MARRIAGES
Mattie Margaret Gray, St. Louis, and John Christopher Goessling, Chesterfield, Missouri, July 13 in Waterloo.
Anthony Dean French, Janesville, and Patricia Rodriquez Gonzalez, Marshalltown, July 26 in Waverly.
Kelsey Elizabeth Watts and Joshua John Smith, both of Plainfield, July 27 in Waverly.
Justin Lloyd Assink and Molly Ann Bolt, both of New Hartford, July 27 in Waverly.
Laura Lee McFarland and Cody Craig Clausing, both of Waverly, July 27 in Nashua.
DISSOLUTION
Alexander R. Buhrow, Denver, v. Grace W. Buhrow, Waverly.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. D.N., v. Thomas C. Schiller, Waterloo, notice to establish paternity and support.
Bank of America N.A. v. Kathleen L. Brady, Sumner, mortgage foreclosure.
Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC v. Mark R. and Rachel R. Scribner, Readlyn, mortgage foreclosure.
Schrock Rentals LLC, Janesville, v. Tanya Ensign, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for unpaid rent.
Farmers Win Coop, Charles City, v. Clarence Lyle Bergmann, Frederika, nonpayment of products and services.
Farmers Win Coop, Charles City, v. Ronald James Brase Sr., Waverly, nonpayment of products and services.
University of Iowa Community Credit Union (now known as Green State Credit Union) v. Michelle Wilkinson Thomas, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
MM Finance, d.b.a. E-Z Money Check Cashing, v. Ryan A. Loomis, Sumner, bad check collection.
State of Iowa v. Micheal Leroy Nickell, 65, Florissant, Colorado, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Timothy James McCumber, 27, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Judy A. Ferron, 74, Denver, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Nathen Robert Downs, 28, Rewey, Wisconsin, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Marquitta Y. Evans, 35, Milwaukee, pled guilty to third-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $525 restitution to Waverly-Shell Rock School District and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 2020, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, $625 civil penalty is suspended, pay $552.33 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Keith Allen Dale Bertch, 36, Waterloo, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, sentenced to 60 days in jail, concurrent to current sentence being served at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, credited for time previously served, pay $315 fine and $110.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jonathan Michael Lugg, 21, Shell Rock, pleads guilty to two no-contact order violations, sentenced to 10 days on each count, concurrent to each other, credited with 10 days previously served, two additional counts are dismissed, also must pay $50 violation of no-contact order surcharge, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $100, pay $430 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jordan Launan Zoll, 24, Plainfield, pled guilty to fifth-degree fraudulent practice, ordered to pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500, also pled guilty to used motor vehicle license violation, ordered to pay $250 fine, $87.50 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond also set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Samantha Jo Schmidt, 32, Shell Rock, pled guilty to violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 30 days, credited for time previously served, pay $50 violation of no-contact order surcharge, appeal bond set at $100, pay $120 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Santana Marie Buchholz, 33, Waterloo, pled guilty to violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 30 days, credited for time previously served, pay $50 violation of no-contact order surcharge, appeal bond set at $100, pay $172.24 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Katlyn Louise Fohrman, 23, St. Charles, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 2020, unless all financial obligations are paid prior to that time, defendant unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jennifer Nicole Miller, 33, Shell Rock, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 90 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, unable to pay jail fee, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $130 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Victor Nolte, 28, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for nine days to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve two days in DOT-approved hotel program, pay jail fees, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JULY 25-31
