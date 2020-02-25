MARRIAGE
Hunter Bo Johansen and Madison Taylor Foster, both of Waverly, Feb. 14 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTIONS
Troy Kenneth Slater, Denver, v. Nicole Daniele Slater, Denver.
Sarah Louise Trueman, Waverly, v. Boyd Raymond Trueman, Denver.
CASES FILED
Iowa Workforce Development, Des Moines, v. Jason T. Dorman, d.b.a. Dorman Construction, Waverly, unemployment tax debt collection.
State of Iowa, ex rel. T.S., M.A.S. and G.Z.S., v. Phillip T. Schauland, address unknown, paternity and support petition.
Jerrid Nuss, Readlyn, v. Lexi R. Miller, Ionia, paternity, custody, support and visitation petition.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Anthony M. Lee, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Lonnie W. Stein Estate and Jane Tragord, Tripoli, as executor and individually, v. Waverly Health Center, Waverly, Troy Ivey, D.O., Waverly, Wei Yang, M.D., Waverly, Northeast Iowa Pathology Associates P.C., Waterloo, and Jane/John Does 1-5, medical malpractice.
Dillon Law P.C., Sumner, v. Shaun Bradley, Denver, legal fee debt collection.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Renee Nelms, a.k.a. Hester R. Nelms, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Cynthia and Felix Bustos, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Michelle Henry, Sumner, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Jason Karl Kennaway, 44, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked and eluding.
State of Iowa v. Jonathan Karl Wheeler, 52, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Ethan Thomas Adams-Hartwell, 20, Slidell, Louisiana, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Cody Gene Craun, 23, Sumner, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Angela Bernice Coulter, 22, Sumner, pled guilty to two counts of child endangerment and first-offense OWI, child endangerment judgment deferred, placed on probation for one to two years, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with Department of Human Services, civil penalty of $625 is suspended, on the OWI charge, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked 180 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Lawrence Cosgrove, 34, Waverly, pled guilty to nine counts of forgery, sentenced to nine, five-year prison terms, concurrent to each other, fined $750 for each count, suspended, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge on each count for a total of $1,125, and $159.01 restitution to Veridian Credit Union, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $264.15 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Noah Louis Solan Spooner, 23, Tripoli, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to 365 days in jail, concurrent with Black Hawk County felony case, may be served in same correctional facility as Black Hawk County sentence, credited for time previously served, fine waived, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program while in custody, additional count of assault domestic abuse with the intent to cause serious injury is dismissed at defendant’s cost, no-contact order has been previously terminated, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $503.11 court costs, which includes $100 domestic abuse surcharge.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR FEB. 14-19
SPEEDING: Randolph Scott Dean, Waterloo; Ravi Macha, O’Fallon, Missouri; Mary Ann G. Karg, St. Louis; Randeigh N. Richardson, Shell Rock; Joseph Thomas Taylor, Charles City; Craig Alan David, St. Paul, Minnesota; Jacob Carl Karni, Blaine, Minnesota; Joseph D. Abrahamson, Sumner; Keyon K. Moore, Chicago; Jerry David Kivett II, Cedar Falls; Cindy Kay Boyer, West Point; Carrie Ann Parker, Waverly; Lee Allen Gebel, New Hampton; Aneliya Mintcheva Miltcheva, Circle Pines, Minnesota; Derek Steven Kemble, Cedar Rapids; Rachel Rae Scribner, Readlyn; Michael David Huntley, Adams, Minnesota; Grant Leo Smith, Beaman; Zachary J. Starkey, Charles City; Regan Audrianna France, Muscatine; Brittany Lynn Childers, Oelwein; Evan Brian Schmidtke, Charles City; Briana Taylor Brayton, Clear Lake; and Robin Arthur Wright, Pennock, Minnesota.
OTHERS: Abeba T. Bade, Waverly, no insurance and violation of conditions of restricted license; Ravi Macha, O’Fallon, Missouri, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Andrew James Christensen, Independence, dark window or windshield; Jason Robert Ritter, Westgate, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Clifford Timothy Foley, Harrington, Washington, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kaitlyn Fox, Readlyn, no insurance and driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Riley Wallace Maas, Ottumwa, dark window or windshield; Jeffrey Lee Creger, Northwood, failure to maintain control; Todd K. Albers, Waverly, registration violation; Adonais Mejia Colo, Postivlle, two counts of no valid driver’s license and failure to use child restraint device; Maverick Michael Freerksen, Woden, dark window or windshield; Kathleen Renee Wright, Charles City, operating non-registered vehicle; Alisha Marie Stirm, Tripoli, failure to obey stop sign; Luciano Portales Jr., Waverly, failure to have valid license/permit; Jared Paul Pirkl, Waverly, failure to carry registration card; Jessica Marie Hofert, Waverly, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Shelley A. Klunder, Des Moines, operation without registration; Marc Joseph Miller, Denver, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; Randolph Scott Dean, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Jessica Lynn Judas, Denver, first-offense unlawful passing of school bus; and Randeigh N. Richardson, Shell Rock, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled.