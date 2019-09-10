MARRIAGES
Danielle Karen Bildt and Cody Clair Johnson, both of Waverly, Aug. 24 in Lourdes.
Lance Larry Poppe and Christine Elizabeth Poppe, both of Waverly, remarried Aug. 27 in Waverly.
Chad Allan Fox and Brittany Ann Davis, both of Sumner, Aug. 29 in Sumner.
Tandi Mae Siebrands and Joel Dean Dewater, both of Waverly, Aug. 30 in Waverly.
Taylor Renee Streicher and Brody Wayne Weston, both of Waverly, Aug. 31 in Denver.
Emily Grace Freeland and Elijah Allen Gates, both of Readlyn, Aug. 31 in Dundee.
Lauren Nichole Ebert and Brady Allen Neebel, both of Waverly, Aug. 31 in Waverly.
CASES FILED
Bailie Dempsey, Tripoli, v. Aaron Gleason, Tripoli, custody and visitation.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company N.A., formerly known as The Bank of New York Trust Company N.A., as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., as trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc., mortgage asset-backed pass-through certificates series 2005-RS6, v. Jeffrey A. and LouAnn M. Wolford, Sumner, mortgage foreclosure.
Sunrise Hill Nursing and Rehab Center, Traer, v. Stephen Boone, Denver, medical debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Levi Holmberg, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Michael Haluska, Decorah, as attorney in fact for Margaret Haluska, v. Ralph Beltz, Sumner, petition to return 2002 Ford Explorer.
Readlyn Savings Bank, Readlyn, v. Krystin A. Miller, Readlyn, automobile loan debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Christina Lynn Nielsen, 41, Fort Dodge, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Corissa Jean Frazier, 43, Waverly, carrying weapons, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a prescription drug (hydroxyzine pamoate).
State of Iowa v. Ann Therese Scott, 59, Sumner, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Natalie Lynn Barnes, 30, Sumner, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Roshelle Ann Swinton, 53, Dubuque, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. David Mathew Leyh, 61, Westgate, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Kayla Jan Johnson, 28, Nashua, domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Ashley Nichole Hodge, 23, Aubry, Texas, first-offense OWI and second-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Brayann Muniz-Trujillo, 22, Prairieville, Louisiana, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Leann T. Chrzanowksi, a.k.a. Leann Greene, 27, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pled guilty to three counts of forgery, three counts of second-degree theft, two counts of identity theft and one count of third-degree theft over two cases, sentenced to eight prison terms of five years each and one prison term of two years, all concurrent, ordered transported to the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women to serve sentence, fined $6,625, suspended, ordered to pay $1,125 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges and $7,000 in restitution to Fidelity Bank and Trust, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, defendant unable to pay attorney’s fee, cooperate with DNA profile, appeal bonds set at $5,000 for eight of the counts and $2,000 for the third-degree theft count, pay $1,370.74 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Bryan Thomas Vik, 29, Woodbury, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 30 days, no fine imposed, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay jail fees and attorney’s fee when reported, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 29-SEPT. 4
SPEEDING: Eugene Adomou, Alsip, Illinois; Nermin Babic, Dubuque; Richard Steven Miller, West Memphis, Arkansas; Porscha Gabrielle Mims, Rochester, Minnesota; Joshua Earl Duval, Cedar Rapids; William Harold Kirkpatrick, Strawberry Point; Latoya Maire Shepherd, Cedar Rapids; Ashley Leigh Wolter, Waverly; Susan Lee Smelden, Greene; David Deshawn McFee, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Debra Delilah Larry, Cedar Rapids; Austin Telford Hamer, Denver; Anna Babinat, Cedar Rapids; Jordan Elizabeth Sherman, Sumner; Musa Manase, Waterloo; Caleb James Wagner, Cedar Rapids; Tina Marie Hampton, Fredericksburg; Samantha Ray Kerns, Waverly; Jason Miles Poole, Troy, Missouri; Christine Myrick, St. Louis; Lida