SPEEDING: Taysia Margaret Dowuona Mensah, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Eric Scott Matson, Janesville; Jacob Aaron Durnin, Waverly; Ashley Nichole Lies, Waterloo; Julio Edwardo Alvarado, Zapata, Texas; Avery Keim Andershouser, Bloomington, Indiana; Carlisa N. Robinson, Chicago; Michael Lavance Anderson, Florissant, Missouri; Angela Lynn Kipp, New Hampton; Applice Shaunta Thomas, Waterloo; Kaylee Ellynn Eick, Plainfield; Joshua Kyle Posey, Waveland, Mississippi; Sarah Ellen Rosen, Tripoli; Daniel Andre Bankes, Waterloo; Jami Leann Lathum, Johnson City, Tennessee; Melissa S. Pipkin, Sumner; Caleb Daniel Degraw, Alta Vista; Anthony Joseph Gloede, Sumner; Christopher Dwayne Williams, Little Canada, Minnesota; Frantz Thomas Whitfield, Waterloo; Kailey Rose Karnatz, Nashua; Jeanny Jim, Manhattan, Kansas; Preston R. Jorgenson, Waterloo; Mark Brandes, Dunkerton; William Zackery Stevens, Gillette, Wyoming; Cai Thao, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Robert W. Reese, Kenosha, Wisconsin; Jillian Nicole Brunssen, Waverly; Cloey Sue Pippert, Waterloo; Jennifer Ranee Lassen, Sumner; Karen K. Worple, New Hampton; Nathan John Borrett, Waterloo; Kenneth Wayne Graves, Sacramento, California; Samantha Anne Kaeding, Iowa City; Krystan Mary Herman, Hastings, Minnesota; Kouadio Serge Bako, Cedar Falls; Brandon Douglas Clark, Stanwood; Paige M. Lindsley, Solon; Christopher J. Fischer, Godfrey, Illinois; Jason Wade Raisty, Cedar Falls; Jacob Alan Davis, Denver; Darryl Dean Mason Jr., Waterloo; Dennis Eugene Robinson Jr., Killeen, Texas; Kimberly Jo Reints, Plainfield; Yeng Houa Lee, Valdese, North Carolina; Stuart Chester Dietz, Plainfield; Cody Rae Swyers, Readlyn; Deborah Lee Jones, Burlington; Ameer Fady Alghusain, San Jose, California; Dalton John Dickinson, Toledo, Ohio; Patrick T. Weber, Cedar Falls; Dawn M. Dieter, Maple Park, Illinois; Ann Melissa Baxter, St. Paul, Minnesota; Carol Lynn Winters, Waterloo; Shannon Paige Bryant, Bloomington, Minnesota; Denise Kay Eilertson, Garner; Richard Howard Tibke, Bluffton, South Carolina; Jeffrey Srun, Cedar Rapids; Molly Ann Langhenry, Cedar Rapids; Danielle Rae Ruhr, Castlewood, South Dakota; Luke Robert Eggers, Clear Lake; Edmond Akaw Tay, Brooklyn, Minnesota; David Lee Schulman, The Villages, Florida; Benjamin Weyers, Kalona; Benjamin Rosenfeld Rogers, Cedar Rapids; Charly Shala Lumasa, Waterloo; Trace Dustin Landers, Denver; Stephen John Lind, Onalaska, Wisconsin; Aleksandr Kazakov, Sedalia, Missouri; Ilina Chaudhuri, Baltimore; Virginia A. Barber, Rock Island, Illinois; Nicole Ann Russler, West Union; John Douglas Stone, Madison, Wisconsin; Christina Lynne Brainard, Denver; Brennen Peterjohn Graber, Denver; Madison Lane Bach, Cedar Rapids; Donald Harry Ertl, St. Paul, Minnesota; Mark David Fethke, Alden, Minnesota; Destiny Elaine Kleppe, Fayette; Sara Jane Duhrkopf, Sumner; Ashley D. Eckenrod, Sumner; Kristie L. Reed, Sumner; Troy Alan Johnson, Sumner; Elijah Alexander Davis, Waverly; Brent Michael Scharpman, Rochester, Minnesota; and Preston Curtis Seible, Cedar Falls.
OTHERS: Chloe Sofia Tibbals, Denver, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Richard Rudd, Waterloo, violation of conditions of restricted license; Marco Luis Medina, Cedar Falls, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Tiffany R. Zeissler, Cedar Falls, allowing unauthorized person to drive; Casey Hugh King, Independence, no insurance; Ryan Timothy West, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Applice Shaunta Thomas, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Joshua Kyle Posey, Waveland, Mississippi, no valid driver’s license; Shyiamie Lynn Mead, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Caleb Daniel Degraw, Alta Vista, violation of graduated license condition; Austin Dale Goodrich, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license; Landon Michael Riley, Randalia, registration violation; Cody Kenneth Heath, Waverly, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Joshua Ray Gulick, Cedar Falls, following too close; Robert W. Reese, Kenosha, Wisconsin, operating non-registered vehicle; Jason Eugene Thompson, Jesup, five counts of failure to comply with safety regulations and operating non-registered vehicle; Daniel Donal Fillmore Reynolds, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Christopher Layne Wasion, Plainfield, failure to obey traffic control device; Parker Quinn Seidel, Hampton, registration violation; Dennis Eugene Robinson Jr., Killeen, Texas, dark window or windshield; David Bradley Ditzler, Grinnell, failure to comply with safety regulations; Roger Eugene Church, Garner, excessive length; Ann Marie Tyler, Waterloo, no driver’s license; Samantha Kay Snodgrass, Cedar Falls, expired registration; Janet Lynne Feckers, Clarksville, failure to obey traffic sign; Grant Thomas Saul, Waterloo, operation without registration; Gordon Arlo Walters Jr., Waverly, failure to respond to a yellow light; Sonja Sue Hartson, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Lillian Kate Seibrands, Waterloo, failure to use seatbelt; Laquandra Marie Anderson, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Ashley Nichole Lies, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
The Waverly Newspaper publishes News of Record as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are compiled by Eric VanSickle and taken from public documents at the courthouse in Bremer Counties. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees.