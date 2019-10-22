MARRIAGES
Alyssa May Ebaugh-Sherwood and Denver Joseph Quenette, both of Janesville, Oct. 11 in Janesville.
Raea Jean Kelly and James Allen Billman Sr., both of Waverly, Oct. 12 in Plainfield.
Vincent Tanner Derr, Iowa Falls, and Victoria Marie Litwiller, both of Waverly, Oct. 12 in Waverly.
CASES FILED
ACC Holdings LLC v. Linda Sue Buhr and Jasmine Sue Ann Miller, Sumner, et al., petition for partition.
E&M Lumber Co. Inc., Sumner, v. Cory Burgart, Sumner, non-payment of services rendered.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa, now known as MercyOne, Waterloo, v. Devin Lee Mohlis, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Cynthia Adell and Steven Muehling, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Troy Baas, Denver, medical debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Samantha L. Power, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Jamie Kramer, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Iowa Health System, d.b.a. UnityPoint Health, v. Terry R. and Jennifer J. Adams, Denver, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Duane Alan Wilcox, 41, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Mitchell Louis Hall, 34, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Philip Allen Damico, 56, St. Paul, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Erica Jo Slack, 37, Waverly, harassment.
State of Iowa v. Heather Sue Hartzell, 27, Waverly, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Skylar Ione Meyers, 20, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jeffery Allen Nichols, 54, Janesville, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Gage William Murty, 20, Gladbrook, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Carolyn Marie Mallit, 32, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree theft, sentenced to 20 days in jail to be served by March 1, 2020, fined $625, suspended, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative Surcharge and $17.84 restitution to Walmart, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, defendant unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tyler Joseph Wegner, 26, Janesville, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse by use or display of a dangerous weapon and enhanced domestic abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count, suspended but for two days in jail which may be served in a residential facility, placed on probation for two years, full sentences are consecutive, but the time served in the residential facility is concurrent, fined $625, suspended, pay $100 Domestic Assault Surcharge on each count, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must abstain from alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, reside in residential facility for 180 days, pending placement, defendant will be released to the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, cooperate with DNA profiling, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, pay attorney’s fee when reported, no-contact order has been lifted on a previous order, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on each count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Duane Hoehne, 55, Sumner, pled guilty to two counts of driving while license barred, sentenced to two terms of 15 days in jail to begin within 90 days, concurrent, credited for time previously served, eligible for work release, fined $625 each count, suspended, any financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bonds set at $2,000 each, pay $200 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Levi James Halford, 33, Sumner, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, concurrent with Bremer County harassment conviction, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, appeal bond set at $250, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. D’amontre Tairice Burt, 27, Waterloo, pled guilty to interference with official acts, ordered to pay $250 fine, $87.50 surcharge and $106.60 court costs, appeal bond set at $250.
State of Iowa v. Samuel Douglas Richey, 22, Center Point, pled guilty to first-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to four days in jail to be served within 60 days, may be served in 48-hour increments, credited for time previously served, fine waived, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Terrance Russell Baskin, 35, New Hope, Minnesota, found guilty of possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. April 20, 2020, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR
OCT. 10-16
