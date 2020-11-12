DISSOLUTIONS
Michelle N. Jenison, Evansdale, v. Dayton J. Jenison, Waverly.
Tessa Jo (Larson) Wilson, Sumner, v. Samantha Jo Wilson, Sumner.
Susan Kay Lahr, Waverly, v. Janet Lea (Maxfield) Lahr, Waverly.
Justin Le Curtis Dicken, Denver, v. Kelsey Anne Dicken, Denver.
CASES FILED
Nguebatoum J. Yota, Tucson, Arizona, v. Stephani Miller, Waverly, custody.
Readlyn Savings Bank, Readlyn, v. Frank A. Allee and Denise M. Niewierowski, f.k.a. Denise M. Allee, Readlyn, mortgage foreclosure.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Jacqueline Muscha and Christopher Tope, Waverly, automotive repossession and debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Lynn Krause, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Amy O. Kaut, Waverly, automotive debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Emily Katherine Joecken, 38, Readlyn, child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Rick Lee Hufford, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Steven Russel Onstad, 65, Waverly, first-offense consumption of alcohol in a public place.
State of Iowa v. Jasper Kadeem Ray, 18, Waterloo, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Brayden Allen Grosse, 18, La Porte City, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Dalyn Thomas Pedersen, 18, of West Branch, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Rashaun J. King, 18, Monmouth, Illinois, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Ryan W. Zinnen, 18, Woodstock, Illinois, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Neal Moser, 30, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Thomas McGlaughlin, 26, Waverly, third-offense OWI and driving while license denied or revoked.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Jose Antonio Rosario Diaz, 20, West Liberty, pled guilty to driving while license barred and providing false identification, sentenced to five days in jail on each count to be served within 120 days, credited for time served, may serve in Johnson County Jail, concurrent to each other, $625 fine is suspended, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, companion charge of speeding will be enforced, defendant will pay scheduled fine, companion charges of two counts of driving while license suspended are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 and $500 on their respective counts, pay $50 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joshua John Luchtenburg, 40, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to carrying weapons, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, third-offense possession of methamphetamine and third-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to five years in prison on the meth charge, two years in prison on the marijuana charge, and two years in prison on the weapons charge, all suspended, concurrent with each other, ordered to pay $315 fine on the prescription drug charge plus $47.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, fines on the other charges of $2,000 are suspended, placed on probation for three to five years, pay $300 supervision fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and complete treatment, pay attorney’s fee when reported, loses right to vote and bear arms while under probation, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bonds set at $5,000 on the meth charge, $2,000 each on the weapons and marijuana charges and $1,000 on the prescription drug charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jerald Jay Dew, 58, Plainfield, pled guilty to second-offense failure to comply with the sex offender registry, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, fined $750, suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and alcohol testing, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $246.90 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Angel Marie Marcus, 31, Denver, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation until Oct. 30, 2021, pay $105 civil penalty and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, along with any restitution when reported and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nathaniel Steven Hartness, 24, Tripoli, pled guilty to violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt, sentenced to seven days in jail, credited for time previously served, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Ken Sievers, 48, Plainfield, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee if applicable, driver’s license suspended for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pled guilty to failure to maintain control and will pay scheduled violation, companion charge of having no insurance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Paul Cosby, 32, Nashua, pled guilty to second-offense OWI and enhanced possession of Alprazolam, sentenced to up to two years on the OWI charge, placed in OWI Prison Program at the Waterloo Residential Facility, also sentenced to 60 days in jail on the drug charge, concurrent, also to be served in the OWI program, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge on the OWI charge, the drug charge fine is suspended, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, defendant pleads guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, companion charges of no valid driver’s license and having no insurance are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the OWI charge and $1,000 on the drug charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Alex Daniel Bienemann, 20, Plainfield, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, may serve sentence in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee if applicable, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 29-NOV. 4
