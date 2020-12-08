CASES FILED
Midland Funding LLC v. Amy Eick, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Tri-State Adjustments Inc., La Crosse, Wisconsin, v. Robert G. and Delaine M. Schillie, Waverly, medical debt collection.
OneMain Financial Group, Evansville, Indiana, v. Wesley Renner, Janesville, personal loan debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Nyemah Rodney Kiyee, 32, St. Paul, Minnesota, second-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Caleb Burrell, 28, Nashua, provide false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Kenneth Sloan, 53, Charles City, first-offense OWI and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Michael Anthony Loudermilk, 50, Traer, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail to be served within 180 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, fine of $625 is suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $206.38 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Angelia Kay O’Connell, 46, Waverly, pled guilty to two counts of enhanced third-degree theft, sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count, suspended, concurrent, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services, fine of $625 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay restitution to Walmart under a payment plan established by the retailer, cooperate in DNA profiling, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on each count, pay $166.96 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Rebecca Lynn Oelmann, 28, Hampton, pled guilty to enhanced third-degree theft and forgery, sentenced to 180 days in jail on each count, both suspended and concurrent, fines of $625 on each count are suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay $383.65 restitution to Hy-Vee, cooperate in DNA profiling, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on each count, pay $354.25 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Scott Penning, 36, Allison, pled guilty to enhanced aiding and abetting third-degree theft, sentenced to 20 days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for any time previously served, may be served in Butler County Jail with work-release privileges available, runs concurrent to Black Hawk County case, fine of $625 is suspended, any financial obligation is payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay restitution to Walmart on plan set by the retailer, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Richard Jerome Ott, 27, New Hampton, pled guilty to eluding, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two years, fine of $625 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, cooperate with DNA profiling, also pled guilty to the following companion charges and pay the scheduled fines: dark window or windshield, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, and speeding, the following companion charges are dismissed at the defendant’s cost: two counts of failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way and two counts of dark window or windshield, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR NOV. 26-DEC. 2
SPEEDING: Leighton Daniel Schoville, Greene; Ernesto Ocampo, Postville; Iosha Beunea Gray, St. Charles, Missouri; Dustin Edward Turner, Waterloo; Christopher John Haas, Kasota, Minnesota; Vanessa Rena Harrington, Evansdale; Tristen Michael Motsinger, Taylorsville, North Carolina; Shaquia Shapri Johnson, Waterloo; Leslie Anne Winder, Waterloo; Linnie Cassandra Magnuson, Waterloo; Andrea Danell Roberts, Clarinda; Dominique L. Washington, Chicago; Cole Patrick Gregory Engel, Washburn; Neajsha Deshanette Sims Ray, Petal, Mississippi; Jazmin Lopez Cervantez, Waterloo; Kiera M. Lewis, Davenport; Monica Anne Mathis, St. Paul, Minnesota; Kevin Jamal Ruiz, Waterloo; Justin Dillin Fenwick, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Alexander L. Keresi, Algonquin, Illinois; Latanya M. Brown, Collinsville, Illinois; Abelangel Torres Birrueta, Tillamook, Oregon; Marquise Antwan Paino, Tripoli; Nicole Elizabeth Oscars, Waterloo; Elli Michelle Given, North Liberty; Teresa Jean Henderson, Cedar Rapids; Tara Marie Bonazza, Fredericksburg; Miles Corey Kintop, Kingston, Tennessee; Tyler Duane Roby, Waterloo; Joseph Matthew Litvag, St. Louis; Brennan Mitchell Spear, Chicago; Carlen Jean Shannon, Independence; Shawn Patrick Hoffman, Waterloo; Tamara Diane Land, New Hampton; Rebeca Maya Steffen, Vinton; Ebba Joo Yun Benson, St. Paul, Minnesota; Dylan Gage Brigman, Southaven, Mississippi; Mariah Marie Steva, Denver; Megan Lynn Lallemand, Dunkerton; Jared J. Skillen, Waverly; Jackson Bret Mills, Cedar Falls; James Rodger Watczak, Minneapolis; Brian Patrick Rottinghaus, Dunkerton; Devyn R. West, Waverly; Donovan Xavier Dennis, Davenport; Katherine Kim Pinaire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Jon William Gunderson, Stewartville, Minnesota; Lilia Delgado, New Hampton; Haley Michelle Randolph, Tripoli; Kelly Kay Witte Larson, Thompson; Bryson Albert Hervol, Waverly; Gabriel Thomas Lahmann, Waverly; Jason Matthew Cupples, Altoona; Michael David Oswald, Tripoli; David Paul Dobbs, Tripoli; Callie E.W. Gross Johnston, Lake Villa, Illinois; Elizabeth Anne Pasker, Carol Stream, Illinois; Jocelyn Joanne Hartwell, Mason City; Daniel James Novotney, Waterloo; Kellie Rose Escovy, Fort Bend, Texas; Dixie Lee Abbas, Plainfield; Jordan M. Braun, Wisner, Nebraska; Robert Eugene Cronan II, Waterloo; Elliott Thomas Floum, Wayzata, Minnesota; Brett Richard Yohe, Waukon; Nicholas David Wetzel, St. Paul, Minnesota; Maxwell Grey Englert, Mound, Minnesota; Tara Josephine Dawson, Oelwein; Emily Caren Kedrowski, Denver; Duke Timothy Olthoff, Clear Lake; Angela O’Hair, Cedar Falls; Patrick Edward Roe, Waterloo; and Heather Louesa Jones Everhart, Waverly.
OTHERS: Richard Jerome Ott, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Leighton Daniel Schoville, Greene, use of electronic communication device with a graduated license; Ernesto Ocampo, Postville, no valid driver’s license; Jamie Lynn Lang, Frederika, operating non-registered vehicle and no valid driver’s license; Shannon Sue Smith, Dunkerton, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Ryan Joseph Bryant, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Eric Jason Rose Sr., Sumner, no valid driver’s license; Vanessa Rena Harrington, Evansdale, no insurance; William Jay Hahn, Atkins, operation without registration card or plate; Jazmin Lopez Cervantez, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Dalton Jacob Ray, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Scottie L. Pritchett, Pine Hill, Alabama, no valid driver’s license; Jeremy James Durnan, Elgin, operating non-registered vehicle and no insurance; Timothy James Laird, Waterloo, no insurance; Devon Quinn Ingram, Mason City, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Billy Lanier Branch, Des Moines, dark window or windshield; Devon Quinn Ingram, Mason City, violation of instructional permit limitation; Chad Christopher Driscoll, Plainfield, operation without registration card or plate; Tyler Brian Cash, Graham, Texas, hours of service violation, failure to comply with safety regulations and dark window or windshield; April Cassandra Krutsinger, Waverly, vehicles failing to respond to a steady red light; Braydan Henry Steere, Greene, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jason Lee Brock, Forest City, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Samantha Wilson, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Alexandra Irene Cain, Waverly, dark window/windshield; Latisha Marie Rivera, Waverly, operation without registration; and Erin Christina Biesterfelt, Waverly, following too closely.