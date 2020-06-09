MARRIAGES
Sierra Marie Mendoza-Teynor and Nicholas Lee West, both of Readlyn, May 9 in Readlyn.
Timothy Joseph Donat and Lisa Renee Mann, both of Waverly, May 20 in Maynard.
Derek Allan Gielau and Alexandra Taylor Lane, both of Denver, May 23 in Denver.
Krista Lynn Schmidt and Jordan Alexander David, both of Waverly, May 23 in Waverly.
Kelly Niles Boettcher and John Daniel Bunn, both of Sumner, May 30 in Warren County.
Josslyn Meri Lovik and Gavin Jacob Mason, both of Waverly, May 30 in Fayette County.
CASES FILED
Elevation Capital LLC v. Waverly Pit Lane Inc., Waverly, foreign judgment filing from Maryland.
Denver Savings Bank, Denver, v. Jeanette Petersen, Waterloo, mortgage foreclosure.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jeffrey Badker, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Stephanie Ann Gaede, Denver, medical debt collection.
Re-Nu Collision Center, Sumner, v. Justin Stalfus, Sumner, non-payment of purchase.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Delicia Ann Olson, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Keith V. Miller, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Allison Rigdon, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Alan Southerland, 19, Atkins, second-offense possession of Ecstasy, first-offense OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Kalie Macey-Marie Reichert, 20, Waverly, second-offense possession of Ecstasy, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Christina Gay Anderson, 48, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Ashley E. Benson, 32, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, second-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Mitchell Dale Smith, 53, Waterloo, carrying weapons.
State of Iowa v. Dylan Michael Jones, 23, Waverly, third-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Paul Michael Weidler, 18, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Michael Christopher Mosley, 54, Solon, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, 26, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Albert Ian Scroggins, 29, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served by Dec. 18, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, $625 fine is suspended, pay attorney’s fee when reported, also pled guilty to having no insurance and will pay scheduled violation, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $135 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Yancy Dylan Boss, 39, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and two counts of driving while license barred, sentenced to two years in prison on the marijuana charge, suspended, and 15 days in jail for each of the barred license charges to be served by Dec. 18, all sentences concurrent to each other, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fines of $1,875 are all suspended, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee on the marijuana charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for two years on the marijuana charge, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on each count, pay $200 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Carolyn Marie Mallit, 33, Waverly, pled guilty to forgery, sentenced to up to five years in prison, ordered to be transported to Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville to begin sentence, $750 fine is suspended, any financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, no attorney’s fee, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $205.20 restitution to Kwik Star, sentence concurrent to Black Hawk County felony case, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $224.36 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Misty Kay Stout, 19, Mason City, pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, judgement deferred, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, must abstain from alcohol and all illegal substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug and alcohol testing, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $10 DARE fee, $750 civil penalty is suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Robert William Gilliland, 33, Sumner, pled guilty to third-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, $750 fine is suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and alcohol testing, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $518.80 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Alicia Rose Thompson, 35, Waverly, pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served by Dec. 18, credited for time previously served in jail and in inpatient treatment, may serve in 48-hour increments, $625 fine is suspended, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one to two years, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $136 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Breann Renee Rodemeyer, 35, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served by Dec. 18, credited for time previously served, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking drivers’ school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Michael Kreassig, 24, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking drivers’ school, pay $625 civil penalty and $218.75 surcharge by Dec. 15, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, a review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15 unless all financial obligations are paid prior to that time, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled violation, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Colton Michael Myers, 21, Ottumwa, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking drivers’ school, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $1,250 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, may be subject to random drug and alcohol testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MAY 28-JUNE 3
SPEEDING: Kyle A. Walker, Waterloo; Rebecca Ann Noah, Waterloo; Armon Joshua Aghaie, Smyrna, Georgia; Gragomirka Ciric, Cave Creek, Arizona; Erik Scott Lee Buss, Denver; Jeffrey Thomas Rhode, Hawkeye; Shelly Leanna Roth, Janesville; Nicholas Jon Lucas Sinram, Clarksville; Kerri Christine Dawson, Cedar Falls; Arin Renee Strasburg, Tiffin; Kyler James Wilharm, Sumner; Alexandria Ann Marie Smith, Cedar Rapids; Tiffany Renae Halverson, Hawkeye; Kobe Adonus Smith, Waterloo; Danielle Sue Morris, Cedar Falls; Andrew Anthony Emert Thedens, Denver; Patricia Kay Brown, Iowa City; James Stellman Howard, Fort Meyers, Florida; Maria Caridad Garcia, Charles City; Cullan Ryan Schriever, Mason City; Jonathan VanBrunning, Sumner; Yazan Abdelrahman Kha Ali, Naperville, Illinois; Austin Michael Collins, Coralville; and Alvaro M. Lopez-Chojolan, Grand Island, Nebraska.
OTHERS: Albert Ian Scroggins, Waterloo, no insurance; Brandon Lowell Nading, Readlyn, open container by passenger; Matthew Vincent Hemesath, Ridgeway, failure to use required towing equipment; and Clayton H. Fetkether, Dunkerton.