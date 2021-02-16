CASES FILED
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Jodie Koepke, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Robert E. and Ilene J. Meyer, Sumner, v. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, a.k.a. St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sumner, equipment failure and negligence leading to injury.
Dupaco Community Credit Union, Dubuque, v. Katherine Crane, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. John H. Ryherd, Denver, and Katrina Keil, Oran, automobile loan debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Shannon Stone, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Hague Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Dennis E. Sanderson, Denver, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Madison M. Harrington, Nashua, medical debt collection.
Collection Professionals Inc., Macomb, Illinois, v. Shelbi Hickman, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Daniel Frederick Brinkmann, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Sartori Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Tracy J. and Marissa Dodd, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Conner Matthew Hanan, Waverly, change name to Soldwisch.
Russell and Susan Vandersee, Sumner, v. City of Sumner, appeal of award for storm water drainage improvement project damages.
Bank of America N.A. v. Michelle M. Heidemann, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Michelle Wolfensperger, Denver, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Rodney Davis, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Erica Beroit, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Kenneth Daniel Latwesen, 58, Fredericksburg, violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt.
State of Iowa v. Mischelli Lauranne Ford-Nelson, 37, Waverly, violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Paul Wheeler, 27, Mason City, third-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Jessie Lea Jones, Waverly, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Andruw David Powell, 18, Readlyn, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Brett Scott Leach, 30, Sumner, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Mary Patricia Cummings, 67, Waterloo, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Reed Alan Kahler, 30, Waverly, third-or-subsequent-offense domestic abuse assault.
City of Waverly v. Anthony Michael Carter, 20, Waverly, public intoxication.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Ashley Janette Kirby, 31, Hawkeye, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $191.50 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Rashaun J. King, 18, Monmouth, Illinois, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $430 civil penalty by July 27, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid prior to that time, pay any attorney’s fee that may be owed, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dustin Lyle Burkhardt, 30, Janesville, pled guilty to third-degree burglary, sentenced to up to two days in prison, suspended, concurrent to a parole violation, fined $625, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, placed in residential facility for six months, cooperate with DNA profiling, sheriff shall transport to residential facility when bed space is available, no-contact order remains in effect through Feb. 15, 2022, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $216.25 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Reed Alan Kahler, 30, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $107.01 court costs, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Mischelli Lauranne Ford-Nelson, 37, Waverly, pled guilty to violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 90 days, appeal bond set at $100, pay $95 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Charles Lee Nelson, 43, Elk Run Heights, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, sentenced to four days in jail, credited as previously served in Black Hawk County Jail, concurrent with Black Hawk County charges, fine suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $175 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Devin Marie Lagow, 27, Waverly, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, pay $90 Domestic Abuse Surcharge, civil penalty not imposed, review hearing set for 3 p.m. July 27 unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
