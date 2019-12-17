CASES FILED
Courtney Lynne Stuck, Waverly, petition to add birth name, Tripp, and hyphenate her surname.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Zachary Pfantz, Denver, automobile loan debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Jeffrey Futrell, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Katerina R. Fox, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Chad and Sarah Lee, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Matt Properties LLC, Sumner, v. Cara Petersen and Robert Gilleland, Sumner, forcible entry and detainer for non-payment of rent.
Witham Auto Centers Inc., Waterloo, v. Brandon Tieskoetter, Sumner, non-payment for services rendered.
First National Bank of Omaha, Nebraska, v. Stuart P. Menzel, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Kacie Ann Kolbe, 31, Oelwein, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Debra Ann Kleppe, 56, Tripoli, nonsupport of a dependent adult.
State of Iowa v. Blair Elise Yancey, 29, Cedar Rapids, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Airyn Justine Sahr, 25, Greene, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Nahara Dalila Mendez, 33, Washington, driving while license denied or revoked.
City of Waverly v. Drew Torgerson Wyffels, 19, Mabel, Minnesota, interference with official acts.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Adam John Green, 32, Sumner, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 60 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fined $625, suspended, pay attorney’s fee when reported, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Franklin Bruns, 33, Evansdale, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited for time previously served in Black Hawk County, concurrent to Black Hawk County case, fined $625, suspended, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Lee Fowler, 46, Sumner, pled guilty to third-degree attempted burglary, criminal trespassing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the attempted burglary charge and one year each on the other two counts, concurrent to each other and to a Webster County case, ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center to begin sentence, $625 fine on attempted burglary count suspended, $630 in fines on the other two counts plus $220.50 surcharges and $375 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges on all three counts as well as $431 victim restitution are imposed, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bonds set at $2,000 for the first count and $1,000 each for the other two, pay $498.88 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kaitlyn Ann Hansen, 20, Hampton, pled guilty to simple assault, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, continue with court-ordered mental health counseling, pay $65 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. May 5, 2020, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay $100 court costs.
City of Waverly v. Carole Rae Perdomo-Sarabia, 49, Waverly, pled guilty to two counts of public intoxication, pay $130 fines, $45.50 surcharge and $120 court costs, appeal bonds set at $500 on each count.
State of Iowa v. Elena Ann Gray, 22, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. May 5, 2020, unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full and all other requirements are satisfied prior to that time, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR DEC. 5-11
SPEEDING: Deborah Ann McHenry, Mason City; Leslie L. Bullard Jr., Chicago; Earl Avontae Franklin, Cedar Rapids; Ashley Jean Huff, Waverly; Anthony Lee Wren, St. Paul, Minnesota; Kristi Lynn Moeller, Oelwein; Keith Michael Roberts, South St. Paul, Minnesota; Michael Aaron Stokes, Waterloo; Tomas Zamarripa, Houston; David H. Hursey, O’Fallon, Illinois; Tristan Michael Klein, Waterloo; Andrea Sue Toale, Cedar Rapids; Roger Lee Stacey, Ionia; Richard L. Laures, Ionia; Izaak McCoy Shedenhelm, Denver; Isaac Lyle Schimmels, Readlyn; Mark Alan Elsner, Waverly; Philip M. Powers, Waterloo; Randy Eugene Lewis, Denver; Genevieve Haruko Reams, Cedar Falls; Lisa Palmquist Haugen, Minneapolis; Nam Hoang Nguyen, Fort Worth, Texas; Michael John Horns, Waukon; Staci Ann Schneider, Shell Rock; Harlan Martin Huber, Knox City, Missouri; Jack Johnson Chen, North Liberty; Sharon S. Mills, Dunkerton; Kristi Lou Hanson, New Hampton; Stephen R. Patterson, Burr Ridge, Illinois; Larry Gene Gruenberg, Fredericksburg; Katie M. Diemer, Hawkeye; Geonna Lou Martin, New Hampton; Peggy Ann Schmidt, Denver; Megan Lea Chopard Boge, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Madison Mae Olson, Plymouth, Minnesota; Joseph Gerard Arcand, Mauston, Wisconsin; Joseph Douglas Zimmerman, Hampton, Illinois; Darin Douglas Rogers, Waterloo; Thomas George Ashton, Beaman; Robert Allen Harringa, Rochester, Minnesota; Amber Dawn Genevra He Stickrod, Drakesville; Evan H. Camper, Prophetstown, Illinois; Breanne Marie Bennett Nelson, Hot Springs, North Carolina; Calvin Mark Kennedy, Waterloo; Dawson William Happel, Waverly; Jerod Michael Cox, Waterloo; Michael H. Tran, Des Plaines, Illinois; Ronald George Dedor, Sumner; Aliyah Chien Blackledge, Waverly; Preston James Rochford, Edgewood; and Edi Montano Sanchez, Waverly.
OTHERS: Eric Michael Tompkins, Denver, operation without registration card or plate and improper rear lamps; Zachary James Hay Irvin, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Ashley Jean Huff, Waverly, dark window or windshield; James Kyle Copas, Sumner, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; William Jeffery Harn, Janesville, no insurance and no driver’s license; Kathy J. Glaser, West Union, driving on wrong side of two-way highway; William Wilkens, Iowa City, operating non-registered vehicle; Phillip Robert Dudley, Winthrop, operation without registration card or plate; Elaine Vella Johnson, Frederika, operation without registration card or plate; Conrad James Schipper, Cedar Rapids, failure to maintain control; Zachary Louis Zeien, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Bradley Paul Loyd, Marion, Kentucky, hours of service violation, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations and no valid commercial driver’s license; Brandon Michael Rowe, Ocheyedan, following too close; Matthew R. Ortiz, Chicago, improper rear lamps; Bryce Destival, Janesville, no valid driver’s license; Elizabeth Makayla Denniston, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Ronald Frank Nielsen, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Douglas Wayne Meacham, Janesville, failure to display plates; Merri Christa Klink, Altoona, operating non-registered vehicle; Riley Michael Lubben, Clarksville, dark window/windshield; Lani Marie Birt, Waverly, failure to have valid license/permit; John Patrick Moran, Independence, operation without registration; Barbara Joann Uhlenhopp, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Felicia Mae Price, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Kendrick Dejuan Snow, Charles City, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Brittney Linda Howe, Waunakee, Wisconsin, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Mary E. Wilkinson, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and Aysiah Treonna Keller, Waterloo, failure to stop in assured clear distance.