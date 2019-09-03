MARRIAGES
Reece Eric Hinderaker and Alexis Leigh Chapman, both of Tripoli, Aug. 10 in Tripoli.
Kayla Elizabeth Even and John Michael Ruehs, both of Tripoli, Aug. 17 in Fairbank.
Alexander Carl Buss and Jennifer Marie Garbes, both of Tripoli, Aug. 17 in Tripoli.
Carter Wren Strain, Clinton, Louisiana, and Phyllis Ann Frost, Plainfield, Aug. 17 in Farmington.
Brandi Jo Goodale and Garrett Thomas Cox, both of Denver, Aug. 24 in Nevada.
Rachel Renee Futrell and Eric Paul Zwanziger, both of Denver, Aug. 24 in Clarksville.
Benjamin Steven Morelock and Haley Nicole Brummond, both of Nashua, Aug. 26 in New Hampton.
CASES FILED
U.S. Bank N.A. v. Jordan Brown, f.k.a. Jordan Skillen, and Cody Wayne Brown, Waverly, mortgage foreclosure.
Kerry W. Bergmann, Marshalltown, v. Clarence L. Bergmann, Frederika, forcible entry and detainer for default of real estate contract.
Discover Bank v. Robert J. Hoskyn, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Emily S. Koenigsfeld, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Candi Droste-Clark, Waverly, automobile loan debt collection.
Wartburg College, Waverly, v. Garrett Meyer, Tripoli, educational loan debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Levi James Halford, 32, Sumner, third-degree theft and extortion.
State of Iowa v. Aaron Michael Britton, 29, Evansdale, second-offense possession of methamphetamine, second offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. D’Amontre Tairice Burt, 27, Waterloo, violation of no-contact order-contempt.
State of Iowa v. Adam Lee Hubert, 30, Rock Island, Illinois, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. John Michael Herbert, 55, Davenport, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. George Kelvin Jenkins III, 26, St. Louis, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Dean Rogers, 27, Allison, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Bryce Curtis Kinkade, 30, Waterloo, pled guilty to violation of no-contact order, sentenced to two days in jail to be served before Dec. 31, pay $110 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Scott Jeremiason, 34, Greene, pled guilty to public intoxication, pay $250 fine, $87.50 surcharge and $100 court costs, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $1,000.
State of Iowa v. April Lynn Phillips, 44, Marion, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail to be served within 90 days, credited for any time previously served in Bremer, Polk or Black Hawk county, concurrent with sentence in Black Hawk County, fine waived, pay $10 DARE fee and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, unable pay attorney’s or jail fees, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 22-28
SPEEDING: Dessa Rain Bell, Cedar Falls; Marabelle Lavonne Morgan, Minneapolis; Dwawn Johnson, Mason City; Tara Webbe Cacciatore, St. Paul, Minnesota; Lakenya Shafe Harris Comer, Milwaukee; Cory Michael McCandless, Hamilton, Illinois; Gaylen D. Harris Jr., Chicago; Cory Haldeman, Bridgewater, New Jersey; Alan Marie Goldsmith, Longmont, Colorado; Calvin Howard Henley III, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Lweze Du, Waterloo; Charles Harold Bell, Des Moines; Debiyu Ermias, Hazelwood, Missouri; Tiegha Ladawn Seals, Lumberton, Mississippi; Gregory V. Norris, Alton, Illinois; Austin Jesus Sanchez, Tama; Georgiana Huynh, Iowa City; Diana Hermosillo Tarin, Des Moines; Ricki Joe Bauer, Waterloo; Noel Jesus Pagan, Riverview, Florida; Nicole Marie Beckman, Buffalo, Minnesota; Sabrina Phyllis Andera, Cresco; Rebecca Lauren Hall, Marion; Marshall Wayne Skaggs, Bonne Terre, Missouri; Stephanie Sue Tindell, New Hampton; Victoria R. Merrick, Sumner; Clarisa Beatriz