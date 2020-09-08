CASES FILED
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Michele Geweke, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Seegers Truck Line Ltd., Denver, v. Jamie Stover, d.b.a. No Rest Transportation, Union, transportation costs collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Nicole Wilkens, Waverly, credit card debt collection
MM Finance LLC, d.b.a. E-Z Money Check Cashing, v. Ashley M. Neuendorf, Waverly, bad check collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Kelsey R. Garcia, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lynn Krause, Denver, change of venue for credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Matthew Maas, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Nicole Lynn Andreessen, 34, Waverly, third-offense possession of methamphetamine and third-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Jessica Ann Patterson, 34, Anamosa, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Jeremiah I. Long, 22, Peoria, Illinois, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Jaron Brady Clark, 19, Maquoketa, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Dawn Elizabeth Peterson, 18, Sumner, fourth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Michelle Lynn Hamer, 35, Evansdale, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Todd Mundt, 18, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Michael William Pawlak, 43, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree harassment, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation through Sept. 1, 2021, pay $100 civil penalty and $132 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Scott Alexander Simonds, 29, Cresco, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $100 fine, $35 surcharge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $169.01 restitution to Casey’s General Store, appeal bond set at $100, pay $92 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael Christopher Mosley, 54, Solon, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $100 fine and $35 surcharge, appeal bond set at $100, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Page Henderson, 26, Marion, pled guilty to public intoxication, pay $100 fine and $35 surcharge, appeal bond set at $100, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Sheila Ranay Feldman, 46, Bristow, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, pay $65 civil penalty and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge within 30 days, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $39.98 restitution to Hy-Vee, pay $97.20 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Gloria Jean Asano, 74, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, pay $105 fine, $15.75 crime service surcharge and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, appeal bond set at $100, pay $55 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Lee Heath, 23, Aplington, pled guilty to three counts of driving while license revoked, sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count, to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, served concurrently, no fine, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fees of $189, appeal bonds set at $1,000 each, pay $567.88 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Shane Paul Novak, 44, West Union, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to up to two years in prison, placed in OWI Prison Program in Waterloo, pending space, defendant will be held in the Bremer County Jail, sentence is consecutive to Fayette County OWI case, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 crime services surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to reinforce attorney’s fee, driver’s license barred for six years, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charges of dark window or windshield and driving while license suspended are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $402.85 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Charles Robert Gregory III, 49, New Hampton, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to up to two years in prison, placed in OWI prison program, pending space, defendant released to the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 crime services surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for one year, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profile, also pleads guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, companion charges of no valid driver’s license and open container are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Crystal Dawn Orr, 37, Maynard, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may be served in 48-hour increments, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 crime services surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 27-SEPT. 2