City of Waverly v. George Mulbah Segbee, 56, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, found guilty by default for parking violations, ordered to pay $30 fine, $4.50 surcharge and $65.50 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Todd Mundt, 18, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $625 civil penalty by July 27, review hearing set by 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Matthew Weber, 41, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty, which can be halved if defendant obtains temporary restricted license within 90 days, paid by July 27, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JAN. 28-FEB. 10
SPEEDING: Benjamin William Bloom, San Diego; Pedro Alejandro Silva Ortiz, St. Louis; Austen Gregory Warren, Fargo, North Dakota; Cameron James Kakac, Floyd; Kendrick Edward Tella, Ballwin, Missouri; Carissa Lynn Wulf, Clear Lake; Sydney Jo Schultz, Raymond; Colin Matthew Chestnut, Waverly; Kelsi Ann Johnson, Waterloo; Charles L. Labotka, Bolingbrook, Illinois; Camrita Renee Jackson, New Ulm, Minnesota; Carissa Leigh Holm, Waterloo; Karine Firchun Bohanon, Minneapolis; Khyle D. Cox, Nashua; Susan Elizabeth Wilkinson, Lake Crystal, Minnesota; Harlan Bradley Akin, Glenwood Springs, Colorado; Bonfilio Guzman Felipe, Tiffin; Jennifer Dawn Willis, Mechanicsville; Terry Lynn Pugh, Costa Mesa, California; Joshua Caleb Burrell, Nashua; Jonathan Bryant Medders, Valdosta, Georgia; Ethan D. Mahlstedt, Charles City; Luis Richard Larrea, University City, Missouri; Zachary Wayne Wegner, Oelwein; Emma Elizabeth Jones, Waverly; Dieudonne Ngemosi Mbau Kukikumbiko, Waterloo; Cody Lynn Lafler, Waverly; Doris White Soul Tsh Tshibangu, Iowa City; Allison Page Edenfield, Charles City; Gregory Allen Wilderman, Mason City; David William Otto, Brainerd, Minnesota; Graffe Monroe Holmes, Mason City; Paul L. Ellis, Oelwein; Emily Renee Mathena, Minneapolis; Dale Lee Gonnerman, Rockwell City; Adam Gregory Weppler, Burnsville, Minnesota; Mallory Barbara Mueller, Waverly; Morgan Elizabeth Lensing, Calmar; Courtney Ray Wilkins, Gilbertville; Sandra Jean Clewell, Waverly; McKenna Kaitlyn Green, Hudson; Elijah Eugene Scurlock, Schererville, Indiana; Abdigani M. Osman, Shakopee, Minnesota; Richard Dallas Janney, Wilton; Amanda Yvonne Broten, Stanwood; Elizabeth Ann Tweed, Van Meter; Danaiza Quanise Sallis, Waterloo; Dustin Keith Fichter, Des Moines; Summer Paige Dehart, Cedar Falls; Nicholas James Tekippe, New Hampton; Ethan Michael Johnson, Waverly; and Matthew Dale Marvin, De Witt.
ALSO: Emmanuel Wilson Welwolie, Cleveland; Shaina Michele Dixon, Waterloo; Danielle Lynn Krumm, Waterloo; Zachary Michael Lincoln, Clear Lake; Alicia Anne Wilson, Dunkerton; Donavan James Miles, Waterloo; Delvic Bakutu Yomi Kalala, Iowa City; Kayla Simone Wilson, Burnsville, Minnesota; Todd Robert Richter, Cedar Falls; Mark Robert Scribner, Readlyn; Jacob William Nordman, Cedar Falls; Cody Robert Davison, Sumner; Dale W. Bright, Janesville; Jose Jesus Ramirez Araujo, New Hampton; Caleb Alan Tinsley, Omaha, Texas; Zachariah John Grant, Chokio, Minnesota; Colin Matthew Chestnut, Waverly; Mackenzie Link Grady, Hudson, Wisconsin; Semir Husnic, Richfield, Minnesota; Kevin Eric Petersen, Kellogg, Minnesota; Anne Ella Klobah, Iowa City; Marcus Dean Rieck, Sumner; Aubrey Lynn Williams, Denver; Dexter Parkyn Satterly, Marion; Lori Lee Schimke, Denver; Kade Dallas Lammers, Monticello, Minnesota; Rebecca Ann Noah, Clarksville; Brent Allen Woodson, Sumner; Fu You Chen, Chicago; Donald Edward Flint, Phoenix; Scott Patrick Turriff, De Pere, Wisconsin; Simon James Howard Barrow, Bloomington, Minnesota; Linda Darlene Stanberg, Waverly; Caylee Jo Garcia, Grimes; Jeffrey Lee Parsons, Medina, Minnesota; Breydon Jay Johnson, Decorah; Bradley Keith Dunlay, Waterloo; Danielle Jean Fenske, Rochester, Minnesota; Mitaire J.C. Takpor, Romeoville, Illinois; Davis Burke De Boom, Iowa City; Scott Blair Dominiack, Brookings, South Dakota; Laura Ann Iosbaker, North Liberty; Lyndsey Kalvig, Mason City; Charvis Ugene Bentley, Hopkins, Minnesota; Kurt Michael Fay, Denver; Michael James Rhodas, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Joshua Michael Brady, Readlyn; Dale W. Bright, Janesville; Elle Catherine Block, Waverly; and Ryan Daniel Benschoter, Waverly.
