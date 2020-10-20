DISSOLUTION
Jordan Matthew Knebel, Readlyn, v. Jessica Marie Knebel, Independence.
CASES FILED
Holly Ann Otto, Waverly, v. Michael George Strydom, Waverly, child custody.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Dustin R. Pierce, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Terri Harn, Denver, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Shawn and Megan Smith, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Matthew Destival, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jessica Koupal, Denver, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Caje Billie Peterson, 21, Wartburg College, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Breanna Rose Buckhalten, 21, Faribault, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Micah Lee Robinson, 25, Oelwein, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Danai Christiane Chekenya, 22, Wartburg College, entered an Alford plea to fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation through Oct. 13, 2021, pay $105 civil penalty and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge along with any reported restitution and $78 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Balingene Phepha Mamba, 23, Wartburg College, entered an Alford plea to fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation through Oct. 13, 2021, pay $105 civil penalty, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, any reported restitution and $78 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Chelsea Lynn Hartley, 40, Fredericksburg, pled guilty to two counts of fifth-degree theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count, suspended, placed on self-probation for one year on both counts, ordered to pay restitution of $68.03 and $149.99 to Casey’s General Store and $262.55 court costs, unable to pay attorney’s fee.
State of Iowa v. Paul Michael Weidler, 19, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $115 fine, $17.25 surcharge, $10 restitution to Kwik Star West and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Daizhon E. Bradley, 18, Hiawatha, pled guilty to assault, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Bradley James Boeckmann, 64, Shell Rock, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for eight days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments and in Butler County Jail, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pleads guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, companion charges of failure to maintain or use safety belts and open container are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jonathan Christopher Iehl, 29, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $1,250 civil penalty by April 27, 2021, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dean Dale Schroeder, 59, New Hampton, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, follow recommendations of substance abuse evaluation, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 8-14
SPEEDING: Sonya Jean Walls, St. Louis; Nathan John Hochmuth, Hastings, Minnesota; Lacey Renee Graves, Janesville; Patricia L. Walden, Markham, Illinois; Tyler Michael Rains, Marion; Angela Nicole Buckingham, Lake Elmo, Minnesota; Mashanta Sheree Whitley, Robbinsdale, Minnesota; David Arthur Rasmussen, Waterloo; Holly Ann Marie Christensen, Cedar Rapids; Austin Martin Frank Graves, Mason City; Kobe Emmanuel Olson, Shoreview, Minnesota; Jacub H. Fulks, Waterloo; Nicholas Scott Naumann, Rockford; Trisha Ann Martin, Shell Rock; Kimberly Jean Jensen, Oelwein; Diana Lee Otterman, Bettendorf; Troy Allen Ingles, Greeley; Raina E. Shonka, Sumner; Justin Kyle Greene, West Union; Michelle Lee Wetzel, Cedar Falls; Michael Angelo Walker, Crystal, Minnesota; Rain Marie Eckholt, Cedar Rapids; Brett Michael Roethler, Evansdale; Saul Cazares, Alamo, Texas; David Eugene Hubka, Waterloo; Shana L. Stiefel, Independence; Hali Lin Still, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri; Angela L. Jenkins, Herrin, Illinois; Daniel Wayne Viger, Minnetonka, Minnesota; Kai Thomas Orion Gray, Arlington; McKinlee Marie Jordan, Sumner; Shelby Jo Ashland, Mason City; Victor Stephen Crichton, Clearwater, Florida; Luke Ray Lott, Garber; Hanet Seid Yusuf, Tucson, Arizona; Steven A. Winters, Waterloo; Morgan Zeta Belle Smith, Nevada, Missouri; Calvin Jay Cummings, Annandale, Minnesota; Bart Kevin Waddell, Cedar Rapids; Bryan J. Reynolds, Ottawa, Illinois; Zoe Kathleen McCrery, Minneapolis; Colton Darl Shadden, Alburnett; Britni Rae Bahlmann, Charles City; Jordan Rossell Knock, New Hartford; Jared Andrew Clausen, De Pere, Wisconsin; Maya Victoria Cather Chesky, Bloomington, Minnesota; Maria Catherine Franke, Nora Springs; Dustyn James Larson, Wadena, Minnesota; Minela Ikanovic, Waterloo; Manuel Abrahan Peña Romero, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Rebekah Kathryn Bednarik, Allison; Michael Richard Booth, Iowa Falls; Roberto Gomez, Burnsville, Minnesota; Dhruv Divyangbhai Modi, Hoffman Estates, Illinois; Christopher Bryon Voges, Plainfield; Ronald Allen Bergmann, Frederika; Taylor Krieps, Wesley; Richard Henry Witt, Oelwein; Bridget Sue Schaufenbuel, Fredericksburg; Noah Thomas Satern, Hiawatha; Nicholas E. Trimuel, South Holland, Illinois; Adoukonou Yao, Rochester, Minnesota; Yuvara Zulu del Toro, Wahpeton, North Dakota; Holly Christine Corbett, Cedar Falls; Sheu Quadri Olumayowa Lekuti, Burnsville, Minnesota; Seth D. Blankenship, Waverly; Harley O. Miller, Waverly; Rachel A. Leeseberg, Shell Rock; and Chad William Kane, Waverly.
OTHERS: David Arthur Rasmussen, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Melissa Marie Hulbert, Waverly, no insurance; Sandra Pearl Ozburn, Williamsburg, Missouri, dark window or windshield; Paul Harvey Kuhns, Bloomfield, dark window or windshield; Emilio Buhr, Waverly, no insurance; Jordon Keith Brandon, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Alexander Lawrence Crockett, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Kyle Jay Gowans, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Paul Michael Weidler, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Rickey Joseph Mormann, Earlville, failure to comply with safety regulations; Mariana R. Carrillo, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Christopher Lee Bormann, Charles City, no insurance and driving on wring side of two-way highway; Cara Jean Petersen, Sumner, no valid driver’s license; Robert William Gilliland, Charles City, no insurance; Angela L. Jenkins, Herrin, Illinois, failure to use a child restraint device; Eric A. May, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Sassy Jelynn Teera Denzmore, Waterloo, no insurance; Theodore James Tollefson, Marshalltown, no insurance; Richard A. Krogan, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, no valid commercial driver’s license; Clayton E. Palmer, Parkersburg, two counts of restrictions on taking game — protected non-season; Justin Michael Koob, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Tyler Dean Mueller Lynde, Strawberry Point, operation without registration card or plate; Ronald Lloyd Meyer, Greene, failure to maintain control; Jennifer Adrienne Tenge, New Hampton, registration violation; David Richard Maklenburg, Mason City, texting and driving; Micahel Emmet Mahoney, Nashua, failure to comply with safety regulations; Ashlyn Nicole Huffman, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Yuvara Zulu del Toro, Wahpeton, North Dakota, no driver’s license; Kourtney Elayne Harris, Waverly, failure to have valid license/permit; Preston Michael Macomber, Decorah, driving while license suspended and driving while license under suspension; and Jakub H. Fulks, Waterloo, driving while license suspended.