SPEEDING: Jose Antonio Rosario Diaz, Iowa City; Ryan P. Cosby, Nashua; Max William Dean Alcott, Sheffield; Ameasha Lanaye Johnson, St. Paul, Minnesota; Joshua James Ogrey, Iowa City; Danielle L. Kohler, Nokomis, Illinois; Paris Johnson, Cedar Rapids; Tina Eileen Thompson, Charles City; Johnfredric Darla, Iowa City; Sarah Marie Sisco, Cedar Rapids; Justin Isaiah Fomby, Lawrenceville, Georgia; Randolph John Buchheit, Cresco; Kenneth Charles Holcomb, Columbia, Tennessee; Kyle Michael Peters, Rochester, Minnesota; Mason Jeffrey Durand, Colgate, Wisconsin; Jeremiah Christopher Nigh, Houston; Paulette Laducer, Belcourt, North Dakota; Allison Christine Nunemaker, Cedar Rapids; Samantha Barron, Clearwater, Florida; Christina Elizabeth Bible, Lakeville, Minnesota; Brandon Lloyd Scroggins, Evansdale; Susan Anne Spencer, St. Louis; Sean Thomas McChesney, Anchorage, Alaska; Kay Frances Warren, Charles City; Gustavo Vazquez Pimentel, Bay City, Texas; Scott Alan Hanley, Elgin; Fermin Loyes Xetey, Waterloo; Donna Marie Outcelt, Waterloo; Katee Christeen Thein, Waterloo; Derek J. Gjerde, McCallsburg; Johnny Lee Greene, St. Louis; Amos Bernard Williams, Davenport; Brianna Bedore, Guttenberg; Wongonzoa Gbalea, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Natasha Judisch, Sumner; Adam Benjamin Engel, Gaithersburg, Maryland; Gary W. Buresh, Waverly; Ernie Anthony Perez Jr., Cedar Falls; Alllison page Edenfield, Charles City; Kolton Sean VanNatta, Readlyn; Jonathan Ross Dallman, Lesueur, Minnesota; James Ngombwa, Cedar Rapids; September Rae Fuller, Elk Run Heights; Andrew John Dresselhaus, Bettendorf; Scott James Balvanz, Shell Rock; Elizabeth Nshimirimana, Cedar Rapids; Faith Marie Howard, Prairie City; Jade Louis Horne, Foristell, Missouri; Dylan John Conroy, Stillwater, Minnesota; Cameron Jackson Moore, Cedar Rapids; Tyrozona Latrice Buford, Waterloo; Stephanie Ann Gage, Janesville; Deyton Nehemiah Love, Waterloo; Brett Jeffrey Wollerman, Maple Grove, Minnesota; John Thomas Boffeli, Woodbury, Minnesota; Randall E. Lee, Waterloo; Amojean Lynn Stevenson, Charles City; Zachary Andrew Kwapisz, Chicago; Ryan Matthew Paul, Cedar Rapids; Trevor Keith Stahlhut, Fredericksburg; Brandon Robert Bork, Readlyn; Bryce Robert Bruns, Allison; Craig Howard Temple, Miami; Jeremiah D. Altorfer, Brimfield, Illinois; Madison Sue Behrends, Cedar Falls; Vincent David Lumetta, Cedar Falls; Akbar Hasan Kahn, Eagan, Minnesota; John MacDonald Chapman, Tampa, Florida; Nicholas John Cocalis, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; Taylor Jordan Sams, Spokane, Washington; Kayla Marie Lang, Tripoli; Benjamin James Buhrow, Denver; Blake Michael Crawmer Wolf, Bancroft; Oliver W. Fisher, Plainfield, Illinois; and Ashley Danielle Bloomquist, Fairfield.
OTHERS: Randi Marie Quario, Janesville, first-offense trespassing; Ameasha Lanaye Johnson, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Danielle L. Kohler, Nokomis, Illinois, failure to use child restraint device; Seth Parker Tomlinson, Denver, no valid driver’s license; Tina Quinntiny Smith, Waterloo, failure to yield upon entering a through highway; Nicole Ann Mathenia, Waterloo, failure to comply with safety regulations; Justin Louis Martinek, Cresco; Ronald Wayne Ensz, Chester, maximum group axle weight violation – 6,001-7,000 pounds and maximum gross weight violation – 10,001-11,000 pounds; Seth Parker Tomlinson, Denver, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Shane Matthew Shears, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Kenneth Lee Silvers, Joplin, Missouri, hours of service violation; Grant R. Bixby, Dike, hunting and fishing license violation; Jason Jay Payan, Des Moines, dark window or windshield; Connor Alan Dietz, Plainfield, no valid driver’s license; Jonathan Ross Dallman, Lesueur, Minnesota, no insurance; Paula Marie Carlson, Tripoli, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Rudy E. Raber, Waverly, vehicles failing to respond to steady red light; Autumn Nicole Lang, Tripoli, first-offense; minor using tobacco/vapor product; Christopher Jay Lansing, Luxemburg, failure to comply with safety regulations; Bruce Lee Jacobs, Shell Rock, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Layne Waters, Shell Rock, violation of graduated license condition; Joseph R. Even, Sumner, failure to comply with safety regulations; Heather Louise Robinson, Waterloo, failure to obey traffic signal; Austin Metcalf Jr., Cedar Falls, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Fabian Esteven Navarro, San Antonio, Texas, failure to dim; Brittany Joy Groeneveld, Aplington, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Nathan Henry Link, Eldridge, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Katelyn Nicole Russell, Waverly, failure to maintain control; and John Howard Mueller, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign.