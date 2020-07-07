DISSOLUTION
Lindee S. Tenge, Janesville, v. Ronald E. Tenge, Janesville.
CASES FILED
Dupaco Credit Union, Dubuque, v. Angel M. Marcus, Waverly, and James Marcus, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Michael Bergman, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Richard Jerome Ott, 26, New Hampton, eluding — speed 25 mph over limit.
State of Iowa v. Ashley Janette Kirby, 31, Hawkeye, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Page Henderson, 26, Marion, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Rene Miguel Valverde, 58, Denver, interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Shane William Lawton, 26, Sumner, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Nathaniel Scott Newton, 22, Sumner, first-offense domestic abuse/assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Keri Lynn Lais, 32, Waverly, third-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Frank Allee, 52, Readlyn, pled guilty to first-degree harassment, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fine of $625 suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow recommendations, no-contact order remains in effect through June 26, 2025, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $175 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Thomas Lee Schneider, 50, Tripoli, pled guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, four counts of forgery and one count of identity theft, sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on the ongoing criminal conduct charge and five years each on the other counts, concurrent to each other, all suspended, fined $750 for each of the forgery and identity theft charges are suspended, must pay $625 total in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, $1,495.46 restitution to Casey’s General Store and $408.10 restitution to Kwik Trip Inc., payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay $800 in attorney’s fees, rights to vote and bear arms are revoked, submit to DNA profiling, placed on probation for two to five years, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse and mental health counseling, appeal bonds set at $10,000 for the ongoing criminal conduct charge and $1,000 each for the other charges, pay $390 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Hannah Renee Rindels, 20, Janesville, pled guilty to third-degree burglary (as amended) and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, judgment deferred, placed on probation for two to five years on the burglary charge and one year on the assault charge, concurrent, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program and mental health treatment, pay $750 civil penalty on the burglary charge, $315 penalty on the assault charge is suspended, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge on the burglary count and $100 domestic abuse assault surcharge on the assault charge, all payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, no-contact order is modified to be in effect through June 29, 2025, submit to DNA profile, fulfilling the conditions of this order qualifies defendant for expungement, pay $240 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tyler Lee Close, 21, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana and public intoxication, judgment deferred on the marijuana charge, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and sign agreement with probation officer, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, subject to random drug testing, no civil penalty imposed, also sentenced to 20 days in jail on the public intoxication charge, no fine imposed, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on self-probation on the marijuana charge for one year, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $500 on the public intoxication charge, while no appeal bond is eligible on the marijuana charge, pay $160 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Lee Creger, 48, Northwood, pled guilty to failure to have a valid driver’s license and failure to have an ignition interlock device, ordered to pay $300 in fines, $105 in surcharges, $5 code enforcement charge and $60 court costs, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Spencer Lee Holm, 64, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, may serve sentence in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also agrees to pay scheduled fine for companion charge of driving on wrong side of a two-way highway, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JUNE 25-JULY 1
SPEEDING: Lindsey Helene Randall, Charles City; John Dale Cheever, Denver; Elijawa Iziah Gibson, Matteson, Illinois; Makenzie Rebecca Nuss, Tripoli; Kristy Quist, Moline, Illinois; Rachel Rae Scribner, Readlyn; Nathan David Wise, Piedmont, South Dakota; Rachel Ann Carpenter, Mason City; Christopher R. Rosol, Dumont; Kayleigh Jane Harger, Oelwein; Gayle Anae Young, Waterloo; Debra M. Alexander, Peoria, Illinois; Jonathan Michael Reed, Ames; Caleb Adam Malek, Mason City; James Cecil Good Jr., Parkersburg; Raymond Allen Bryan, Waverly; Laura Elisabeth Kirchhoff, Waverly; Madison Jeanette Kesti, Ostego, Minnesota; Chris Allen Siepman, Gig Harber, Washington; Ava Lee Maryssa Rife, St. John’s, Florida; Jeremy R. Devries, Braidwood, Illinois; Nicole Kayla Reiher, Charles City; Shelli Ann Eatwell, Collins; Mehmed Odobasic, Waterloo; Timothy James Moody, Fredericksburg; Anthony Josue Anariba Oliva, North Miami, Florida; Christopher James Robinson, Naples, Florida; Benjamin Roddy Wills, Minneapolis; Melissa Ann Wicks, Cedar Rapids; Maresa Jo Henze, Shell Rock; Schaan Pius Barth, Eagan, Minnesota; Jared Douglas Lowe, St. Joseph, Missouri; William Sean Golden, Moline, Illinois; Maya Angela Demirchian, O’Fallon, Missouri; Joel Joseph Habinck, Cedar Falls; Richardt Allen Schock, Bismarck, North Dakota; Jacie Lee O’Brien, Sumner; Jerry Dean Bond Jr., Maynard; Julie Ann Hanawalt, Rockwell; Brad Edward Church, Bedford, Pennsylvania; Aldean Mari Edwards, Mount Vernon; Benjamin Brandon Stroh, Waterloo; Alexandria Ann Elling, North Young America, Minnesota; Kenzie Cheyenna Burkholder,, Waverly; Abigail Marie Meyer, Omaha, Nebraska; Tammy Louise Weston, Waterloo; Deja Marie Langford, Baker, Louisiana; Christopher Allan Northenscold, Albertville, Minnesota; Ashley Nicole Luciani, Summerville, South Carolina; Peter Lyle Gallagher, Wentzville, Missourui; Amanda Rachel Thomas, Cedar Falls; Johnna Kay Norpel, Richfield, Minnesota; Christopher Layne Wasion, Plainfield; and Larry Frank Walton, Ainsworth.
OTHERS: Spencer Lee Holm, Waverly, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway; Lindsey Helene Randall, Charles City, no insurance and no valid driver’s license; Austin James Cunningham, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Cameron Anderson Moran, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, prohibited use of light restricting devices; Devon Scott Cook, Crown Point, Indiana, no valid driver’s license; Johntez Anthony Brown, St. Louis, dark window or windshield; Kristy Quist, Moline, Illinois, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Montrell Dashaun Wash, Pulaski, Mississippi, no insurance; Brandon Joseph Childs, Charles City, no insurance; Riley Gene Steven Willis, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Michael Joe Peterson, Waverly, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Zachary James Hay Irwin, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Jordan R. Adler, Tripoli, no valid driver’s license; Chad M. Rich, Nashua, failure to report harvest of deer or turkey; Rachel Suzanne Padavich, Eldridge, dark window or windshield; Makayla Lynn Wyatt, Allerton, failure to change lanes upon approach to emergency vehicle; Jose Gutierez, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, no valid driver’s license; Zachary Doyle Woodman, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Mark A. Brocka, Tripoli, failure to display registration plate; Kain Izzac Benjamin Eagle, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Robert Edward Moulds, Fairbank, operation without registration card or plate; Charles William Wilmot Jr., Denver, texting and driving; Shannon Marie Belcher, Manly, failure to obey traffic sign; Justin Jeffrey Jacobs, Bristow, failure to use seat belt; Terri Eileen Waters, Atlantic, failure to stop on a steady red signal;