penalty plus any applicable surcharges, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Talon Robert Rees, 22, Elk Run Heights, pled guilty to eluding, sentenced to six days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for any time previously served, pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, also pled guilty to having no insurance and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of operating a non-registered vehicle is dismissed at defendant’s cost, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dawn Elizabeth Peterson, 18, Sumner, pled guilty to fourth-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay restitution if stolen property is not returned, pay $430 civil penalty by July 27, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Donald Patrick Jones, 56, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, fine waived, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Elizabeth Anne Jones, 25, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, fine waived, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and sign agreement with probation officer, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. James Victor Nolte, 53, Sumner, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 180 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $350 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Marcus Deshawn Harrington, 42, Waverly, pled guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to four days in jail to be served within 180 days, may be served in 48-hour increments, credited for time previously served, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, defendant represented himself, so no attorney fee charged, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, attend drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of failure to maintain control is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ramon Antonio Collaso, 52, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail on each count, concurrent, to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge on the OWI count, fine not imposed on the marijuana count, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, must complete drinking driver’s school, must obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay attorney’s fee when reported, also pleads guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bonds set at $1,000 for each count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tyler James Sedivy, 26, New Hampton, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 180 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time served if sentence served in jail, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and sign agreement with probation officer, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Roger Ray Blickenderfer, 35, Nora Springs, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 180 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time served if sentence is served in jail, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and sign agreement with probation officer, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JAN. 21-27
SPEEDING: Raelyn Marie Schwarze, Tripoli; Maksim V. Cherneta, Grove City, Ohio; Kristen James Nelson, Forest City; Ramon Antonio Collaso, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Francis F. Tate, Staten Island, New York; Christian Smith Gerot, Columbus Junction; Ashante Lashon Gills, Killeen, Texas; Tyler Z. Butler, Waterloo; Carl Raheam Charley, Fargo, North Dakota; Luke Axel Dockett, Atlantic Mine, Michigan; Helena Helen Kobaia, Vancouver, Washington; Khye Lee Stough, Fredericksburg; Alaris Amor Russell, Cedar Rapids; Taylor Jordan Stefancik, Waterloo; Mario Harlan Watson, Eagan, Minnesota; Clarence Eliness French, Bloomington, Minnesota; Enoch Gonzown Day Nuah, Cedar Rapids; Sara J. Steffen, Waverly; Kylea Lashae Crawford, Davenport; Demarcus Mitchell, Wheaton, Illinois; Derek Paul Greiner, Williamsburg; Terrances J. Price, Gulfport, Mississippi; Maggie Katheryn Norton, Canton, Illinois; Alexandra Elizabeth Wells, Minneapolis; Mary M. Smith, Austall, Georgia; Curtis Franklin Hahn, Muscatine; Dawn M. Bergmann, Readlyn; Dominique Danielle McQueen, Minneapolis; Keith Wyatt Williams, Libertyville; Maya Helen Hayes, Mount Pleasant; Hadeal Agil Salih Khal Ayoub, Indianapolis; Amanda Mae Moore, Waverly; Douglas L. Zelle, Waverly; Alyson Mae Simon, Waverly; Kaleb Curtis Byers, Charles City; Bridget Jane Dolan, Strawberry Point; Adriana Marie Reese-Jenson, Oelwein; William H. Fleetwood, Rushville, Illinois; Malcolm Johnson Jr., Belleville, Illinois; Jeffrey Leroy Larson, Evansville, Minnesota; Craig Joseph Gray, Mahtomedi, Minnesota; Jason Joseph Kuehnner, New Hampton; Kevin Robert Holtz, Sumner; Joseph Allen Oscapinski, Sumner; Michael Paul Stickfort, Dunkerton; Victor Manuel Castillo Oros, Waite Park, Minnesota; Paul Lafayette Favre, Edina, Minnesota; Heather Louesa Jones Everhart, Waverly; Benjamin J. Wagner, Aurora, Illinois; Keith Douglas Langner, Cedar Falls; Amber Lianne Goodman, Greene; Kassidy S. McCusker, Middletown, New Jersey; Ropino A. Rodriguez, Mason, Ohio; Dean Allen Buhr, Sumner; Christopher Michael Haislet, Denver; Carly Mae Sparks, La Porte City; Rechelle Elizabeth Hindman, Albia; Kathleen Aimee, Carbondale, Illinois; Carter Ray Profitt, Waverly; Richard T. Mitchell, Charles City; and Andrew David Ott, Waverly.
OTHERS: Talon Robert Rees, Sumner, no insurance; Blake Robert Cole, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jean St. Paule Cooper, Dyersville, violating one-way traffic designation and driving while license suspended; Lawayne Conrad Phillips, Waterloo, failure to use child restraint device, dark window or windshield and no valid driver’s license; Breanna Kathryn Siverly, Charles City, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Alaris Amor Russell, Cedar Rapids, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Mario Harlan Watson, Eagan, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Demarcus Mitchell, Wheaton, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; Kylea Lashae Crawford, Davenport, no valid driver’s license; Bailey James Nosbisch, Nashua, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Michael McNeal, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Johnathan Michael Sich, Waterloo, failure to dim headlights; Dominique Danielle McQueen, Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Dannielle Marie Knecht, Nashua, texting and driving; Anthony Joshua Biermann, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Jeremy Winfield Roberts, Manchester, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Joshua Taylor Morris, Montrose, dark window or windshield; James Allen Thomson-Coleman, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Tylen Dale Leo Hirsch, Oelwein, dark window or windshield; Zachary Taylor Worthington, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Sidney Wayne Jones Jr., Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Tannor Lee Wulf, Hudson, open container by passenger; Zayne Michael Betts, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Jesus Antonio Jimenez Ramirez, Riceville, unsafe approach/failure to slow down upon approach to emergency vehicle; Benjamin R. Neil, Waverly, registration violation; Joseph Curtis Ebaugh, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Scott Wiedow, Denver, registration violation; Abigail Rose Mazzarella, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Alan Dean Schwemm, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Michael John Henry Klassen, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate and dark window or windshield; Ziyuan Li, West Union, dark window or windshield; Jose Andres Jusino Lugo, Sumner, dark window or windshield; David Michael Clark, Waterloo, failure to maintain control; Lester William Van Beveren, Decorah, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Tyler J. Buckmeier, Oran, dark window/windshield; Travis Camron Banks, Waucoma, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Colin Christopher Place, Waverly, operation without registration; Jared J. Skillen, Waverly, improper rear lamps; Nutika Kirstie Mashek, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; Amanda Mae Moore, Waverly, driving while license suspended; Joe Chase, driving while license suspended; and Cameron James Lensmeyer, Readlyn, driving while license suspended.