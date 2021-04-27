DISSOLUTIONS
Jeremy Paris, Readlyn, v. Cindy Paris, Dubuque.
CASES FILED
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Bradley W. Burman, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Tamara Geweke, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Credit Collections Bureau, Bismarck, North Dakota, v. Nicholas A. Cole, Readlyn, non-payment of services rendered.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Brittany Rose Wilson, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Lynn Michael Ringo, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Samantha Dorsey, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Carl Michael Adams, 35, Janesville, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Ariana Linn Johnson, 19, Waverly, possession of contraband in a correctional institution, possession of methamphetamine, first-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of Tramadol Hydrochloride, driving while license denied or revoked, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Dakota James Moeller, 18, Janesville, second-degree theft, eluding and carrying weapon on school grounds.
State of Iowa v. Patrick Joseph Laconte Jr., 27, Tripoli, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine and second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Champagne Lynndens Bowen-Davis, 25, Bismarck, North Dakota, providing false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Curtis Wade Olmstead, 48, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Justin Lynn Frahm, 29, Cedar Rapids, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Ryan William Moeller, 31, Tripoli, pled guilty to harassment and assault causing bodily injury, judgment deferred on the harassment charge, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, submit to substance abuse evaluation and mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, civil penalty of $855 is suspended, sentenced to 180 days in jail on the assault charge, suspended but for 10 days to be served within 180 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one year on Count II, same conditions as harassment charge, companion charge of domestic abuse assault is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pleads guilty to leaving the scene of a property damage accident and will pay scheduled fine plus $3,750 restitution, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Erika Kay Kannegieter, 19, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp and possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on the meth charge, suspended, up to five years in prison on the tax stamp violation, suspended, and two days in jail on the marijuana charge, imposed, concurrent to each other, two-day sentence already served, $2,395 in fines are suspended, but must pay taxes and penalties of $2,750 on the drug tax stamp charge, also pay $430 fine plus $64.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay $1,775 in attorney’s fees, rights to vote and bear arms are revoked until sentences and probations are served, placed on probation for three to five years, pay $300 Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must reside in a residential facility for 180 days, pending space, defendant is remanded to the custody of the Bremer County Sheriff, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow recommendations, appeal bonds set at $10,000 for the meth count and $1,000 each for the tax stamp and marijuana charges, above sentence is consecutive with a Black Hawk County case, but time in residential facility is credited toward that case, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Francis Chase, 39, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense failure to comply with the sex offender registry, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fine of $1,025 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fees, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow recommendations, reside in a residential facility for 180 days, pending space, defendant will be held in the Bremer County Jail, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to drug and alcohol testing, pay $250 sex offender registry civil penalty, shall register as a sex offender, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nancy Marie Norris-Cox, 57, Ames, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge, $12.99 restitution and $96 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ryan W. Zinnen, 18, Woodstock, Illinois, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $430 civil penalty by Oct. 19, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Daryl John Shea, 37, Waverly, pled guilty to driving while license revoked and driving while license suspended, sentenced to four days in jail on the revoked license charge, credited with four days already served, ordered to pay $250 fine and $37.50 surcharge on the suspended license charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bonds set at $1,000 each, pay $240 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Aaron Ray Sattler, 22, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Seth Parker Tomlinson, 18, Denver, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and sign agreement with probation officer, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcoholic beverages, pay $1,250 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, defendant also pleads guilty to failure to maintain control and will pay scheduled fine, companion charges of no insurance and no valid driver’s license are dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR APRIL 14-20
