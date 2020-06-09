Weather Alert

...NARROW CORRIDOR OF HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TO DEVELOP LATER TONIGHT... .THE FIRST ROUND OF RAINFALL IS MOVING OUT OF CENTRAL IOWA LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND HAS BROUGHT 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL TO MANY AREAS EAST OF I-35. A SECOND ROUND OF SHOWERS WITH THUNDERSTORMS IS EXPECTED TO MOVE INTO THE STATE THIS EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. A NARROW CORRIDOR OF HIGH RAIN TOTALS IS EXPECTED TO STRETCH FROM SOMEWHERE IN SOUTHWEST IOWA INTO CENTRAL AND INTO NORTHEASTERN IOWA. TOTALS WITHIN THIS CORRIDOR COULD BE BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES. THIS RAINFALL ALONE BRINGS A CONCERN FOR FLASH FLOODING, BUT EVEN MORE SO OVER EASTERN IOWA WHERE THE SOILS ARE MORE SATURATED FROM TODAY'S RAINFALL. BEYOND THE FLASH FLOODING CONCERNS, THERE COULD ALSO BE LONGER TERM RIVER FLOODING INTO THE LATTER HALF OF THE WEEK. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL IOWA, NORTH CENTRAL IOWA, NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA, SOUTHWEST IOWA, AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL IOWA, BOONE, DALLAS, GRUNDY, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JASPER, MARSHALL, POLK, POWESHIEK, STORY, AND TAMA. IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA, BUTLER AND FRANKLIN. IN NORTHEAST IOWA, BLACK HAWK AND BREMER. IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA, CLARKE, MADISON, MARION, RINGGOLD, UNION, AND WARREN. IN SOUTHWEST IOWA, ADAIR, ADAMS, CASS, AND TAYLOR. IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA, GUTHRIE. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAINFALL IN A NARROW CORRIDOR FROM SOUTHWESTERN IOWA THROUGH CENTRAL IOWA INTO NORTHEASTERN IOWA. ISOLATED AREAS OF HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS AND ULTIMATELY DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING ON SMALLER CREEKS AND STREAMS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&