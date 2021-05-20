MARRIAGES
Emily Rose Pattee and Nicholas Joseph Petsche, both of Waverly, April 24 in Harlan.
Matthew Neal Charles Hulin and Racheal Kay-Marie Zahud, both of Sumner, May 11 in Sumner.
DISSOLUTION
Ashlie Lynn Davis, Sumner, v. Luke Gordon Davis, Sumner.
CASES FILED
Tamera Sterba, Sumner, and Brian Schwerin, Jewell, v. Debra Kleppe, Tripoli, partitioning of real estate.
Kerndt Brothers Savings Bank, West Union, v. Titan Machinery Inc., Waverly, collection on guarantor status on equipment purchase.
Angela Jean Herbert, individually and as parent of T.W.H., v. Heims Investments LLC, Waverly, injury.
Clear Recovery Inc. v. Nevada A. Engberg, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Brian G. Tank, New Hampton, v. Virgil G. Hartman Estate, Waverly, automobile accident.
Craig Bremner, Tripoli, v. Sean Jacque, Tripoli, forcible entry and detainer for lack of formal lease signed.
State of Iowa v. Terry Lewis Shepard, 61, Sumner, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug tax stamp.
State of Iowa v. John Ray Miller, 55, Waterloo, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Dean Alan Vittozzi, 61, Plainfield, first-offense possession of methamphetamine.
State of Iowa v. Dayton Steven Pitz, 22, Frederika, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Neal Wayne Jarnagin, 45, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Conor Gavin Blair, 28, Aberdeen, Scotland, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Christopher Lamar Tyson, 31, Waterloo, pled guilty to third-degree theft, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fined $625, suspended, any financial obligation payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay $971.91 restitution to Norby’s Farm Fleet, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $227.31 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Emily Katherine Joecken, 39, Readlyn, pled guilty to child endangerment, judgment deferred, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, cooperate with Department of Human Services and/or medical provider for recommended therapies, for defendant, family and/or minor children and medical treatment for the minor child victim, civil penalty of $855 is suspended, financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nyemah Rodney Kiyee, 32, St. Paul, Minnesota, found not guilty of first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. John Allen Smith, 37, Waterloo, pled guilty to stalking and second-degree harassment, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the stalking charge, suspended, and 365 days in jail on the harassment charge, also suspended, consecutive to each other, fine of $625 on the stalking charge is suspended, ordered to pay a $90 stalking surcharge and charge $315 fine and $47.25 surcharge on the harassment, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years on the stalking charge and one year on the harassment charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, cooperate with DNA profiling, no-contact order remains in effect until May 7, 2026, state will not pursue Black Hawk County violations of no-contact order from March 28-April 6, companion charges of two counts of trespassing and one count of violation of no-contact order are dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to a second no-contact order charge and was sentenced to seven days in jail to be served within 120 days, which may be served in Black Hawk County, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the stalking and $1,000 on the harassment charge, pay $762.65 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Sonja Sue Hartson, 46, Waverly, pled guilty to forgery and unauthorized use of a credit card, judgment deferred, placed on probation for three to five years on each count, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay total restitution of $467.65 to three victims, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, two civil penalties of $750 each suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $135 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Brandon Jacoby Lambert, 28, New Hartford, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served, fine suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of no insurance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Malik Antonio Johnson, 18, Kansas City, Missouri, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of stopping on the paved portion of a highway is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pled guilty to use of an electronic communications device on a graduated driver’s license and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tami Carol