Castillo, Austin, Minnesota; John Matthew Holst, Hiawatha; Tad Jeffry Rindels, Waterloo; Brenda Ann Dickman, Cottonwood, California; Jonathan David Kuehner, Cedar Falls; Javier Macias Lara, Marshalltown; Anastasia Nicole Atchley, Mankato, Minnesota; Blake William Jenewein, Center Point; Deanna Sue Kuennen, Northfield, Minnesota; Rodolfo Lazaro Diaz, Monroe, North Carolina; Phillip Aaron Kaufman, Waterloo; Adam Joseph Mayer, Coralville; Dennis Paul Jenson, Waverly; Amanda Jeanne Summers, Philadelphia; Brian Matthew Danielson, Oak Harbor, Washington; Kelsey Marilyn Stortz, Ridgeway; Nicole Marie Conaway, Waterloo; Anthony Thomas Currin, Iowa City; Mark William Hornby, Chehalis, Washington; Alberto Calderon, Garden Grove, California; Mariah Elizabeth Darling, New Hampton; Thomas Andrew Rauch, Shoreview, Minnesota; Megan Elizabeth Garcia, Denver; Nikolas Wayne Pitzenberger, Dougherty; Pedro Aquileo Cupertino Miguel, West Liberty; Joseph Lee Meyne, Urbana; Dalton Lloyd Gossman Bake, Cedar Rapids; Jordan Dale Rowe, Mason City; Stephanie Suzanne Connell, Waterloo; Samuel Lindem Danker, Fayette; Abraham Christer Holmberg, Waverly; Tina Jo Royal, Pine Island, Minnesota; Tyler J. Hedegard, Plymouth; Jessica Marie Thies, Denver; Joseph William Lund, Hager City, Wisconsin; Ming Yang Tung, Iowa City; Jennifer Mae Hyer, Lawler; Katelyn Lydia Wessels, Iowa Falls; Cristal Christine Cronin, Fridley, Minnesota; Kaylyn Meredith Dickenson, North Liberty; Mickey Joann Hugill, Cedar Falls; Holly Nicole Hammerand, Cedar Falls; Brandon Michael Robinson, Cedar Falls; Brady Dane Smith, Waverly; Michael L. Hinthorne, Oneida, Illinois; Elizabeth Corine Hirsch, Sumner; Nicholas Thomas Poppe, Sumner; Kristi Lynn Shannon, Waverly; and Jaima Louise White, Plainfield.
OTHERS: Gaylen D. Harris Jr., Chicago, no valid driver’s license; Than Nge, Waterloo, no insurance and dark window or windshield; Shanel Marie Novak, Waterloo, open container by passenger; Antwan Antonio Johnson Jr., Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Cody Kenneth Heath, Waverly, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Joseph Michael Dietz, Waverly, fraudulent use of registration; Broc Curtis Hardy, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Jason Eugene Thompson, Jesup, operating non-registered vehicle, failure to comply with safety regulations and failure to display registration plate; Altra Alfons, Waterloo, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Artrice Nicole Wooten, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; John Michael Saathoff, Clarksville, failure to transfer title on motor vehicle and fraudulent use of registration; Leilani E. Hall, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Patti Anne Fedewa, Sumner, registration violation; Katlyn Tiana Dolan, Des Moines, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Kyle David Lane, Nashua, operation without registration card or plate; Jon Matthew Krebsbach, Adams, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; Victoria Sue Walsh, Tripoli, passing contrary to highway sign or marking; Kalvin Lee Stadtmueller, Monticello, registration violation; Todd Leonard Larson, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Lexi Reann Miller, Charles City, failure to obey traffic control device; Steven K. Deny, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; David Stephen Nemmers, Jesup, failure to use seat belt; Taavi Vesinurn, San Antonio, Texas, failure to use seat belt; Bruce David Nauman, Mason City, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; Zayne Michael Betts, Waterloo, careless driving; Brooke Denise Bossom, Plainfield, operation without registration; Andrew Walter Johnson, Waterloo, registration violation; and Mikael E. Boehmer, Waverly, violation of instructional permit.
