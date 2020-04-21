CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. L.C.B. v. Chavontae C. Boyd, address unknown, petition for paternity.
Scott R. and Julie S. Buss, Denver, v. Richard O. and Judy A. Buss, Denver, injunctive relief against eviction.
Covenant Medical Center, d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Amy and Zach Kohl, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
Collection Professionals Inc., Macomb, Illinois, v. Jeremy L. and Kathleen M. Lashbrook, Sumner, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Avery Keller, 24, Waverly, harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent.
State of Iowa v. Jonya Marie Ruth Smith, 24, Waverly, harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent.
DISTRICT COURT
No cases disposed.
MAGISTRATE AND DISTRICT COURT FOR APRIL 9-15
SPEEDING: Emily Christine Swackhammer, Traer; Angel James Moulton, Mount Dora, Florida; Arbab Musa Abdalla, Rochester, Minnesota; Juan Carlos Tobon Lopez, Lake Worth, Florida; Francisco Javier Ayard Medina, Marshalltown; Daniel Mejia Hernandez, Richfield, Minnesota; Denisa Rose Anne Smiles, New Orleans; Nathaniel Gary Varnes, Albert Lea, Minnesota; Allesha Laroyce Brown, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Joseph Edward Yanta, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Madelyn S. Cain, Waverly; Andrea Lynn Schaeffer, Denver; Stacy Lyn Mason, Cedar Falls; Deanna Lynn Schmitz, Farmington, Minnesota; Mikelynn Rochelle Mirtica, Woodbury, Minnesota; Mahogany Lyries Emberkai, Plymouth, Minnesota; Thomas John Gilbert, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Keisha Nicole Dedrick, Waterloo; Jadyn Wagner, Denver; Luis Manuel Sanchez, Le Roy, Minnesota; Ford Robert Trace, Apple Valley; Krista Marie West, Nashville, Tennessee; Javonda Laquinta Jones, St. Paul, Minnesota; Ryan Jeffrey Selinger, Chanhassen, Minnesota; Christopher Joseph Boyer, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Davon Gerald Thompson, Decorah; Kristi Lee Daniels, St. Charles; Madisen Elizabeth Enger, Zumbrota, Minnesota; Timothy John Dierks, Waseca, Minnesota; Megan Elizabeth Powell, Readlyn; Shawna Elizabeth Lock, Marion; Rachel Rae Scribner, Readlyn; Justin Eugene Ruch, Waverly; Melissa Marie Todd, Orange, Texas; Matthew Paul Abel, St. Paul, Minnesota; Tabatha Marie Morrissey, Charles City; Seanea S. Kuawogai, Marion; Joshua Richard Keller, Minneapolis; Lamarcus Tirrell Jones, Winder, Georgia; Leteena Annette Lackey, Waterloo; Frances Laverne Blakewell, Mason City; Daniel L. Molosky, Waterloo; Chase Ryan Leistman, Litchfield, Minnesota; Olivia Daye Tilseth, Lakeville, Minnesota; Finnegan Robert Miller, St. Paul, Minnesota; Shari Kaye Cook, Waterloo; Derik Allan Downing, Plainfield; Adam Francis Trebon, Jesup; Jerrad Patrick Lansing, Dyersville; Donald Calvin Pope II, Bradenton, Florida; Brady Lynn Tenge, New Hampton; Michael Chad Halstead, Minneapolis; Samuel Patrick Zollars, Cedar Falls; Briana Christine Schulte, Waterloo; Javaria Akaff, Cedar Falls; and Jennifer Noel Brandhorst, Waverly.
OTHERS: Emily Roethler, Janesville, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Cameron Wetzel, Cedar Falls, second-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Nathan Wade Saathoff, Waterloo, failure to maintain control; Stephanie J. Fuerstenberg, Ionia, operation without registration card or plate; Nick Charles Williams Jr., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, driving on wrong side of two-way highway; Westley Eugene Tyrrell, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain control; Francisco Javier Ayard Medina, Marshalltown, no insurance; Scott Charles Taylor, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Allesha Laroyce Brown, St. Cloud, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; William Jay Hahn, Atkins, operating non-registered vehicle; Jessica Lyn Stastny Hall, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Ark Ferdy Kendall, Rochester, Minnesota, improper rear lamps; Connor Daniel Randall, Fredericksburg, operation without registration card or plate; Gary E. Williams, Ossian, operation without registration card or plate; Dustin James Burkhardt, Readlyn, registration violation; Isaiah Paul Minikus, Plainfield, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Kohle M. Arends, Cedar Falls, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Shawn Patrick Spain, Greene, dark window or windshield; Jensen Nicole Johnston, Denver, no insurance and failure to carry registration card; Alan Dale Starkweather, Waverly, no insurance; Greyson P. Heise, Shell Rock, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Luis C. Garcia, El Paso, Texas, failure to comply with safety regulations; Dominick David Lee Nicholson, Greene, dark window or windshield; Adam James Neal, Shell Rock, failure to maintain control, operating non-registered vehicle and no insurance; Katie L. Keller, Waverly, vehicles fail to respond to a steady red light; Serina Annette Hovden, New Hampton, vehicles fail to respond to yellow caution signal; Trevor J. Walton, North Waterboro, Maine, failure to obey traffic control device; Cherisse Marie Ward, Marengo, no valid driver’s license; Jeremy Robert Parrott, Greene, operating non-registered vehicle; Travon Brown, Waterloo, no driver’s license; Jensen Nicole Johnston, Denver, no driver’s license; Sarah Lynn Cook, Waterloo, registration violation; and Drake E. Brookman, Tripoli, registration violation.