CASES FILED
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Darlyce Davidson, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Chelsea Ros Bauer Fisher, Waverly, two medical debt collections.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Aaron Lang, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Spahn & Rose Lumber Company, Dubuque, v. Jerald Sulky Co. and Erik Lee, Waterloo, non-payment of products.
State of Iowa v. Alicia Rose Thompson, 35, Waverly, second offense possession of methamphetamine.
State of Iowa v. Bladde Alan Findling, 25, Clarksville, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Omar Sayo Begic, 21, Waterloo, first-offense OWI, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Kellie Anne Rutzen, 54, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
City of Waverly v. Cheryl Ann Deahl, 34, Waterloo, parking in a snow zone during snow removal.
DISTRICT COURT
Bradley James McMahan, 35, Janesville, pled guilty to driving while license barred, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, carrying weapons and driving while license revoked, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the barred license charge and the carrying weapons charge, one year in jail on each meth charge and 30 days in jail on the revoked license charge, sentences for the barred license and one meth charge are concurrent, as are the sentences for the carrying weapons, revoked license and second meth charges, and each set are consecutive to each other, and those sentences are concurrent to a Black Hawk County felony charge, ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin sentence, fined $625 each for the barred license and carrying weapons charges, both suspended, and no fine imposed on the other charges, ordered to pay $30 in DARE fees and $250 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fees, ordered to obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, two companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 each for the barred license and carrying weapons charges and $1,000 each on the other three counts, pay $316.48 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jackson Nading, 18, Dunkerton, pled guilty to third-degree burglary and third-degree attempted burglary, judgment deferred, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $315 civil penalty on the attempted burglary charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, the $625 civil penalty on the burglary charge is suspended, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Teresa Terri Werner, 53, New Hampton, pled guilty to the lesser included offense of eluding or attempting to elude a pursuing law enforcement vehicle and second-offense OWI, sentenced to two years in prison on both counts, suspended in full for the first count and suspended but for seven days in jail on the OWI count within 180 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, placed on probation for one to two years on each count, sentences are concurrent, fine on the first count of $625 is suspended, ordered to pay $1,825 fine, $638.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profile, subject to random drug/alcohol testing, addition count of unlawful possession of prescription drug and companion charges of speeding and open container are dismissed at defendant’s costs, defendant pleads guilty to companion charges of passing contrary to highway sign or marking and failure to reduce speed to reasonable and proper rate and will pay scheduled fines, appeal bonds set at $2,000 for each count, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Tami Ann Ulrich, 49, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Kasey Jacquelin Johnson, 21, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, civil penalty not imposed, pled guilty to companion charge of underage alcohol possession and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay attorney’s fee when reported, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Scott Johnson, 23, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $625 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Annaka Lynne Noss, 21, Dougherty, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, court costs to be determined.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MARCH 19-25