SPEEDING: Kyndra Nanette Evening Sehlstrom, Mason City; Tristan James Wright, Waterloo; Jeffrey Adam Badker, Waverly; Charles Smith Jr., Minneapolis; Emmanuel W. Brown, Columbia Heights, Minnesota; Trevor Allen James McCauley, Cedar Rapids; Darren John Brown, Bemidji, Minnesota; Malik Dashon Edwards, Waterloo; Thomas Ellsworth Walker, Waterloo; Jason Marque Sole, Eagan, Minnesota; Anna Christine Love, Cedar Falls; Saye Zulu, Moline, Illinois; Trent William Allen Richard, Waukee; Jessica Christine Viner, Hiawatha; Diani S. Jordan, Lynwood, Illinois; Jeri Deedrianna Mueller, Mitchellville; Logan Joseph Timp, Postville; Julia Nicole Gesior, Minneapolis; Michelle Ann McGiboney, West Union; Ajanae Anetta Lashay Patterson, St. Paul, Minnesota; Shirley Anne Fitzgerald, Rockford; Jerrell Curtreece Steward, Cedar Rapids; Delano Pride Andrew, Waterloo; Sailu Sadik Timbo, Waukee; Peter Kyosaba, Ankeny; Bryan Thomas Sloan, North Liberty; Susan R. Bartels, Watertown, Minnesota; Joyce Sayaka Connelly, Eagan, Minnesota; Kyle Dennis Kelly, St. Louis; Aurora Mae Marie Maginn, Minnetonka, Minnesota; Ty J. Trafelet, Hawkeye; Ricardo Torres Rosas, Bloomington, Minnesota; Ryan David Greenwood, Waverly; Omar Sonko, Cresco; Connie Fay Stewart, Waterloo; Preston James Keppler, St. Olaf; Sheila M. Dockery, Mapleton, Illinois; John Patrick Dierkhising, Blaine, Minnesota; Natalie Kay Eick, Plainfield; Arianna Elizabeth R. Ellingson, Maplewood, Minnesota; Estlin Avery Dillard, Iowa City; Timothy J. Muzich, Sullivan, Wisconsin; Craig Allen Douglas, Cedar Falls; Danielle Marie Prior, Waterloo; Nathan R. Krumholz, Cedar Falls; Christopher Michael Benning, Nashua; Jeannie C. Jones, Washington, Illinois; Jaelynn Rachael Lampe, Clarksville; Andrew Steven Johnson, Waverly; Bruce Leon Gettman Jr., Cedar Falls; Amber Ruth Schuler, Cedar Falls; Alex Joseph Boxwell, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Mary Joyce Roberts, Coralville; Larry F. Scott, East Moline, Illinois; Jensen Nicole Johnston, Denver; Danielle Marie Ahern, Cresco; Joshua David Nelson, Nashville, Tennessee; Angelica Jo Bentley, Waterloo; Kyle David Oberbroeckling, Davenport; Brian Roman Bolcerek, Brandon, South Dakota; Josie Michelle Wheeler, Waverly; Kyrsten Lynn Brummond, Waterloo; Chase Thomas Carpenter, Waverly; Jackson McKenzie Lane, Cedar Falls; and Ashlynn Lee Moore, Waverly.
OTHERS: Kerim Odqan, Chanhassen, Minnesota, dark window or windshield and operation without registration card or plate; Kyndra Nanette Evening Sehlstrom, Mason City, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Charles Smith Jr., Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Darren John Brown, Bemidji, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Aaron David Secor, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Ray Paul Ledoux, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Julia Nicole Gesior, Minneapolis, operating non-registered vehicle; Anton A. Phillips, Waverly, no insurance; Diani S. Jordan, Lynwood, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; Michael Wayen Vauthier, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ajanae Anetta Lashay Patterson, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Clayton Jeffrey Hopkins, Bloomfield, dark window or windshield; Kyle D. Johnson, Joliet, Illinois, dark window or windshield; Daniel Joseph Wirtz, Shell Rock, unsafe backing on highway; Jerrell Curtreece Steward, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license; David Walsh, Denver, no valid driver’s license; Corissa J. Frazier, Waverly, lighting device – color and mounting and fraudulent use of registration; Cierra Patricia McMullen, Center Point, no valid driver’s license; Cameo Rose Kerr, Waverly, no insurance; Nicholas Saxon Lehman, Mount Pleasant, failure to display registration plate; D’amontre Tairice Burt, Waterloo, first-offense trespassing; Andrew T. Stecker, Fertile, dark window or windshield; Travis Jon McChane, Evansdale, dark window or windshield; Timothy Lee Geissel, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, dark window or windshield; Nathaniel Prescott Roethler, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Simeon Edward Nisly, Kalona, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Michelle Lee Roseburg, Tripoli, failure to maintain control; Charles Lee Hesse, Cedar Falls, maximum gross weight violation – 1,001-2,000 pounds; Christian Valazquez Ortiz, Lake Charles, Louisiana, no valid driver’s license; Sandra Jean Caya, St. Olaf, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Ashlyn Lee Moore, Waverly, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Todd Elmon Tatroe, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Erica J. Slack, Waverly, first-offense trespassing; Milo Robert Matthias, Titusville, Florida, failure to maintain or use safety belts; James Neil Franzen, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Wendi L. Maifeld, Sumner, passing contrary to highway sign or marking; Ronald E. Leistikow, Readlyn, failure to maintain registration plate; Tamie Jo Maloy, Ionia, operating non-registered vehicle; Cailin Claire Ostlund, New Hampton, failure to have valid license; Colin Edward Thompson, Evansdale, operating non-registered vehicle; Timothy Ray Miller, Waterloo, no driver’s license; London Elizabeth Dodd, Janesville, operating non-registered vehicle; Paul Oluf Kongshang, Cedar Rapids, operating non-registered vehicle; Anthony Leon Skaggs, Waverly, registration violation; Rylee Christine Boehmer, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Sawyer Alan Kabance, Marion, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Derek Jerome Loomis, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.