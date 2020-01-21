MARRIAGES
Jason James Thoren and Katie Ann Beckman, both of Tripoli, Jan. 7 in Tripoli.
Blake Allen Franzen and Leslie Jane Pech, both of Plainfield, Jan. 10 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Gary William Buresh, Waverly, v. Kylie Marie Reuhlow, Hampton.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. B.L.J., v. Jodeci E. Busta, Waverly, paternity.
State of Iowa, ex rel. B.R.G., v. Tiffany E. Bieber, Morley, child support.
State of Iowa, ex rel. A.J.G., v. Rachel L. Green, Clarksville, child support.
Discover Bank v. Erika Lauren Lindgren, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Meta Merrill, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Citibank N.A. v. Nevada A. Engberg, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Christopher Klink, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Iowa Health System, d.b.a. UnityPoint Health, v. Chad S. Bartels, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Joyce A. and Larry Kurtz, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Anthony Bulman, Harpers Ferry, v. Dustin Moody, Sumner, non-payment of private purchase.
Discover Bank v. Michael R. Gothard, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jessica Busch, a.k.a. Jessica Clark, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, S.D., v. Ashley Brimmer, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Cavalry SPV I v. Hester R. Nelms, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Johnny Spencer Jr., 35, Ottumwa, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Casey Jo Pemberton, 22, Woodbury, Minnesota, second-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, ongoing criminal conduct-criminal network, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Timothy Adam Chambers, 21, Prescott, Wisconsin, first-offense OWI, second-degree theft, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Mattea Chanique Cyrus, 28, Waterloo, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Wanda Jean Wagner, 55, Denver, reckless driving.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Lee Knight, 39, Plainfield, driving while license denied or revoked.
City of Tripoli v. Kyle Dean Norton, 33, Tripoli, two counts of allowing dog to run at-large.
City of Waverly v. Jakeyna Monique Atkins, 34, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Christian Lee Perry, 31, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Crystal Ann Roscovius, 45, Waterloo, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 60 days, placed on self-probation upon release, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $32.46 restitution to Kwik Star, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Taylor James Kruckenberg, 27, Janesville, pled guilty to unlawful possession of a prescription drug, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for 10 days, credited as served in the Black Hawk County Jail in related to a felony case there, pay $315 fine, $110.25 surcharge and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, subject to random drug testing, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Arthur Leisinger, 22, Wartburg College, pled guilty to first-offense possession of cannabidiol and two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation, pay $630 in civil penalties and $375 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. David Paul Dobbs, 56, Tripoli, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to up to two years in prison, placed in OWI prison program, pending available space, defendant is to be released into the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishments where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, driver’s license revoked for one year, complete drinking driver’s school, defendant also pleads guilty to companion charge of failure to maintain control and will pay the scheduled violation, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Crystal Rose Fiske, 37, Fargo, North Dakota, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 90 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve two days in DOT-approved hotel program, may serve in Linn County, concurrent to any Linn County cases that apply, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, defendant has also pled guilty to having no insurance and will pay scheduled fine, while the companion charges of driving while license suspended and operation without registration are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $297.58 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Robert Scott Lenning, 40, Manly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended but for five days to be served within 90 days, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, may serve in 48-hour increments and in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JAN. 9-15
SPEEDING: Zachariah Michael Taylor, Janesville, two counts; Bradey James Butters, Oran; Christopher I. Barrett, Breese, Illinois; Marquavious Devon Johnson, Jackson, Mississippi; Jerry Gene Shimmel, Spencer; Hava Kono, Marion; Nur Hanini Binti Fazli, Champaign, Illinois; Jessica Raquel Torres, St. Paul, Minnesota; Robert Alan Clouse Jr., Nerstrand, Minnesota; Shytari Monae Dunn, Waterloo; Kelly Richard Niemeyer, Waterloo; Barbara Jean White, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Brent Lee Brase, Plainfield; Grace Charlotte Golly, Waverly; Jacob Todd Larson, Oelwein; Michael Thomas Oltrogge, Mayer, Minnesota; Jacob Alan Sorensen, Waterloo; Lea Jade Montalvo, Waterloo; Isaac Guthriezobenica Ash, St. Paul, Minnesota; Betty Ann Zebell, Cedar Rapids; Corin Elizabeth Johanns, Osage; Matthew John Heidenwirth, Greene; Wade Andrew Meyer, West Des Moines; Roland Dean Johnson, Venice, Florida; Lindee S. Tenge, Janesville; Jenna M. Donlon, Readlyn; Jeremy Chris Langner, Waverly; William Tollworthy Huskisson, Muscatine; Abigail Christine Buffalo, Tama; Corey Daniel Pearson, Roswell, Georgia; Roy Lee Coblentz, Greene; William Travis Trentham, Aberdeen, South Dakota; August Gordon Lindberg, Shoreview, Minnesota; Nancy Banuelos, New Hampton; Nicole Marie Luciano, Waterloo; Trevor James Sharp, Mansfield, Texas; Scott Michael Muller, Grundy Center; Daniel A. Willson, Shell Rock; Twila Jane Dietz, Nashua; Karen Marie Shields, Rowley; Debra Jo Metcalf, Janesville; Bethany Jean Swanson, Des Moines; Joshua Michael Deboer, North Liberty; Daniel Patrick Brannon, Nashua; Sadie Lee Peitan, New Hampton; Anthony James Morse, Readlyn; Stephen E. Calhoun, Dunlap, Illinois; Zachariah Michael Taylor, Janesville; Jonathan Samuel Barkalow, Springville; Brittany Ann Fox, Sumner; Mitchell Joshua Swanson, Waverly; Caleb Robert Brown, Waverly; Angela Lynn Schmidt, Waverly; Alvaro M. Lopez Chojolan Grand Island, Nebraska; and Noel Guzman Ramirez, Waterloo.
OTHERS: Jesse Lee Martin, Cedar Rapids, abandonment of vehicle; Charles Paul Knight, Oelwein, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Jessica Raquel Torres, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Shytari Monae Dunn, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Jack Dylan Berry, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Nathan John Murphy, Plainfield, open container by passenger; Karim M. Farhan, Tinley Park, Illinois, hours of service violation, violation of conditions of restricted license and failure to comply with safety regulations; Levi Franklin Holmberg, Waverly, first-offense trespassing and driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Abigail Jean Lumley, Nashua, open container by passenger; Joshua David Nichols, Burlington, dark window or windshield; Brian Paul Mercy, Clarksville, prohibited use of light restricting device; Layton Leigh Tiedt, Fairbank, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Adam John Everhardt, Waverly, unsafe entry onto sidewalk or roadway; Paul Kent Mattison, Lamberton, Minnesota, maximum width of vehicle violation and maximum gross weight violation — 1,001-2,000 pounds; Julie Annette Holmberg, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Tamara Lee Gross, Denver, texting and driving; Shawn David Kamaus, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Zafrul Mohammad Amin, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Derek James Krall, Hiawatha, dark window or windshield; Kayln Marie Boge, Fredericksburg, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Zakary Michael Jenn, Waterloo, improper lane change; Ricky Lee Rosonke, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Dominic John Kessler, O’Fallon, Missouri, operating non-registered vehicle; Stephon Pierre Chandler, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Joshua Michael Deboer, North Liberty, operating non-registered vehicle; Mikael E. Boehmer, Waverly, first-offense minor sing tobacco/vapor product; Von James Steck, Denver, operating non-registered vehicle; Bradley Lawerance Brandt, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain registration plates; Rosejean L. Lanske, Waverly, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Eric Alan Syverson, Decorah, following too closely; and Jacob Danielson, Waverly, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled.