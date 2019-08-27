MARRIAGES
Angel Rae Kelly and Aaron Mark Goodenbour, both of Tripoli, Aug. 10 in Tripoli.
Jennifer Fay Mehmen and Tyce Anton Oesterle, both of Cedar Falls, Aug. 16 in Waverly.
Destiny Faith Rader and Blake John Michael, both of Readlyn, Aug. 17 in Buck Creek.
Travis Joseph Gansen and Kristi Jo Miller, both of Janesville, Aug. 17 in Cedar Falls.
Lacey Rose Ferch and John Wayne Sauerbrei, both of Sumner, Aug. 17 in Waverly.
CASES FILED
Kendrick John Schares, Readlyn, v. State of Iowa, petition for removal from sex offender registry.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Christian Hartness, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Tristi King, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa (now known as MercyOne Waterloo), Waterloo, v. Brady Scott Mears, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Leslie Harvey, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Edward Johnson, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mason Jones, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center, d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Jeremiah L. Naugle, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Citibank N.A. v. Jonathan W. Schell, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center, d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Tamara Jean and Ronald Eldridge, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson P.C., Waterloo, v. Ernest Hesse, Denver, legal services debt collection.
Hildebrand Rentals, Waverly, v. Eric Michael Berding, Mason City, unpaid rent and fees.
Midland Funding LLC v. Henrietta A. Robinson, Plainfield, credit card debt collection.
Bruce Kuhlmann, Sumner, v. Heather Godsay and Rusty Barker, Sumner, forcible entry and detainer for failure to pay rent.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Melissa R. Roach, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Shantel Robinson, Waverly, automobile loan debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Andrew John Thompson, 23, Cedar Falls, second-offense possession of methamphetamine, second-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Juan Jesus Lopez-Cervantes, 28, Waterloo, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Jeffry Allen Geiger, 31, Voorhies, third-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Erick Bieber, 48, Phoenix, third-degree harassment.
City of Waverly v. Kourtney Elayne Harris, 37, Waverly, allow animal to run at-large.
State of Iowa v. Jai Edward Courter, 28, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Jennifer Sue Back, 35, Waterloo, pled guilty to violation of no-contact order, sentenced to four days in jail, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments by Jan. 1, 2020, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond amount to be determined, pay $101.06 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jesse James Miller, 32, Shell Rock, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 90 days, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay jail fee if sentence served in jail, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, companion charge of a seat belt violation is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Todd James Finholdt, 41, Owatonna, Minnesota, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 90 days, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 court costs, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 15-21
SPEEDING: Michael Anthony Ruffin, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Tyler J. Pohlman, Hampton; Jacob Allen Togersen, Reinbeck; Bailey Sue Green, Clarksville; Daevon Benjamin Evans, Cedar Rapids; Lana Marie Hubbard, Alvarado, Texas; Harold Jefferson, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Kathleen Marie Pittman, Waterloo; Theresa Danielle Watson, Denver; L. Candice Carroll, Sumner; Joseph Roger Dean Thompson, Ironton, Ohio; Sara Ellen Kirk, Ironton, Ohio; John L. Allison Jr., Depue, Illinois; Joseph Donald Terhune, Waterloo; Timmel C. Watson, Chicago; David Revolorio Arana, Hampton; Luis Noel Perez Segura, Willmar, Minnesota; Chad Ernest Langfitt, Cedar Rapids; Brian Michael Brower, Calmar; Nathan Ray Conner, Fairbank; Jason D. Pringle, Lacon, Illinois; Kendra Renee Aarhus, Cedar Rapids; Brendon Michael Estling, Oelwein; John Anthony Busch, Cottage Grove, Minnesota; Timothy Lynn Drewis, Tripoli; Philomena Ann Schnoebelen, Clear Lake; Mattie Louise Henderson, Minneapolis; Christopher Jon Meister, Tripoli; Srinivas Medaboine, Monroe Township, New Jersey; David Jared Risk, Spencer, Indiana; Aloh Bih Anye, New Brighton, Minnesota; Victoria Flynn Munro, Chesterfield, Missouri; Dylan Charles Bredehoft, Wabasha, Minnesota; Jordan Rae Bond, Sumner; Lorena K. O’Brien, Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Joshua Chad Feil, Fargo, North Dakota; Tristyn Rae Hardesty, Rapid City, South Dakota; Eric Joseph Mashek, Cresco; Sydney Morgan Byrnes, Decorah; Jessica Lynn Lakosky, St. Paul, Minnesota; Jennifer Ann Hollister, Dubuque; Matthew Alex Fettkether, Hoffman, Minnesota; Lacie Marie Clarke, Fairbank; Roy Frederick Hardy, Waverly; Olivier Kavuabiole Mabaka, Waterloo; Micahel William Pawlak, Waverly; David L. Jackson, Des Moines; Micah Ross Driscoll, Valparaiso, Indiana; Julie Ann Ford, Milo; Emma Lorraine Grant, Center Point; Gunwoo Yoon, Cedar Falls; Garrett John Barnes, Readlyn; Karthik Narayanan, Cedar Rapids; Ashleigh Suesana Hernandez Renfro, Iowa City; John Fitzgerald Mulcahy, Darlington, Wisconsin; Arlo Victor Hoeft, Cedar Falls; Leah Heil Bowen, Columbus, Georgia; Kathleen Suzanne Allison, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; Jared James Whitinger, Nashua; Dustin Michael Young, Marshalltown; Paul David Shepard, Waverly; Joby Pauly, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Kari Lauren Leibrand, Mason City; Hannah Margaret Jenkins, La Porte City; Tawnya Ann Albertson, Waterloo; Navolo Abeni Subah, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Tyler Steven Wolfe, Fairbank; Joshua James Whitinger, Waverly; Monica Leigh Simonson, Northwood; Curtis Warren Cook, Kansas City, Missouri; Jason John Brustkern, Waterloo; Kelsey Marie Pagel, Sumner; Kevin Lee Murphy, White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Brianna Marie Fisher, Minneapolis; Logan Michel Jensen, Mazomanie, Wisconsin; Caroline Yi Zhu Yu, Pacifica, California; Alyssa Danielle Lanier, Carrollton, Georgia; John Allen Greensberg, Plymouth, Minnesota; Brandee Leigh Borglum, Waverly; Isabella S. Vance, Clarksville; Daniel Robert Duggan, Cedar Falls; Tamba Ngewoh Tana, Fridley, Minnesota; Emily Joy Richter, Waterloo; Morgan Sue Meinecke, Tripoli; Ivan Kane Wolfensperger, Waverly; Bobbi Spooner, Waverly, Thomas Charles Wohlers, Charles City; Rachel Sue Fettkether, Dyersville; Ronald Richard Nicholson, Waverly, Autumn Rose Diesburg, Independence; Daniel Paul Fencl, Cedar Falls; Pamela Jan Rogers, Sumner; Jerry D. Stutzman, Waverly; and Joel Arthur Garretson, Clarksville.
OTHERS: Destiny Armstead, Waverly, no insurance; Cody Brant Waterman, Waterloo, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; John L. Allison Jr., Depue, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; Tanner Michal Waniorek, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Ethan Eric Weitzenkamp, Allison, no insurance; Jason D. Pringle, Lacon, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; Jorge Christiano Bustillos, Waterloo, no insurance; Nicholas Gus Jaschen, Tripoli, increasing loading capacity-reregistration; Jesse James Miller, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; Molly Elizabeth Beatty, Coralville, failure to change lanes upon approach to emergency vehicle; Evan Joseph Hrabak, Belle Plaine, failure to yield to vehicle on the right; Laura Lee Greve, Ossian, dark window or windshield; Heriberto Blanco Martinez, Live Oak, Florida, hours of service violation; Moatassem M.S. Yousef, Marion, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Lindee S. Tenge, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Dagisteno William Eugene Shilling, Bloomfield, no insurance; Pedro Antonio Gonzalez de Avila, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Ranjeet Singh, Fresno, California, failure to comply with safety regulations; Cade Daniel Kramer, Clarksville, defective or unauthorized muffler system; Hannah Margaret Jenkins, La Porte City, operation without registration card or plate; Ryan R. Toussaint, Sumner, operation without registration card or plate; Ana Grace Hansen, Denver, violation of conditions of restricted license; Ann Marie Kuker, Tripoli, improper use of lanes; Ethan Eric Weitzenkamp, Allison, operation without registration; Samuel Joseph Barber, Waverly, following too closely; Justin Wayne O’Brien, Waverly, driving on wrong side of two-way highway; Violet P. Payne, Quartzsite, Arizona, following too closely; Connor Jacob Smith, Denver, underage alcohol possession; Shelby Ruth Stufflebeam, Manchester, dark window/windshield; Kathleen G. Carroll, Cedar Falls, operation without registration; and Daevon Benjamin Evans, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.