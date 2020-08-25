MARRIAGES
Clay Victor Cook and Lydia Margaret Smith, both of Waverly, July 17 in Waverly.
Haleigh Marie Cox and Ryan Allen Vette, both of Waverly, July 25 in Waverly.
Molly Rosina Brackett and Tate Andrew Strottmann, both of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, Aug. 1 in Waverly.
Keith Bradley Kuenstling and Sarah Ann Shirley, both of Denver, Aug. 1 in Dunkerton.
Deserai Drew Deery and Seth James Tuttle, both of Cedar Falls, Aug. 1 in Cedar Falls.
Taylan Layne Sauerbrei and Abigail Marie McClain, both of Waverly, Aug. 1 in Jesup.
Jacob Daryl Hall and Cassandra Rae Young, both of Waverly, Aug. 8 in Cedar Falls.
Katherine Lynn Loury, Clear Lake, and Sean William Miller, Denver, Aug. 8 in Garner.
April Ranae Rundle and Elijah Pierce Parker, both of Readlyn, Aug. 12 in Nashua.
Brooklyn May Romanowski and Anton Antonio Philips, both of Waverly, Aug. 14 in Waverly.
Mary Hannah Boisjolie and Aaron James Merriam, both of Waverly, Aug. 14 in Algona.
William Raymond Blokes and Nancy Sue Millsap, both of Janesville, Aug. 14 in Nashua.
Linda Sue Heinemann and Gary Dean Rieck, both of Tripoli, Aug. 15 in Harpers Ferry.
Jacob Noah Keagle, Cedar Falls, and Natalie Jeane Settje, Waverly, Aug. 16 in Denver.
Katelin Sue Homeister Ryan and Christopher Reed Corson, both of Waverly, Aug. 17 in Waverly.
Francisco Cruz Mendez, Mexico, and Yolanda Marea Arrowood, Fort Dodge, Aug. 18 in Waverly.
Audrey Marie Simpson and Isaak Allen Espersen, both of Clinton, Aug. 18 in Cedar Falls.
DISSOLUTION
Tyler D. Boeckmann, Waverly, v. Calli J. Boeckmann, Denver.
CASES FILED
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michele Berry, Waverly, change of venue for credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jessica A. Renn, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Troy Weidler, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Aaron L. Berg, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
EPM Iowa LLC, Waterloo, v. Crystal Peterson, Sumner, forcible entry and detainer for nonpayment of rent.
State of Iowa v. James Scott Young, 18, Minneapolis, carrying weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Eugene Ballinger, 25, Fredericksburg, child endangerment, first-offense OWI, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Douglas Michael Daniels, 49, Sumner, first-degree harassment, possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence and public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Gloria Jean Asano, 74, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Charles Lee Nelson, 43, Elk Run Heights, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Talon Robert Rees, 22, Elk Run Heights, eluding.
State of Iowa v. Ramon Antonio Collaso, 51, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, first-offense OWI and second-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Timothy Jo Sherburne, 53, Clarksville, third-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Natalie Lynn Barnes, 31, Sumner, pled guilty to first-degree harassment, sentenced to 180 days in jail, credited for 180 days served, fine waived, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, no-contact order for victim extended through Aug. 13, 2025, companion charge of simulated public intoxication is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Lee Knight, 40, Plainfield, pled guilty to third-degree theft and three counts of driving while license revoked, sentenced to 90 days in jail, credited for time previously served, served concurrently with each other as well as a revoked probation for first-offense possession of methamphetamine and to be disposed charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, first-offense OWI and failure to affix drug tax stamp, fine of $625 on theft charge is suspended, fines for revoked license are either suspended or not imposed, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge on the theft charge, unable to pay attorney fee, pay $800 victim restitution, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the theft charge and $1,000 each on the revoked license charges, pay $441.33 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Arron Joe Bowman, 28, Denver, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, fine waived, pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, additional count of assault domestic abuse by impeding breathing is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Rebekah Sue Campbell, 36, Janesville, pled guilty to amended charge of violation of no-contact order, ordered to pay $115 fine, $40.25 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Peter Danilovich McNeill, 18, St. Cloud, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge by Feb. 23, 2021, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Bryan Victor Streich, 45, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended, fine suspended, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, may be subject to random drug testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nicole Marie Lutes, 22, Conrad, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $625 civil penalty by Feb. 23, 2021, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 13-19
