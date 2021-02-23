DISSOLUTION
David Francis Tiemessen, Denver, v. Cindy Jo Tiemessen, Floyd.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. H.E.B., v. Jamie M. Baker, Waverly, child support.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Lisa Dauchenbaugh, a.k.a. Lisa Bahr, Denver, motorcycle loan debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Marc E. Boggess, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Jerry L. Tibbott, Fairbank, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Rhonda Renee Schmit, Denver, medical debt collection.
Satori Memorial Hospital Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Rhonda Renee Schmit, Denver, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Alan Dale Starkweather, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Crown Asset Management v. Jennifer Aswegan, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Carrie M. Franzen, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
John F. Hansen, Fredericksburg, v. City of Tripoli, automobile damage.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Melissa Roach, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Faey Davison, 35, Jesup, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Grant Jacob McCallips, 18, Durand, Illinois, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Haley Jade Lansdown, 19, Waverly, fourth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Darcy Lerae Martin, 39, Lawler, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Olajuwon Isaiah Depaul Osinake, 22, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Tyler Lee Close, 22, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Bryan Eugene Tonne, 52, Jesup, first-offense OWI and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while intoxicated.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Jason Jon Heerts, 45, New Hartford, pled guilty to third-offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fined $625, suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, may be subject to random drug testing, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pled guilty to interference with official acts, pay $250 fine plus applicable surcharges, additional charge of first-offense OWI and companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia are both dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $1,486.70 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nicole Lynn Andreessen, 35, Waverly, pled guilty to third-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, fined $750, suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for three to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, may be subject to random drug testing, additional charge of third-offense possession of methamphetamine is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Katlin Adams Wood, 26, Sumner, pled guilty to assault on peace officer, sentenced to 120 days in jail, concurrent with a parole revocation, credited for time previously served from Oct. 2, 2020, in jail and at the West Union Residential Facility, with remaining time served at West Union, pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pled guilty to interference with official acts, pay $250 fine and $37.50 surcharge, additional charge of public intoxication is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $268 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Daryl John Shea, 37, Waverly, pled guilty to driving while license revoked due to OWI test failure/refusal, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, fined $1,000, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $150 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michelle Lynn Hamer, 35, Evansdale, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 300 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of failure to maintain control is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR FEB. 11-17
SPEEDING: Krys Paul Miller, West Union; Jason Michael Hoskins, New Hampton; Brianna Kae Greiskalns, Oakdale, Minnesota; Nancy Kay Tesmar, Richmond, Minnesota; Jessica Ina Jean Ling, Ossian; Tiffani Letrice Anderson, Waverly; Franklin Adonay Dubon Ramirez, St. Paul, Minnesota; Christian Carstens, Waukon; James William Lemon III, Cedar Rapids; Andrew Simon Boddie, Snellville, Georgia; Enoch Gonzown Day Nuah, Cedar Rapids; Thaddeus W. Wright, Normal, Illinois; Kaitlyn Renee Stauffacher, Davenport; William Elliot Jones, East Cleveland, Ohio; Emanuel Curtis Receveur III, Nashua; Tylor Bryan Durbin, Fremont; Maria Louann Havlik, New Hampton; Dana Vianey Arredondo Serra, New Hampton; Grant James Keith, Cedar Falls; Reginald Charels Jones, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Htoo Wah, San Antonio, Texas; Aaron Douglas Cooley, Parkersburg; Jacob Jerome Hendricks, St. Louis; Linh Thi An Nguyen, Cedar Falls; Alicia Marie Worth, West Union; Alicia Marie Worth, West Union; Tawnee lea Lovinski, Geneseo, Illinois; Tristin Wayne Timberlake, Oelwein; Kyle James Bouska, New Hampton; Robert John Borley, Dubuque; Ashley Ann Oreck, Bloomington, Minnesota; Hussain Mustafa, Cedar Rapids; Micah David Hurty Maeda, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Emily S. Rudolph, Gladstone, Illinois; Holly Jo Hoheisel, Pierz, Minnesota; Matthew Richard Crayne, Waverly; Phillip William Claussen, Waterloo; Antoine Cloyd, Charles City; Chase J. Washkowiak, Granville, Illinois; Pablo Portillo Galvez, Neillsville, Wisconsin; Kelsey Marie Pagel, Sumner; Syler James Doland, Waterloo; Zachary Michael Johnson, Tripoli; Justin J. Dilger, Shell Rock; and Sheryl L. Sherburne, Shell Rock.
OTHERS: Matthew John Kono, Walker, unsafe backing on highway; Colin Dean Bruns, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Staci L. Golladay, Elma, operation without registration card or plate; Andrew Simon Boddie, Snellville, Georgia, no Iowa fuel permit and no valid commercial driver’s license; Caleb Daniel Degraw, Alta Vista, dark window or windshield; Ross Alan Foulk, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Landon Paul Johnson, Waukon, no valid driver’s license and operation without registration card or plate; Erik Braun Herbert, Ionia, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ryan Lane Brooks, Shell Rock, operating non-registered vehicle, no insurance and driving while license suspended; Colton Matthew Braby, Waverly, no insurance and dark window or windshield; Justin Lee Holt, Mason City, no insurance; Jonathan Dillon Saathoff, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Reginald Charels Jones, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Christopher Jay Titus Jr., Marble Rock, failure to transfer title on motor vehicle; Joshua David Edmunds, North Liberty, registration violation; Elisabeth Clara Lee Warren, Monticello, operation without registration card or plate; Jeremy Allen Weeks, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Alicia Marie Worth, West Union, operating non-registered vehicle; Maylene Postel, Oelwein, operation without certificate of title; Alicia Marie Worth, West Union, registration violation; Janet Lynn Backer, Clarksville, texting and driving; Ronald Duane Mills, Denver, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Joshua David Schmidgall, Elgin, dark window or windshield; Brady Nicholas Roling, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Galen John Howard, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Daniel Joseph Siemens, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle; Hana Ann Wedemeier, Westgate, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Preston James Thoren, Tripoli, careless driving; Larry W. Soldwisch, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Jerome James Hankner, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Ryan Michael Barker, Waverly, driving while license suspended; and Max Allen Wilson, Hawkeye, driving while license suspended.