MARRIAGES
Brianna Michelle Wagner, Aplington, and Brock Alan Luck, Plainfield, May 29 in Hazleton.
Mary Dana Reding and Tanner Thomas Shonka, both of Tripoli, May 29 in Cedar Falls.
Curren James Matthias and Hallie Jo Johnson, both of Ames, May 31 in Oskaloosa.
CASES FILED
David Michael Ruport, Denver, v. Sarah Jo Jenkins, Cedar Falls, petition for custody and placement.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Chuck Mueller, Waverly, personal loan debt collection.
Capital One USA N.A. v. Debra A. Kleppe, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Jean Marie Hesse, et al. v. John Matthew Glascock, M.D., Jeffrey Roske, D.O., Waverly Health Center, Waverly Health Center Foundation, Sumner Community Club, d.b.a. Community Memorial Hospital, and UnityPoint Health, medical negligence, change of venue from Polk County.
Citibank N.A. v. Trudi Schimmels, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Zachary Barnes, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Eric M. Tompkins, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Matt Properties LLC, Sumner, v. Robert Gilliland and Cara Petersen, Sumner, forcible entry and detainer for non-payment of rent.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Michael Newell, 27, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Joshuah Kareem Hoskins, 20, Waverly, third-degree sexual abuse.
State of Iowa v. Patric Don Nelson, 37, Shell Rock, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Kenneth Martin Napier, 34, Rudd, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jabari Jerun Mathews, 26, Waverly, interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Jacob William Wordes, 18, Cedar Falls, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Davion Terrell Fleming, 24, St. Louis, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Alan Lunning, 25, Overland Park, Kansas, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Michael Allan Rickert, 44, Oelwein, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Christopher Alan Southerland, 20, Atkins, pled guilty to enhanced possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) and first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail on each count, concurrent, credited for 180 days served in the Benton County, Missouri, jail, fined a total of $2,105, $855 of which is suspended, also pay $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia are dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to underage alcohol possession/purchase and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the drug charge and $1,000 on the OWI charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Richard Wayne Lusher, 38, Evansdale, pled guilty to accessory after the fact, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Corrections enrollment fee, fined $625, suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug/alcohol testing, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Linda Marie Jenkins, 61, Waverly, pled guilty to assault on a peace officer, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended, pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge, payable in installment of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, companion charges of public intoxication and first-offense trespassing are dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to interference with official acts, pay $250 fine and $37.50 surcharge, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $160 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Patricia Ann Ragsdale, 34, Charles City, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, ordered to pay $105 civil penalty and $106.85 restitution to Hy-Vee, placed on self-probation for six months, pay $130 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jordan Macy Baxter, 24, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $625 civil penalty by Dec. 7, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Wayne Hofsommer, 22, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, may serve sentence in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JUNE 3-9
SPEEDING: Cornelius Keil, Jeanerette, Louisiana; Maelani Jean Makaya Muna, Honolulu; Jessica Marie Ressler, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; Jessica Marie Ohl, Fairbank; Amy Christine Brant, Des Moines; John William Sadowski, St. Paul, Minnesota; Mary Patrice Butler, St. Louis; William Richard Malecha, Shoreview, Minnesota; Samantha Lee Squires, Cedar Rapids; Anthony Wayne Beneke, Waukon; Ricki Lamarie Walls, Charles City; Jude Asobo Awa, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Timothy Lee Talbert, Chicago; Ashley Nicole Rogers, Shakopee, Minnesota; Crysta Lynn Derifield, Parkersburg, two counts; Devan M. Elliott, New Hampton; Jae Lah Marie Lymon, Ramsey, Minnesota; Kaylee Clair Deford, Denver; Andrea Domineek Allen, Waterloo; Shakeyla Antionette Blue, Waterloo; Corbin James Jones, McGregor; Georgiann Patterson Ford, Burnsville, Minnesota; Katie Lynn Kraus, Onalaska, Wisconsin; Javaun L. McGill, Bloomington, Illinois; Logan Michael Hoyer, Arnold, Missouri; Robert Eugene Emmick Sr., Cannon Falls, Minnesota; Lori Lee Schimke, Denver; Samantha