DISSOLUTION
Mindy Lee Beninga, Waverly, v. Michael Walker Beninga, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Anthony D. French, Janesville, v. Bremer County, Bremer County Veterans Affairs Department and Neal Jarnagin, individually and in his official capacities, Waverly, failure to uphold to a promise, fraudulent misrepresentation and negligence.
State of Iowa, ex rel. A.S., v. Jose A. Olandez Galvan, Fredericksburg, child support debt collection.
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Travis Gardner, Waterloo, Mitch Gardner, Waterloo, Katy Ricklefs, Cedar Rapids, Acasia Gardner, Waterloo, Emily Gardner, Waterloo, Joseph Ricklefs, Cedar Rapids, Patricia Mitchell, Evansdale, and Kenneth Gardner III Estate, Readlyn, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Nathaniel Hartness, Denver, v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief for new trial or plea bargain, claiming defective counsel.
Community Memorial Hospital, Sumner, v. Jenni Gaede, Tripoli, repayment of signing bonus by breach of contract.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Krisann Draman, Sumner, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Dean Lavern White, 56, Charles City, driving while barred and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Frank Anthony Allee, 53, Readlyn, second-degree harassment, harassment of public official or employee and three counts of third-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Bailey Dante Rosas, 19, Austin, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Marcus Deshawn Harrington, 41, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. John Steven Curnow, 61, Otsego, Minnesota, third-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
No disposed cases.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JULY 9-15
SPEEDING: Reilly M. Xayaosa, Rochester, Minnesota; Chelsea Ann Severin, Clarksville; Courtney Rae Rochette, Oelwein; Ivelisse Marie Gonzalez Velez, Cedar Falls; Jordan Joseph Ziegler, Rochester, Minnesota; Aliah Gander, Cedar Falls; Andrew James Matson, Denver; Melinda Jo Quinlan, Maplewood, Minnesota; Miranda Leigh Ann Wolfe, Cedar Rapids; Mason Ray Cornthwaite, Troy Mills; Neal G. Jochims, Jesup; Baileigh Michelle Pauling, Oelwein; Raymond Cory Bales, Hampton; Robert James Johnson, Waterloo; Felipe Estanislao Vasquez, Minneapolis; Nathan Richard Milius, Tripoli; Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, Waterloo; Charone Titus, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Lauren S. Cady, MacClenny, Florida; Zhassulan Serikbayev, Glendale, California; Gary Wayne Halbrook, Middleton, Missouri; Rodney J. Waggett, Waverly; Kaprice Marie Tidwell, Chicago; Isaac Nai Vang, Solon; Ty Austin Lee Stecklein, Hayfield, Minnesota; Christopher Richard Hogue, Danville, Kentucky; John William Carr, Greenup, Illinois; Annaka Lynne Noss, Waverly; Megan Lynn Lauritzen, Oelwein; Danielle Kristine Illingworth, Ankeny; Timothy Wayne Smalley, Fredericksburg; Tarek Michael Daoud Mankarious, Cedar Falls; Daniel Martinez Villar, Waterloo; Tyler Allen Whiley, Davenport; Michael Dean Bechtel, Waverly; Tyler William Sassmann, Sumner; Edward Joseph Brekel, St. Louis; Timothy Alfonza Dent, Eagan, Minnesota; Thomas Joseph Berns, Waterloo; Kayla Paige Speer, West Burlington; Wayne Albert Overbeck, Mason City; Kristen Kae Nanke, New Hampton; Alexander Robert Hoffmeister, Farmington, Minnesota; Richard James Behnke, Preston, Minnesota; Christian Alexander Babusa, Godfrey, Illinois; Christine Marie Dunker, Mackinaw, Illinois; Kousessi Romuald Houngue, Austin, Minnesota; Mackenzie Leigh Bush, Cedar Falls; Jessica Lynn Borsowske, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota; Michael Carl Keppy, De Witt; Ritu Mohan Patel, Wood Dale, Illinois; Robert Vashon Frelix, St. Paul, Minnesota; Sheila Leeann Reinking, Oelwein; Tara Lynn Adair, Cedar Rapids; Timothy David Grandison, Annandale, Virginia; John Kenneth Currier Jr., Hampton; Kolby Wade Melsha, Solon; Lilian Pearl Swanson, Galt; Carter Christopher Ernberger, Cedar Rapids; Trapper Lancaster Woodley, Edgewood; Dylan Westcott Jones, Medicine Lake, Minnesota; Lindsay D. Etheridge, Moline, Illinois; Denise Marie Matthias, Readlyn; Graham Ryan Patrick Hirschhauer, Cedar Falls; Lynn Maira Mizer Maxcy, Durant; Tyler James Halverson; Bonita Leteff Conrad, Cedar Falls; Colton Jon Kueker; and Kenneth Robert Twaites, Waterloo.
OTHERS: Gregory Scott Asche, Parkersburg, excessive length; Samantha Jo Schmidt, Shell Rock, first-offense trespassing; Spencer David Johnson, Waverly, violation of conditions of minor’s school license; Courtney D. Kennedy, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Jordan Joseph Ziegler, Rochester, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Victor H. Chavez Mendez, Apopka, Florida, abandonment of vehicle; Cassidy Hope Gransow, New Hampton, failure to maintain control; Shelby Kaitlin Jacobson, Hazelton, first-offense underage alcohol possession/purchase; Samuel Tjebkes, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Felipe Estanislao Vasquez, Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Andrew Busch, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Danielle Jo Gerleman, Monona, failure to obey traffic control device; Michael Francis Voet, Clear Lake, dark window or windshield; Dakota James Hurd, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Ethan Robert Litterer, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Daniel E. Beechy, Bloomfield, operation without registration card or plate; Curvin Weaver Zimmerman, Elma, dark window or windshield; Angela Sue Poppe, Waverly, open container by passenger; Laurie Linn Roethler, Elk Run Heights, dark window or windshield; Eli David Sallis, Elk Run Heights, failure to maintain control; Stephanie Char Hibma, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Kolby Wade Melsha, Solon, failure to display registration plate; Nathaniel David Bloeser, Shell Rock, failure to maintain control; Landon Michael Johnson, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Mike Arends, Cedar Falls, failure to obey traffic sign; Jennifer Kaye Leavitt, Waterloo, no driver’s license; and Katie J. Roach, Denver, failure to obey stop/yield sign.