Marie Lange, Sherburn, Minnesota; Lasoji E. Ward, Joliet, Illinois; Robert Francis Thomson, Charles City; Timothy John Henry, Mound, Minnesota; Mary Lynn Holmes, Mason City; Cantrice Davon Smith, Minneapolis; Trysten Jordan Larue, Dumont; Dontrell Connell Fields, Minneapolis; Priscilla Diane Coffee, Mankato, Minnesota; Blake Steven Seehusen, Bristow; Meirick Joseph Huffman, Osage; Jonathan Miranda Molina, Lakewood, Washington; Yordonna Mae Kittle, Denver; Mark Edward Kanne, Austin, Minnesota; Tyson Ray Schnitker, Evansville, Indiana; Taylor John Graves, Estherville; Ami Parnerkar, Eagan, Minnesota; Kyle James Miller, Marion; Kasee Lynn Bruch, Sumner; Shane Rose Bellinger, Waterloo; Brandon Michael Toussaint, Sumner; Theresa Mary Pagel, Sumner; Ryan Thomas White, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Breanna L.L. Coleman, Park Forest, Illinois; Ryan Edward Valenzuela, Waterloo; Matthew Richard Garrison, Cedar Falls; Morgan Allison Stone, Cedar Falls; Holly Jae Hale, Mount Vernon; Rhianna R. Oetken, Mason City; Amy Lynne Rubens Necker, DeWitt; Matthew E. Bishop, Moline, Illinois; Brian Keith Beenken, Morrison; John P. Monaghan, Cear Falls; Domunique Donte Clarence Smith, Cedar Falls; and Tasheanah Taye Hearn, Dumont.
OTHERS: Richard Steven Miller, West Memphis, Arkansas, no valid driver’s license; Bradey James Butters, Oran, dark window of windshield; Olnegllel Camacho, Nashua, no valid driver’s license; Brandon R. Stohr, Waverly, failure to yield upon making a left turn; Ladorshae Ann Mull, Vinton, no valid driver’s license; Joseph Darnell Hurd, Baldwyn, Mississippi, no valid driver’s license and failure to use child restraint device; Kyle Lee Murray, Waucoma, operation without registration card or plate and open container by driver; Matthew Mark Huebner, Traer, no valid driver’s license; Laren L. Ensign, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Virgil Anthony Shivers, Florissant, Missouri, failure to use child restraint device; Tommy Bao Hong Vo, Woodbury, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; David Deshawn McFee, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; Debra Delilah Larry, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Amber Luree Fike, Waterloo, failure to maintain control; Billy Wayne Piddy, Sandy Ridge, North Carolina, no valid commercial driver’s license and operation by unqualified driver; Ray Paul Ledoux, Waverly, open container by driver and operation without registration card or plate; Benjamin Martin Benter, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Deanna Lynn Frederiksen, Borup, Minnesota, driving on wrong side of two-way highway; Lawrence Lee Creech, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; Brett Lee Bright, Nashua, unsafe backing on highway; Zachary M. Makedonski, Ankeny, operation without registration card or plate; Rolando Jose Gomez, Morton, Mississippi, no valid driver’s license; Robert Francis Thomson, Charles City, failure to display registration plate; Ayden Hum, Waverly, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain control; Tracy S. Kleckner, Osage, failure to comply with safety regulations; Bailey Edward Roybal, Waverly, violation of graduated license conditions; Travis John Kruse, Tripoli, no valid driver’s license; Jason Eugene Yearous, Oran, maximum gross weight violation – 4,001-5,000 pounds; Brian Richard Winges, White Bear Lake, Minnesota; operating non-registered vehicle; Jackie Radloff Schneider, Luana, failure to obey traffic control device; Richard Alan Zeien, New Hampton, maximum single axle weight violation – 1,001-2,000 pounds; Gordon Joe Dorn, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Breanna L.L. Coleman, Park Forest, Illinois, failure to have valid license; Julian Lucas Moore, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign; Javier Alejandro Perez Alonzo, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Angel Juan Hazard, Shell Rock, dark window; Brian Keith Beenken, Morrison, failure to obey traffic sign; Bryan Elton Garbes, Shell Rock, operation without registration; William Lee Heath, Clarksville, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Joshua David Beyer, Waverly, failure to display registration plates; Stephen Allen Hilmer, Waterloo, drivng while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Janann Karen Kramer, Readlyn, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.