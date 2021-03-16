DISSOLUTION
Dustin Beachler, Tripoli, v. Stacy Beachler, Lincoln.
CASES FILED
Elijah Faye O’Neal, Waverly, petition to change last name to Engle.
Green State Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, North Liberty, v. Lindsey and Andrew Eibey, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Bradley Bahlmann, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. John Michael Woods, 41, New Hampton, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Terrance Lee Mallett, 56, West Union, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Yamileth Villegas Rodriguez, 20, Iowa City, carrying weapons and two counts of first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Robert Dann, 31, Waverly, possession of contraband in a correctional institution, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Dawntrese Shalaine Wilson, 21, Waterloo, first-offense possession of marijuana and providing false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Colton Ray Baker, 24, Maynard, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Jeremy Allan Villa, 30, West Union, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Daniel Hutton, 30, Hampton, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Richard Alan Butterfield, 26, Oelwein, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Evan Ethan Baum, 27, Mitchellville, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Adam John Green, 33, Sumner, pled guilty to driving while license barred and driving while license revoked, sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count to be served within 180 days, concurrent, credited for time previously served, fines of $1,855 are suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of violation of conditions of restricted license is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the barred license charge and $1,000 on the revoked license charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Rick Lee Hufford, 54, Fredericksburg, pled guilty to second-offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fined $855, suspended, any financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Brayden Allen Grosse, 21, La Porte City, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $430 civil penalty by Sept. 14, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pleads guilty to companion speeding ticket and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Logan Victor Danner, 22, Tripoli, pled guilty to assault on a peace officer, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, submit to random drug or alcohol tests, companion charge of public intoxication is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Madisyn Lynn Blasberg, 19, Tripoli, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if time is served in jail, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, must complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Taylor Briann Kobberdahl, 26, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if sentence served in jail, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of turning at intersection violation (improper turn) is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Lacey Marie Prohaska, 36, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for five days to be served within 180 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter, as a patron, any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pleads guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Micah Lee Robinson, 25, Oelwein, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, also pleads guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MARCH 4-10
SPEEDING: Brayden Allen Grosse, La Porte City; Darius Jones, Dixon, Illinois; Jacy Marian Walbaum, Waterloo; Xavier Tyshon Frank, Mason City; Dennis Allen Kurasz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Kerry I. Jones Jr., Matteson, Illinois; Bryan Daniel Mangrich, Elk Run Heights; Imani Marie Harriet O’Neal, Waterloo; Kenneth Morris Wilson Jr., Allison; Miranda Marie Ulrich, Loxley, Alabama; Elizabeth Nadean Schriber, Greene; Brenda Janette Valenzuela, Minnesota City, Minnesota; Ellen Grace Popple, Oxford, Mississippi; Shaelynn Jo Stotser, Cedar Rapids; Bradyn Allen Burman, Waverly; Meghan Rose Novak, St. Paul, Minnesota; Casey Edward Rathje, Cedar Rapids; Wendy S. Chapman, Waverly; Fred Schlotter Foulkes II, Pillager, Minnesota; Gary Alan Cline, Decorah; Patrick M. Dean, East Peoria, Illinois; Natalie Lauren Prow, Woodbury, Minnesota; Dan P. Sullivan, Hamilton, Illinois; Ramius Dax Hardiman, Cedar Rapids; Kyle Paul Dunn, Iowa City; Cairron Aubrey Hendred, Cedar Rapids; Marva Evette Sanders, Minneapolis; Tyree Scott Hale, Waterloo; Danielle M. Fink, Oran; Nicole Mari Schmitz, Cedar Falls; Tyra Marianne Peebles, Troy, Missouri; Patricia Anne Sassmann, Sumner; Anthony Christopher Frescaz, Mason City; Bailey Jo Dix, Janesville; Jason William Taylor, Rock Valley; Carolina Arce Ortiz, Cedar Falls; Jonathan Sorensen, Waverly; Kelly Colleen Lucier, Donahue; Craig Louis Sesker, Waverly; Debra Kae Anhorn, Waterloo; Emma Ruth Bechler, Charles City; Emma Grace Duehr, Dubuque; Marci Michelle Kemp, Readlyn; Allen Schweer, Tripoli; Nicole Marie Carlson, Greene; Danita Johanna Born, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Archie Giovanie Rivera, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Megan Kimberley Malin, Manitou Beach, Michigan; Jason Gerald Billings, Mason City; Colby John Weber, North English; Michael Scott Jacobsen, Willmar, Minnesota; James Albert Knight, Clarksville, Tennessee; Robert Gene Wethington, Andover, Illinois; Joseph Hardy Nettleton, Mason City; Peggy Jo Liekweg, Iowa Falls; Patricia Renate Ott, New Hampton; Emily Ann Meyerhoff, Cedar Falls; Spencer Thomas Schmitz, Fredericksburg; Tonya Eve Higgins, Waverly; Jared Stephen Ragsdale, Clarksville; and Oliver Daniel Johnston, Cedar Falls.
OTHERS: Darius Jones, Dixon, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; Anton A. Phillips, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Joshua Caleb Burrell, Nashua, no valid driver’s license; Weston Garrett Walther, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Casey Edward Rathje, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Scott Robert Meyer, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Fred Schlotter Foulkes II, Pillager, Minnesota, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; Lance Edward Crooks, Prior Lake, Minnesota, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Dakota Christopherson, Parkersburg, no valid driver’s license; Tanner George Allison, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Dorene Joetta Halbfass, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Keith Eugene Bergmeier, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; John Phillip Bengs, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Dustin Driscoll Stoll, Preston, dark window or windshield; Brittney Jo Schmadeke, Clarksville, failure to obey traffic control device; Bryce Robert Connor, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Stephen Paul Lines, Nashua, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Aaron William Folkmann, Readlyn, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Adam Henry Miller, Raymond, following too close; Zachary Roger Kiefer, Gilmore City, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Danny Lee Hartgers, Montezuma, failure to display registration plate; Hannah Marie Denner, Iowa City, operating non-registered vehicle; Hunter Gregory Fuller, Fairbank, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Craig Louis Sesker, Waverly, failure to maintain control and failure to maintain or use safety belts; Elaine Elodie Blankinship, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Daniel Edward Taylor, Hesperia, Michigan, failure to comply with safety regulations; Derek Alden Panos, Lawler, dark window or windshield; Jason Cleatus Agnitsch, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Ricky Allen Thompson, Nicollect, Minnesota, obedience to official traffic control devices; Derek Rick Graybill, Minneapolis, failure to have valid driver’s license; Aaron Michael Deschler, Novato, California, operation without registration; Cameron James Neymeyer, Ackley, following too closely; Kobe Emmerson Woods, Mishawaka, Indiana, following too closely; Walter Carlmai Clanre, Waterloo, violation of conditions of restrictions of license; Rory Dean Corwin, Cedar Falls, following too closely; Tyler J. Fitzpatrick, Stanley, first-offense minor using tobacco; Tyree Scott Hale, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; Reno A.J. Lokeijak, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; and Taylor Ann Ahrenholz, New Hartford, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.