Lee, 23, Janesville, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended, pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay any pecuniary damages if claimed, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Courtney Lynette Pimlott, 37, Nashua, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $625 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23 unless all financial obligations are paid prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, pay $255.16 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Mwalimu Karisa Kaingu, 26, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve two days in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of no insurance is dismissed at defenant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MAY 6-12
SPEEDING: Brandon Jacoby Lambert, New Hartford; Courtney Pimlott, Charles City; Michael John Bennis, Eagan, Minnesota; Orjuela Tejada, Kissimmee, Florida; Marino Ray Valentine, Berkeley, Missouri; Scott A. Ferguson, Potosi, Missouri; Dylan Leroy Meister, Clear Lake; Jonah Matthew Cronan, Evansdale; Nicole Otterbein, Waverly; Jennifer Chavez, Weslaco, Texas; Kenneth M. Housley, Northwood; Christina A. Hayek, Sumner; Christopher Ryan Loers, Clear Lake; Dean Richard Greseth, Kenyon, Minnesota; Cameron Scott Shook, Hiawatha; Valerie Nicole Henderson, Denver; Deborah Lynn Ohrt, Spillville; Carols Ottoniel Palma Andrade, Iowa City; Angela Irene Smith, Golden Valley, Minnesota; Terrance R. Robinson, Chicago; Jason Daniel Woodruff, Iuka, Mississippi; Cade Preston Kottke, Sumner; Kimberly Ann Holliday, Hazleton; Kanisha Lashay Latimore, St. Louis; Mary Melania Stivers, Independence; John Nelson Keubouoh Ngougne, Davenport; Kamryn Nicole Pohlman, Mason City; Steven Max Hocken, Cedar Rapids; Nyu Dong, St. Louis; Erika Ann Scheppert, Oelwein; Allison Rose Kuhlmann, Little Canada, Minnesota; Robert Mathias Brumm, Stacyville; Julie Michele Zmuda, East Moline, Illinois; Nyater Timothy Tutlam, Goodlettsville, Tennessee; Dominic Eugene Turvold, Oakland, Michigan; Robert D. Holmstedt, Beamsville, Ontario, Canada; Kyle Allen Tryan, Scobey, Montana; Dustin Dallas Twingstrom, Champlin, Minnesota; Kyle Cooper Kohl, Faribault, Minnesota; Treysean Adair Burnside, Tripoli; Samirah Zayniah al Mustaqim, Denver; Kevin Francis Barrett, Gibson City, Illinois; Deborah Lynn Amble, Clear Lake; Jessica Rae Brandon, St. Louis; Madeline Fayne Huntley, Urbandale; Nichelle Aheirell Bumphurs, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Abby Lynne Cobb, Waterloo; Megan Jo Schutte, Readlyn; Jessica Ann Moffitt, Colfax; Andrew Michael Claude, Plainfield, Illinois; Scott E. Hawthorne, Chicago; Thomas William Yeoman, Monticello; Ryan Matthew Cox, Anamosa; Mary Momanyi Magdaline, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Jason Samuel Peterson, Fairbank; and Miranda Sue Nenow, Waterloo.
OTHERS: Malik Antonio Johnson, Kansas City, Missouri, use of an electronic device on a graduated license; Virgil James Erhardt, Sumner, speeding in a school bus; Jackson Gabriel Fields, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Kyle Daniel Drahozal, Keystone, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Keri Jacobson, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Bobbie L. Quass, Tripoli, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; Ashley Ann Ackerman, Winthrop, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Ashley Ann Ackerman, Winthrop, no insurance; Erwin H. Raber, Fairbank, dark window or windshield; Kenneth M. Housley, Northwood, no valid driver’s license; Rakim Deshauan Cleveland, Ankeny, dark window or windshield; Dustin Willima Bahlmann, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts; David J. Refshauge, Greene, no valid driver’s license; Ted Christopher Kuennen, Decorah, dark window or windshield; Allen Ray Cummings, Chadwick, Illinois, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Bailey Jo Boland, Marquette, dark window or windshield; Jason Robert Harris, Denver, dark window or windshield; Anthony Charles Iovine, Clarksville, operating non-registered vehicle; John Nelson Keubouoh Ngougne, Davenport, violation of instructional permit limitation; Gerrot Lee Jacobson, Clear Lake, dark window or windshield; Lisa Marie Raney, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Many Jo Even, Fort Atkinson, dark window or windshield; Jordan Lee Holmes, Waverly, no insurance; Jacob Richard Walker, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Jeffrey Daneil Buss, Charles City, registration violation; Andrew Floyd Heins, Waverly, no driver’s license; John Allen Reynolds, Cedar Rapids, operating non-registered vehicle; Brittany Ann Dixon, Fairbank, school stop violation; and Anna C. Fishel, Waverly, failure to have a valid license/permit.