SPEEDING: Jessie Dale Holmes, Mount Pleasant; Abdulahi Mohamed Ali, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Christian Neal Wixom, Peoria, Illinois; Corey W. Carlson, Waterloo; Makenzie Rebecca Nuss, Waverly; Eddie Alejo, Austin, Minnesota; Matthew Michael Collins, St. Louis; Louis Elmer Culp, Pine Lake, Minnesota; Brande Joanna Whitnah, Potosi, Missouri; Mary Lisa Neuzil, Sumner; Andrew Ray Westpfahl, Readlyn; Tyler Christian Offield, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Tanlu Guha, Decorah; Brian A. Cole, Nashua; Gary L. Kinkade Jr., Waterloo; Kimberly Lee Van Roekel, Montezuma; Dawn Marie Krall, Waterloo; Sean Patrick Redding, Shakopee, Minnesota; Adriana Therese Tiede, Waucoma; Vickie Jo Elliott, Hudson; Nicole Jolee Britton, Wentzville, Missouri; Stone H. Schildroth, Fredericksburg; Micayla K. Christopher, Decorah; Kami Kay Bell, Waterloo; Soe Reh, Des Moines; Grace Barbara Ahern, Iowa City; Martika Marie Samano, Granite City, Illinois; Thomas Leon Buhr, Westgate; Quantrell Deon Pena, Rochester, Minnesota; Lee Evan Ransom, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Trevor Mathias Worth, Oelwein; Bridget Anne Kargel, Fenton, Missouri; Andrew Thomas Pinter, Cedar Rapids; Cierra Lynn Kane, New Hampton; Justin Lee Bolton, Waverly; Janice M. Gordon, Maynard; Lauren Kelsey White, Rochester, Minnesota; Peyton James Anderson, New Hampton; Edward Thomas Roybal, Waverly; Carol Jean Limburg, Sumner; Andrew Charles Bellenger, Mountain Brook, Alabama; Kathleen Rose Marie O’Brien, West Chester, Ohio; Jason Blair Burgess, Chapin, South Carolina; Gregory Richard Southgate, Clear Lake; Brittany Mae Shover, Sumner; Shelby Lynn Schroeder, Forest City; Peter Wilder Goldsmith, Shoreview, Minnesota; Sara Lyn Wernimont, Waterloo; Cody Todd Neddermeyer, Sioux City; Shawn M. Wurzer, Sumner; Paige Nicole Turner, Waverly; Ashley Rose Mattern, Waverly; Alex Lethe Solomon, Ottumwa; James Thanh Nguyen, Aurora, Ohio; Pamela Diann Hum, Cedar Falls; and Crystal Renea Cordray, Centerville.
OTHERS: Ryan William Moeller, Tripoli, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; Seth Parker Tomlinson, Denver, failure to maintain control; Myhal Yaroslay, Aventura, Florida, violation of trip permits and no Iowa fuel permit; Michael C. Johnson, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; James Andrew Price, Cedar Falls, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; William T. Morris, Plainfield, operating non-registered vehicle; Eddie Alejo, Austin, Minnesota, operating non-registered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Jonathan Dillon Saathoff, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Thomas McIntyre Heying, West Union, registration violation; Mia Beth Houlihan, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Nelson Andres Fernandez, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Donte Maurice Walker, Vayonne, New Jersey, dark window or windshield and no Iowa fuel permit; Eric Morris Amuzu, East Moline, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; Nathan Wesley Cox, Toledo, dark window or windshield and prohibited use of light restricting devices; Paul Wayne Langaniere Jr., Lime Springs, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Aaron James Hagedorn, Shell Rock, failure to carry registration card; Billy Cebert Fox, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Adam Douglas Kleiss, Fredericksburg, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Maria Analis Alejo, Waterloo, permitting unauthorized minor to drive; Michael Allen Wiedemeier, North Liberty, operation without registration card or plate; David Duane Hauser, Allison, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Kim Stanley Dix, Waverly, improper use of lanes; Myles John Asay, Burlington, dark window or windshield; Traymurrus Rashaudus Mills, Waterloo, windshield/window requirements/dark windows; Michael Frederick Kruse, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Kimberly Kay Paradee, Waverly, stop, stand or park where prohibited; Cassie Diane Borneman, Mesa, Arizona, turning from an improper lane; Brooke Anne Keith, Mason city, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Peace Alberto Iteriteka, Waverly, violation of an instructional permit; James Ray Janssen, Waverly, operation without registration; Jerry Ray Johnson, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Jared Steven Carl Miller, Sumner; and Rachel Anne Jensen, Clarksville, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.