DISSOLUTION
Lisa M. Krause, Denver, v. Lynn Ashley Krause, Denver.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. W.J.D., v. Dylan J. Depuew, Waverly, child support debt collection.
State of Iowa, ex rel. A.E.F., v. Albert I. Scroggins, Waterloo, paternity.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Lisa Ciavarelli, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. David Bahr, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Jason M. Walsh, 41, Herrin, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Alela Lauren Elizabeth Denham, 19, Florissant, Missouri, first-offense OWI, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Lynne Marie Fundermann, 40, Plainfield, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Eddie Vencent Jackson III, 37, Hiawatha, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Alan Saunders, 33, Denver, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Allan Martin, 33, Sumner, pled guilty to second-offense assault domestic abuse, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for 30 days, credited for time previously served, pay $90 Domestic Abuse Surcharge, financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete Domestic Abuse Program, second charge of assault domestic abuse is dismissed at defendant’s cost, no-contact order was to remain in effect until Aug. 21, 2025, but was cancelled as of Aug. 28, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Lee Knight, 40, Denver, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp and first-offense OWI, sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on the meth charge, five years on the drug stamp charge and one year on the OWI charge, concurrent to each other, fines of $1,750 for the first two counts are suspended, but must pay $1,250 fine on the OWI charge along with $187.50 crime services surcharge, right to vote is revoked until sentence completed, right to own or possess firearms is also revoked, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bonds set at $10,000 on the meth charge, $5,000 on the tax stamp charge and $2,000 on the OWI charge, pay $205 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael Douglas Creger, 30, Evansdale, pled guilty to first-offense simulated public intoxication, pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $500.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 20-26
SPEEDING: Samantha Jo Schmidt, Shell Rock; Terry James Bleecker, Eagan, Minnesota; Patrick James Feeham, Memphis, Tennessee; Tanner James Reid, Davenport; Michael John Beckman, Cedar Falls; Amanda Rose Moore, Knoxville.
OTHERS: Dylan Lee Morgan, Waterloo, failure to maintain control; Minor Geovanni Garcia, Postville, dark window or windshield, no insurance and driving while license suspended; Sara Ann Larson, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Summer Dawn Wood, Cedar Rapids, texting and driving; Andrew C. Shimp, Washburn, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Camden L. Morobe, Tripoli, failure to maintain control.