CASES FILED
Queen Vasean Holmes, Waterloo, v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief to expunge record.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Tyleck E. Bladestrom, Waverly, credit card debt collection change of venue from Black Hawk County.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Bradley W. Burman, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Dillon Thomas Chase, 28, Waverly, nine counts of forgery.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Robert Chestnut, 45, Waverly, forgery.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Paul Davis, 51, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jabari Jerun Mathews, 25, Waverly, second-offense domestic abuse assault, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Brandon Jason McFadden, 22, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Destany Lynn Otto, 23, Cedar Falls, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jomarre K. McNair, 21, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Robyn Kay Cornick, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Tamra Elaine Schneider, 46, Shell Rock, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Paul Wheeler, 27, Mason City, pled guilty to third-degree harassment, ordered to pay $105 fine and $15.75 surcharge, no-contact order issued until further notice, pay $98 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Chayton Lee Wendler, 24, Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Seth Parker Tomlinson, 18, Denver, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and sign agreement with probation officer, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay $1,250 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pled guilty to failure to maintain control and will pay scheduled fine, companion charges of no insurance and no valid driver’s license are both dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jessie Dale Holmes, 25, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, concurrent to Hancock County felony case, credited for time served in jail after Dec. 6, sentence must be served by July 1, pay $1,250 fine, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, companion charge of driving while license suspended or revoked is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jordain Kristine Banker, 27, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, may be served in a DOT-approved hotel program, fined $1,250, but since the court learned defendant had obtained a temporary restricted license, fine was halved to $625, also pay $93.75 surcharge, all payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR APRIL 8-14
SPEEDING: Haris Masic, Waterloo; Tomas Martinez, Schaumburg, Illinois; Alicia Marie Ingram, El Reno, Oklahoma; Alma Sarai Gonzalez, Iowa City; Makenzie Rebecca Nuss, Waverly; Molly Jo Kleist, Marion; Matthew Michael Collins, St. Louis; Daniel D. Stutzman, Waverly; Scott David Messler, Elgin; Christopher D. Burns, Cedar Falls; Hunter Jay Bisom, Knoxville; Dawn Marie Krall, Waterloo; Margaret Ann Dunn, Alta Vista; Vickie Jo Elliott, Hudson; Kami Kay Bell, Waterloo; Lynn Ellen O’Brien, Charles City; Jessica Marie Stoller, Clinton; Gregory Lloyd Newman, Sarasota, Florida; Rizwan Ahmed, Burke, Virginia; Efrain Perez Martinez, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Matthew Ray Dietz, Ionia; Diane Kae Scharkey, Oregon, Wisconsin; Lyndsey Kalvig, Mason City; Nicholas Lynn Leisen, Iowa City; Katie Marie O’Loughlin, Independence; Lauren Kelsey White, Rochester, Minnesota; Saandi Ferhatovic, Waterloo; Andrew Charles Bellenger, Mountain Brook, Alabama; Kathleen Rose Marie O’Brien, West Chester, Ohio; Brandon Steven Dettman, Stacy, Minnesota; Mark Alan Kipp, New Hampton; Zachary Ryan Dreesman, Tripoli; Wendy Sue Jones, Sumner; Alex Lethe Solomon, Ottumwa; Brady Wayne Fox, Madill, Oklahoma; Giselle Dorismar Rodriguez Montano, Chicago; and Crystal Renea Cordray, Centerville.
OTHERS: Carl Michael Adams, Janesville, fraudulent use of registration; Max Allen Wilson, Hawkeye, failure to display registration plate and driving while license suspended; Cary Quon Jose Moody, Waterloo, no insurance; William T. Morris, Plainfield, operating non-registered vehicle; Angelo Dekouts Campbell, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Mia Beth Houlihan, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Andru Lane Seery, Evansdale, dark window or windshield; Peyton Jacob Hoyer, Asbury, operating non-registered vehicle; Richard Lee Pitz, Frederika, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Caleb Daniel Degraw, Alta Vista, dark window or windshield; Owen Gage Ellington, Cresco, violation of trip permits; Paul Wayne Laganiere Jr., Lime Springs, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Carson John Kramer, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Isaac Benjamin Chambers, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Aseefa Osagie Mendoza, Charles City, dark window or windshield; James Shirk Hoover, Elma, obedience to official traffic control devices; Tony Alan Jones, Sumner, safety belts/safety harness required; James Ray Janssen, Waverly, operation without registration; Samantha Lynn White, Sumner, operation of a motor vehicle with an expired license; Dillon Thomas Chase, Mason City, two counts of driving while license suspended or revoked; David Michael Stowe, Waverly, driving while license suspended; Wesley Edwin Homewood, Waverly, reckless driving; and Jazmin Lopez Cervantez, Waterloo.