SPEEDING: Rhuan D. Campbell, St. Paul, Minnesota; Mineisha Kensha Ford, Waterloo; Nicholas Matthew Weber, Cedar Falls; Eric Nicholas Henderson, Fargo, North Dakota; Destiny Zion Meshawn Brown, Waterloo; Timmy A. Robbins, Charles City; Bershaw Lee Stembridge, Atlanta; Destiny R. Newson, Dolton, Illinois; Juan Manuel Lopez Orinelas, Oskaloosa; Mark H. Suckow, Cresco; Shawn Michael Gilpin, Cedar Rapids; Darren Lee Stanley, Kidder, Missouri; Christian Richard Kosiba, Foley, Minnesota; Michael Ray Batey, Creston; Jonathan Thomas Dyer, Eastman, Wisconsin; Larry W. Soldwisch, Waverly; Robert Anthony O’Connell, Dubuque; Seth D. Blankenship, Waverly; Heather Louise Burns, Fredericksburg; Adam E. Jacobsen, Mattoon, Illinois; Jessie K. Fehring, Shell Rock; Kelsey Ann Jutting, Savage, Minnesota; Anthony Louis Orlando, Lake Zurich, Illinois; Alexis Rose Steinlage, Decorah; Alyssa Rae Nash, Sioux City; Kayla Victoria Tuttle, Sheffield; Catherine Marie Bruess, Hawkeye; Michelle Ann Schupmann, Charlotte, North Carolina; Patrick Crozier Eikens, Minneapolis; Kenneth David Ringler, Cleveland, Minnesota; Brian Wayne Herzog, Cedar Falls; Loren Joseph Brumm, Iowa City; Hillary Ann Schwemm, Cedar Falls; William Eric Johnson, Burnsville, Minnesota; Alice Lucille Seiber, Nashville, Tennessee; Christopher J. Kennedy, Avondale Estates, Georgia; Salvador Uribe Gonzalez, Tripoli; Mitchell Brian Bushman, Stewartville; Joseph Earl Spell, Wentzville, Missouri; Amanda Kathleen Bergerson, St. Ansgar; Janice Irene Myott, Spencer; Andy James Pawlu, Pierz, Minnesota; Nicole Ruth Njus, Waverly; Cael Monte Loecher, Cedar Falls; Colten F.M. Talley, Grafton, Illinois; Cathy L. Wilson Sands, Waverly; Amanda Kay Randolph, Rock Island, Illinois; Sylvia Westendorf, Maynard; Jiayi Hu, Bellevue, Washington; Blehsie Win, Cedar Rapids; Kevin Brian Ellis, Cedar Rapids; John Patrick Donovan, Hazel Green, Wisconsin; Elijah Dean Cheever, Waverly; Jonathan Charles Heyer, Waverly; Eli Hunter Pannell, Fulton, Illinois; Jhony Jhony Freddy Payes Quiroz, Sioux City; Andrea Marie Kampman, Clarksville; and Jordan Lynae Sunderman, Tripoli.
OTHERS: Kyle Joseph Coburn, Evansdale, failure to yield to pedestrians’ right of way, failure to maintain control and reckless driving; Teresa Lynn Rivers, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Carver Biddle King, Northfield, Minnesota, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Carter Marshall Schweer, Readlyn, dark window or windshield; Darren Weaver Shirk, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Weston Wayne Gray, Clarksville, operation without registration card or plate; Maurice J. Paino, Sumner, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Rudy Gingerich, Waverly, two counts of dark window or windshield; Ethan Drake Bidwell, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Bradley David Ehrie, Decorah, failure to obey traffic control device; Melissa Marie Taylor, Plainfield, dark window or windshield; Lori R. Giddens, Waucoma, dark window or windshield; Jose M. Moncada Garcia, Monticello, dark window or windshield; Joe Ellsworth Hanson, Volga, South Dakota, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Chandra Kay Shimek, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Shaliah Anderson, Nashua, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brady Allen Neebel, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Richard Lee Jump Jr., Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Cade Joseph Holub, Buckingham, maximum gross weight violation – 2,001-3,000 pounds and maximum group axle weight violation – 2,001-3,000 pounds; Cody Alan Marlette, Shell Rock, operation without registration card or plate; Kayla Raeann Nisius, Parkersburg, dark window or windshield; Jesse Bloomquist Billings, Raymond, dark window or windshield; Daniel Matjevic, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Eric Guiller Arciga Alvarado, Ainsworth, windshield and window requirements; Scott Alan Lamoreux, Britt, failure to comply with safety regulations; John Robert Sager, Grundy Center, failure to comply with safety regulations; Colette Marie Hussey, West Des Moines, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Andrew D. Kurtz, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Mark E. Pietan, Elma, operating non-registered vehicle; Phillip Charles Swisher, Cedar Falls, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Sara Ann Buehler, Clear Lake, failure to obey traffic sign; Anthony R.A. Drewelow, Lawler, failure to obey stop sign; Ian Dawson Heise, Shell Rock, underage alcohol possession; Lori Lynn Mwangi, Waverly, windshield/window requirements and failure to obey stop/yield sign; and Jaedyn Lynn Copney, Clear Lake, underage alcohol possession.