SPEEDING: Charles Robert Gregory III, New Hampton; Alexus Bonita Peppers, St. Paul, Minnesota; Kimberli Ann McNammee, Waterloo; J. Santos Garcia Hernandez, Hazelwood, Missouri; Kayla Dawn Palmer, Waterville; Sara Jean Gray, Lake City, Florida; Lumumda Charles Blackman, Dubuque; Mackenzie Rae Kuhn, Nashua; Colin Matthew Chestnut, Waverly; Benjamin Thomas Whittle, Volga; Andrea Roldan, Osseo, Minnesota; Abby Vaughn Mullins, Bristol, Tennessee; Tanner Jay Heins, Ossian; Sukirthmurthy Ganesan, Iowa City; Carl Lee Willis, Minneapolis; Felichia Marie Seda, Waterloo; Jordan Taylor Tulick, St. Louis; Sandra Denise Wesley, Waterloo; Brandon Thomas Anderson, Mt. Dora, Florida; Carmelisa Marie Ramee, Fargo, North Dakota; Ashlee B. Abernathy, Wentzville, Missouri; Zachory Kyle Schick, Waverly; Latasha Renee Hughes, Lakeville, Minnesota; Daniel Timothy Rud, Lonsdale, Minnesota; Austin Robert Gillespie, Charles City; Shyniece Shanell Ward, Cedar Rapids; Randall Eugene Sheppard, Zaleski, Ohio; Amanda Mae Moore, Waterloo; Jules Mwale Kimenkinda, Eagan, Minnesota; Franklin Edward Harris Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Stacie Jo Merta, Marion; Daniel A. Fernandez, Chicago; Joshua Andrew Koza, Iowa City; Kyla Heather Shell, Signal Mountain, Tennessee; Ashlyn Nicole Huffman, Waterloo; Logen Marvin Harms, Tripoli; Catherine Sylvia Levy, Patterson, New York; Morgan Nicole Hobson, Allison; Jason Alan Sullivan, Edgewood; Gene Irvin Heying, Sumner; Kaleb John Duwa, Wellman; Bryan Andrew Hugeback, New Hampton; Chris Fenneman, Clarksville; Paul Petersen Morf, Ely; Heathery Lynn Bonner, Cedar Rapids; Susanna Elizabeth Metcalf, Hudson, Wisconsin; James A. Pleggenkuhle, Sumner; Kenneth Oral Morse, Bettendorf; Melissa Joyce Bunz, Waterloo; Damir Sabic, Waterloo; Dean Allen Buhr, Sumner; Erica Jo Griffen, Clear Lake; Shelly L. Rush, Peyton, Colorado; Jesus Juarez, Mason City; Kayla Elaine Wickman, Readlyn; Austin Lee Calahan, North Liberty; Roy J. Sherrer, Port Byron, Illinois; Cristin Marie Cosgrove, Minneapolis; Corutney Chanel Cashman, Spring Park, Minnesota; Brian M. Schmidt, Janesville; Curtis Victor Blasberg, Greeley, Colorado; Emily Jean Hammond, Nashua; Larry Alvin Larson Jr., Oelwein; Pamela Sue Ayres, Cedar Falls; Lori Ann Beierschmitt, Fairbank; Janelle Linn Marlow, Denver, Colorado; and Scott Martinson, Cedar Falls.
OTHERS: Carmen Marie Mundt, Waverly, spilling loads on highway; Ryan Jacob Burford, Kennewick, Washington, dark window or windshield; Katlain Lyn Doyle, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; J. Santos Garcia Hernandez, Hazelwood, Missouri, no valid driver’s license; Corrin M. Hamersma, Austin, Minnesota, failure to obey traffic control device; Bethanie Lyn Hinders, Clarksville, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; Lane Anthony Mercer, Burlington, dark window or windshield; Dakota Lee Hulbert, Shell Rock, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Milton Lavell Cooper, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Gene Arther Joles, Miami, Oklahoma, dark window or windshield; Dilshod Djuraev, Brooklyn, New York, hours of service violation; Ryan Matthew Steffen, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Andrew Douglas Humphrey, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Nathan Joel Hurst, Osage, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brad Alan Tellinghuisen, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Rodney Lynn Vorwerk, Wykoff, Minnesota, operation without registration card or plate; Danny Arnold Felper, Riceville, maximum group axle weight violation – 4,001-5,000 pounds and maximum gross weight violation – 3,001-4,000 pounds; Casey Dean Beisker, Postville, violation of oversized vehicle requirements; Dalisa Dawn Zaputil, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ashley Lea Ortiz, New Hampton, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Steven Lam Nguyen, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Kenny A. Bergmann, Frederika, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Bradley Kent Schultz, Cedar Falls, depositing or throwing litter on highway; Easton Robb Jacobs, Forest City, dark window or windshield; Jared William Lund, Evansville, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations; Jimmie Lee Whitney, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Dakota Ray Vandermillen, Dubuque, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Xavier Russell Robert Adams, Cedar Falls, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Mac Johnny Pedro, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; Scott Emery Hughes, Waukon, driving while license suspended; and Mona Lisa Kellogg, Clarksville, driving while license suspended.
{div id=”gtx-trans” style=”position: absolute; left: 27px; top: 2316px;”} {/div}