DISSOLUTION
Sarah M. Zuke, Denver, v. Matthew M. Zuke, Denver.
CASES FILED
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa, d.b.a. Covenant Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and Sartori Hospital, now known as MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo, v. William Edward Dean, Waverly, two confessions of judgment for medical debts.
First National Bank of Omaha, Nebraska, v. Linda K. Meier, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Kenzie Burkholder, Waverly, confession of judgment for personal loan debt collection.
Cavalry SPC I LLC v. Daniel Sickles, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Sean Burke, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Andrew L. and Katie M. Boldt, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Noah Ragsdale, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Holly Jean Dorn, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Amy Lynn and Zach Kohl, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Tangie Achonte Coward, 29, Waterloo, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Jennifer Jo Miller, 43, Janesville, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of THC edibles, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Elijah Hunter Kahler, 19, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Isaac William Nebelski, 26, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Darwin Ammeter, 36, Cedar Rapids, violation of no-contact/protective order.
State of Iowa v. Daryl John Shea, 37, Sumner, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Tia Florence Osterkamp, 29, Charles City, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Levi J. Neal, 26, Shell rock, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Blake Alan Beard, 30, Holly Lake Ranch, Texas, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Shaquila Shapri Johnson, 23, Waterloo, pled guilty to having no driver’s license, ordered to pay $260 fine, $39 surcharge and $55 court costs, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of operating non-registered vehicle is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $500.
State of Iowa v. Cassandra Renee Brackin, 29, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $105 fine and $15.75 surcharge, companion charge of violation of no-contact/protective order is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $105, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Mitchell James Drapeau, 18, Waverly, pled guilty to disorderly conduct for fighting or violent behavior, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Michael Barker, 23, Waverly, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Glen Jerome Gienau, 62, Frederika, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse, judgment deferred, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1 unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, no-contact order remains in effect through March 25, 2022, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Bethanie Lyn Hinders, 33, Clarksville, pled guilty to third-offense OWI, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended but for 30 days in jail, credited for 29 days served in inpatient treatment, pay $3,125 fine and $468.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for six years, placed on probation for three to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pled guilty to companion traffic citation failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Mac Johnny Pedro, 20, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from alcohol, as defendant has obtained a temporary restricted license, pay $625 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1 unless all financial obligations, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of driving while license suspended is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael James Lensing, 23, Charles City, pled guilty to third-offense OWI, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended but for 30 days in jail to be served within 120 days, may serve in Floyd County with work release privileges as approved by Floyd County Sheriff, pay $3,125 fine and $468.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for six years, placed on probation for three to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and sign agreement with probation officer, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MARCH 25-31
SPEEDING: Paul Thomas Lis, Waterloo; Enoch Gonzown Day Nijah, Cedar Rapids; Kourtney Jerrod Busby, Orlando, Florida; Justin Lionel Twaites Quick, Readlyn; Colton Lynn Gage, Wadena; Tiffany Eva Marie Ferraraccio, Cedar Rapids; Samantha Nichole Hernandez, Cedar Falls; Amy Irene Johnson, Waterloo; Anna Elizabeth VanNote, North Liberty; Bradley Joseph Harris, Lisbon, Wisconsin; Jeramy Cordarll Lowe, Waterloo; Todd Gary Mundt, Waterloo; Sheila J. Schneider, Charles City; Melissa Ann Sams, Wilton; Anthony Ho, St. Louis; Michael Louis Huber, Marion; Farohcees Raydell Dunn, New Hope, Minnesota; Holly Ann Petersen, Rockwell; Justin Lee Behr, Scottsdale, Arizona; Morgan Jean Branstad, St. Ansgar; Michael Anthony Mohlis, Oelwein; Deundrae C. Spraggins, Carmel, Indiana; Joseph Louis Brammeier, Bettendorf; Briana Elisabeth Brekke, St. Paul, Minnesota; Allison Marie Spencer, Minnetonka, Minnesota; Amy Elizabeth Engstler, Algonquin, Illinois; Rodney S. Sloan, Fairbury, Illinois; Terry A. McCormick, West Des Moines; Ayoub Lachhab, Fairfield; Caio Teixeira Heleno, Mason City; Kamola Akmalovna Rakhimova, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Clayton William Miller, Sumner; Braden James Daniels, Norwalk; Kelyann Jean Lampe, Sumner; Trevor Charles Lane, Cedar Rapids; Randy L. Kramer, Shell Rock; Charles Gene Lillibridge, Plainfield; Jaden Emory Possone, St. Michael, Minnesota; Heather Marie Potter, Hudson, Wisconsin; Michelle Ann Schupmann, Charlotte, North Carolina; James Robert Miller, Cedar Falls; Michael Lee Wilhelms, Waverly; Grant Wyatt Muller, Fayette; Nicholas Lee Halterman, Cedar Falls; Olivia Grace Eckerman, Waverly; Jesse Michael Marzen, Charles City; Lindsay Alison Rieck, Waverly; and Cassidy Ann Christopher, Cedar Falls.
OTHERS: Mark Anthony Rose, Dorchester, Wisconsin, dark window or windshield; Madison Walter, Oelwein, no valid driver’s license; Kevin Jones Jr., Waterloo, no insurance; Hunter John Evans, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Casey James Harn, Waverly, no insurance and operating non-registered vehicle; Grace Rane Keene, Waterloo, open container by passenger; Tianna Queen Grafton, Cedar Falls, no insurance; Tyrel James Bjelland, Marshalltown, operation without registration card or plate; Darren Weaver Shirk, New Hampton, texting and driving; Jason David Kurtz, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Nicole Michelle Martin, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Lytishya Y. Borglum, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Caleb Tyler McMinn, Waverly, first-offense underage use of tobacco/vapor product; Blake Allen Bauer, Milo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Erica Marie Fuentes, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Hailey May Robinson, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Cory James Crawford, Dubuque, registration violation; Nash William Richards, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Derek Ronald Scott, Stanley, texting and driving; Averee John Abben, Osage, failure to change lanes upon approach to emergency vehicle; Devon Michael Lund, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Andrew James Freese, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Denis Bejenari, Federal Way, Washington, operation by unqualified driver, hours of service violation and failure to comply with safety regulations; David H. Huber, New Baden, Illinois, operation by unqualified driver; Jesse Paul Young, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Dalton Allen Berglund, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; David Michael Marriott, Bettendorf, operation by unqualified driver; Morgan Sue Meinecke, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Ronald Gene Quail, Waucoma, failure to display registration plate; Whitney Marie Dvorak, Elma, dark window or windshield; Timothy Todd Miller, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; David Soukthavone, Cedar Rapids, failure to display registration plate and dark window or windshield; Cody Alan Pierce, Waverly, registration violation; Ariana Linn Johnson, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Black John Michael, Readlyn, school stop violation; Logan James Hoffman, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Tinna Queen Grafton, Cedar Falls, driving while license suspended; Tiffany Eva Marie Ferraraccio, Cedar Rapids, driving while license suspended; and Matthew Paul Schauer, Waterloo, driving while license suspended.