Conrad, Fayette; Andrea Danielle Rausch, Fort Atkinson; Armin Alibegic, Waterloo; Cayden Matthew Bergmann, Waverly; Latresha Lynette Evans, Anoka, Minnesota; Mykeha Liticia Jefferson, Oelwein; Madison Rebecca Becker, Cedar Rapids; Dominic John Kessler, O’Fallon, Missouri; Eric Alyn Henry, Tripoli; Kimberly Ann Kuehner, North Liberty; Brandon Robert Bork, Fairbank; Santiago Michael Perez, Waterloo; Caden Alvin Schnack, Waverly; Rebecca Rae Free, Becker, Minnesota; Kevin R. Fails, Brighton, Colorado; Susan Lee Bloomquist, St. Paul, Minnesota; Colt Winfield Carpenter; Ismet Music, Fargo, North Dakota; Zachary Bruse Homontowski, Rochester, Minnesota; Tylen Dale Leo Hirsch, Oelwein; John Jeffrey Lervick Morken, Chanhassen, Minnesota; Gregory George Wong, Huntsville, Alabama; George Anastasios Zarboutis, Nashville, Tennessee; Dylan Thomas Rodina, Marion; Mason Michael Kranz, Gaylord, Minnesota; Emerson Marie Pirlott, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Denise W. Mutombo, Marietta, Georgia; Olympia Flechet Vernon, Hammond, Louisiana; Tristyn Lee Bohlen, Shell Rock; Penelope Frances Patterson, Madison, Wisconsin; Laurell Bedore, Waverly; Anthony Danielobit Smith, Waterloo; Mari Muriel Burk, Waterloo; Christopher Lovell Seymore II, Bloomington, Minnesota; David Andrew Scholz, Woodbury, Minnesota; Christopher Ryan Germundson, Chanhassen, Minnesota; Dalton Brian Gardner, Lancaster, Wisconsin; Johnathan Michael Sich, Waterloo; Gerard Van Sullivan, Mize, Mississippi; Alia Gupta, Rochester, Minnesota; Sarah Michele Davis, Glendale, California; Jane Lindsay Miller, Coralville; Olivia Ingryd Kae Pringle, Sumner; Rachel A. Pickrel, Lincoln, Nebraska; Jordan L. Rinken, Denver; Noah Remington Schneider, Waverly; Jennifer Kuiken Peters, Waverly; James W. Worthy, Stanley; Ryan Joseph Boeckmann, Forest Lake, Minnesota; Jordan Thomas Sommerfelt, Clarksville; Jordan Michael Buchheit, Fort Atkinson; Gina M. Meyer, Sumner; Andrea Lenae Lansing, Denver; Danielle Marie Tiemessen, New Hampton; Tracey Leeann Toenjes, Waterloo; Megan Marie Abens, Humboldt; Rashal Prajapati, Plano, Texas; Layne Matthew McDonald, Waverly; Alison Michelle Butters, Kalona; and Jaden Reese Van Roekel, Oskaloosa.
OTHERS: Ryan Adam Loomis, Sumner, no insurance; Christopher Alan Southerland, Atkins, first-offense underage alcohol possession/purchase; Ashley Marie White, West Union, fraudulent use of registration and no insurance; Grant Jacob McCallips, Durand, Illinois, failure to yield upon entering a through highway; Jerod Michael Cox, Waverly, failure to yield upon a left turn; Shane John Van Brocklin, Jesup, dark window or windshield; Denison Charles Harrington, Waverly, vehicles fail to respond to a steady red light; Eric Jason Rose Sr., Sumner, no valid driver’s license; Pamela Denise Curtis, Punta Gorda, Florida, operation without registration card or plate; Megan Eve Arjes, Denver, registration violation; Timothy Lee Talbert, Chicago, no valid driver’s license; Vallery Neba Ngwa, Minnetonka, Minnesota, operation without registration card or plate; Andrea Domineek Allen, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Corbin James Jones, McGregor, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Tazio Nuvolari Lombardo, Minneapolis, operation without registration card or plate; Katie Renae Shimek, Calmar, operation without registration card or plate; Javaun L. McGill, Bloomington, Illinois, failure to use child restraint device; Jared Anthony Hunemuller, Tripoli, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Nicholas John Shepherd, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Trevor Allen Sanders, Washington, no insurance; Christie Marie Fisher, Nashua, operation without registration card or plate; Brandy Sue Lee, Waverly, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Armin Alibegic, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Chad Harrison Johnson, Decorah, no insurance; Andrew Tyler Heidemann, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Cayden John Hansel, Elkader, dark window or windshield; Caden Alvin Schnack, Waverly, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Mitchell James Drapeau, Wayland, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kendall Neal Kelleher, Charles City, no valid driver’s license; Jana Annine Nelson, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Gregg Alan Meester, Parkersburg, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Amber Michelle McCubbin, Waverly, registration violation; Bonnie Sue Joecken, Waverly, improper lane change; Kristina Renee Smith, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Nolan John Scheetz, Independence, no driver’s license; Scott Brian Vanausdall, Charles City, operating non-registered vehicle; Logan Dean Buseman, Janesville, defective muffler; Loren Ray Judisch, Hawkeye, operation without registration; Bo Lee Ambler, Denver, failure to maintain registration plate; Andrew Busch, Tripoli, display of plates violation; Daniel Lee McRobie-Bishop, Clarksville, operation without registration; Mathew Jon Hancock, Cedar Falls, failure to display registration plates; and Allison Page Edenfield, Charles City, driving while license suspended.