SPEEDING: Austin Tyler Kelly, Powder Springs, Georgia; Ariyo Olusegun Rashee Noibi, Coralville; Hannah Marie Eichenberger, New Hampton; Paul Wesley Collins, Waterloo; Jason M. Courville, Springfield, Illinois; Shalieka Shamone Goodson, Minneapolis; Marquavious Deaveon Irving, St. Paul, Minnesota; Frederick Anthony Burnett Jr., Garner; Safet Useini, Stoughton, Wisconsin; Lasaundra J. Smith, Blue Island, Illinois; Kole David Latusick, Cedar Falls; Andre Terrence Scarver, Maplewood, Minnesota; Beverly Jeanne Goodknight, Nashua; Austin Noah Lampe, Charles City; Dakota Javon Van Der Wilt, Spencer; Casey R. Doyle, Waverly; Latosha Monique Ingram, Mount Vernon, Illinois; Jacob C. Gautier, Lucedale, Mississippi; Tremayne Daniel Johnson, Mankato, Minnesota; David Wayne Arnold, De Soto, Missouri; Cecelia, Marie Damian, Eagan, Minnesota; John Henry Freeman III, St. Louis; Adam Michael Rossin, Denver; Christopher Portillo Rodriguez, Fridley, Minnesota; Kelsie Marie Full, Minneapolis; Denise Marie Biretz, Fairbank; Kenny Sellers, Lambert, Mississippi; Angela Kay Laiser, Oelwein; Michaela Rose Schares, Sumner; Joseph Ronald Johns Jr., Russel Springs, Kentucky; Jacob Daniel Dana, Anoka, Minnesota; Justino Pineda, Minneapolis; Leon Johnathan Walker, Mason City; Scott David Messler, Elgin; Reinhold Heyde, Hampton; Kenta Damono Manning, Waterloo; Kendall Danielle McDonald, Waterloo; Christine Elaine Waytenick, Cedar Falls; Michelle Nickea Dollen, Waterloo; Robert Michael Ohms, St. Paul, Minnesota; Emily A. Shilevinatz, Peoria, Illinois; Jodie D. Heinemann, Readlyn; Allison Lee McCauley, Bettendorf; Misty Elizabeth Slater, Waterloo; Alanna Orendorff, McHenry, Illinois; Vincent P. Burke, Smithton, Illinois; Vallie E. stone, Denver; Alexander Rodriguez Torres, Crystal Lake; Parker Raymond Houdeshell, Marion; Philip James Minor, Hiawatha; Roger Tod Kobliska, Waverly; Thomas Lee Stone, Waterloo; Jordan Michael Dees, Cedar Falls; Elinor Susan Mewes, Minneapolis; James Clifton Momberg, Iowa City; Michael Dean Sands, Shell Rock; Gavin Daniel Wedemeier, Waverly; Kyndra Leigh Hansen, White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Robert L. Barker, Garner; Raymond Harold Moore, Waterloo; Kent R. Appler, Sumner; Emiliano Castillo Rodriguez, Postville; Daniel Tay Deheck, Waterloo; Lulitte Harms, Le Mars; Conner Charles Piehl, Denver; Kenneth William Knapp, Fayette; Kayla Rose Dustin, Prairie City; Matthew David Hoffman, Waverly; Lacey Marie Prohaska, Waverly; Jami J. James, Waverly; Allen D. Stutzman, Waverly; and Austin Michael Klingsmith, Waverly.
OTHERS: Eros Gonzalez, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Dustin Lyle Burkhardt, Janesville, first-offense trespassing; Olivia Nicole Sandvig Patterson, Decorah, dark window or windshield; Marissa Kathryn Jenes, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Lasaundra J. Smith, Blue Island, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; Jacob C. Gautier, Lucedale, Mississippi, no valid driver’s license; Tremayne Daniel Johnson, Mankato, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Jason Burdette Trueg, Jesup, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Margaret Lynn Thronson, Elk River, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations; Keith Allen Schuckert, River Falls, Wisconsin, failure to maintain control; David Wayne Arnold, De Soto, Missouri, no valid driver’s license; Gwen Emily Landin, Evansdale, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Leon Johnathan Walker, Mason City, operating non-registered vehicle; Adam Joseph Roeser, Anoka, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; Michelle Nickea Dollen, Waterloo, minor failure to use seat belt; Randy James Hettinger, Dundee, failure to display registration plate; Eric Albert Roy, Calmar, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jack Allen Siemers, Waverly, unsafe starting of stopped vehicle; Anthony James Morse, Readlyn, no valid driver’s license; Tori Lyn Andrews, Dixon, dark window or windshield; Nathan William Platte, Waverly, failure to comply with safety regulations; Andrew Douglas Humphrey, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to transfer title on motor vehicle; Amber Michelle McCubbin, Waverly, violation of conditions of minor’s school license; Becky Lynn Kibbee, Janesville, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Alian Perez Mendoza, Houston, dark window or windshield; Angela M.Q. Kragness, Waverly, following too closely; Laikey Jamison Wheaton, Cedar Falls, operation without registration; Debra Sue George, Clarksville; Daniel Oliver Wallace, Waverly, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; Eric Michael Tompkins, Cedar Falls, driving while license suspended; Tristin John Christopher Couch, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; and Shalieka Shamone Goodson, Minneapolis, driving while license suspended.
{div id=”gtx-trans” style=”position: absolute; left: 31px; top: 2956px;”} {/div}