OTHERS: David Leroi Jones, Clinton Township, Michigan, failure to maintain control; Kaley Hannah Loger, New Hampton, no insurance and no valid driver’s license; Joshua Caleb Burrell, Nashua, no valid driver’s license; Gatlin Wesley Alan Anderson, Nashua, no insurance; Jose Luis Garza Jr., Corpus Christi, Texas, no valid driver’s license; Carissa Leigh Holm, Waterloo, no insurance; Harvey Allen Ryan, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Tredrion Lemon Duce Preston, Fort Dodge, no valid driver’s license; Ashundra Jarell Henderson, Dubuque, registration violation; Carl Michael Adams, Janesville, no insurance; Bonfilio Guzman Felipe, Tiffin, no valid driver’s license; Allen D. Stutzman, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Kaleb Michael Wellman, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Michael Keith Bauer, Rose Creek, Minnesota, operating non-registered vehicle; Morgan Malloy Danielson, Cedar Rapids, operating non-registered vehicle; Roger Dean Lappegard, Esterville, failure to comply with safety regulations; Todd Allen McDermott, Waterloo, failure to obey traffic control device; Nathan Lynn White, St. Ansgar, dark window or windshield; Donald Hue Williams, South Bend, Washington, violation of oversized vehicle requirements; Brandon Bernard Brase, Waverly, traps prohibited methods, tag requirements; Cassidy Ann Christopher, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Benjamin Joseph Schmitt, Waucoma, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Leslie M. Medley, Chicago, open container; Gatlin Wesley Alan Anderson, Nashua, operating non-registered vehicle; Jasmine Lynn Baldwin, New Hampton, violation of conditions of restrictions of license; Carl Michael Adams, Janesville, careless driving; Cole Douglas Lammers, Waverly, failure to dim; Douglas Edward Channel, Clarksville, registration violation; Shane David Enos, Waverly, following too closely; Lisa Ann Hanlin, Denver, driving while license suspended; and Isaac Radcliffe Birgen, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.
ALSO: Jackson Jehbehn Jr, Austin, Minnesota; Jamison David Orth, Shell Rock, operation without registration card or plate; Alexis Jo Miller, Nashua, registration violation; Melissa Cabrera Alvarez, Muscatine, dark window or windshield; Charvis Ugene Bentley, Hopkins, Minnesota, no insurance, operation without registration card or plate, failure to have a valid license and driving while license suspended; Jeffrey Lynn Dunn, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and fraudulent use of registration; Michael Kieszkowski, West Des Moines, registration violation; Brandon Beau Rinne, Waverly, no insurance and dark window or windshield; Drake E. Brookman, Tripoli, operating non-registered vehicle; Emily Ruth Burke, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Rebecca Linn O’Dell, West Union, dark window or windshield; Jmarcus Joseph Vaughn, Porter, Texas, dark window or windshield and hours of service violation; Trent Robert Williams, Bloomington, Minnesota, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Gabriel Conrad Erickson, Decorah, dark window or windshield; Gary Donald Rader, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Todd Leonard Larson, Oelwein, failure to carry registration card; Caylee Jo Garcia, Grimes, operation without registration card or plate; Rodney Dirk Rodenbeck, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brandon James Simon, Farley, dark window or windshield; Tommy Lee Spier, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Joshua James Wittenburg, Readlyn, dark window or windshield; Nathaniel Duane Herman, Hawkeye, dark window or windshield; Hunter Alex Harris, Bloomfield, dark window or windshield; Ronald Allen Bergmann, Frederika, failure to comply with safety regulations; Nicholas Thomas Poppe, Sumner, safety belts/safety harness required; Brandon Beau Rinne, Waverly, windshield/window requirements and two counts of failure to have license/permit; Jeffery Holt Barkau, Denver, operation without registration; Thomas L. Bluhm, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; and Samuel Tjebkes, Waverly, violation of conditions of restrictions of license.