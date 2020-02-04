MARRIAGE
Carly Jade Miller and Ethan Aaron Bixby, both of Shell Rock, Jan. 25 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTIONS
Karla Krueger, Independence, v. Kasey Krueger, Waverly.
Katie Ann (Rema) White, Denver, v. Robert Alrin White II, Sumner.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. A.J.B. and N.C.D., v. Kevin C. Belle, Waukon, child support debt collection.
State of Iowa, ex rel. R.A.E., v. Amanda E. Schmitt, Plainfield, child support debt collection.
PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Ronald Brase Sr., Waverly, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Discover Bank v. Jennifer L. Bear, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Sartori Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Troy and Amanda Kingsbury, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Ryan M. Brunssen, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jeffrey J. Gruber, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Jaime D. Johnson, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Melissa Roach, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jonathon Smith, Plainfield, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Mitchell Moyer, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC, as assignee of Synchrony Bank (JCPenney), v. Kara Delaney, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jennifer Simpson, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Isac Moore, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Echo Development LLC, Cedar Falls, v. NoraJean Page, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for non-payment of rent.
State of Iowa v. Jerald Jay Dew, 57, Plainfield, second-or-subsequent-offense sex offender registry violation.
State of Iowa v. Peter Daniolovich McNeill, 18, St. Cloud, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Lee Gitch, 35, Denver, second-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Gregory Ray Dana, 60, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Michael Stone, 24, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Nathan James Benjegerdes, 18, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, ordered to be transported to prison, after prison term, defendant is to be committed to the custody of the Department of Corrections for life with eligibility of parole, fined $1,000, suspended, pay $100 sexual abuse surcharge, no-contact order on victim is in effect through Jan. 27, 2025, rights to vote and bear arms are revoked, provide DNA sample for profiling, unable to pay Category 2 restitution, may pay other financial obligations in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must register on sex offender registry and pay $250 fee, no appeal bond, pay $787.94 court costs.
City of Tripoli v. Kyle Dean Norton, 33, Tripoli, pled guilty to two counts of allowing an animal to run at-large, ordered to pay $130 in fines, $45.50 surcharges and $120 court costs, appeal bonds set at $500 for each count.
State of Iowa v. Alyssa Ellen Adams, 40, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 90 days, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, attend drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. James Lee Quistorff, 55, Shell Rock, found pled guilty to first-offense OWI and carrying weapons, on the OWI charge, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $625 civil penalty by Aug. 18, a review hearing has been set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless financial obligations are paid in full, on the weapons charge, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 60 days, credited for time previously served, pay $315 fine and $110.25 surcharge, which are payable in installments of $50 every 30 days, companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JAN. 23-29
SPEEDING: Joseph Randall Deese, Dothan, Alabama; Amanda Rae Mennenga, Waverly; Jason Charles Rasdall, St. Paul, Minnesota; Marvin Lewis Cooper, Davenport; Maya Helen Hayes, Mount Pleasant; Robin Allen Benham, Parkersburg; Melinda Jo Quinlan, Maplewood, Minnesota; Johnathan Alan Macomber, Fredericksburg; Austin James Cunningham, Oelwein; Anna Marie Sickles, Maynard; Tracy J. Dodd, Janesville; Craig Arthur Hosting, Fort Atkinson; Antoinette Uwangombwa, Iowa City; Kalani Marshay Thomas, Rochester, Minnesota; Rebekah Kathryn Bednarik, Allison; Alexander Martin Smith, Nashville, Tennessee; Anthony N. Arguilez, Lonedell, Missouri; Melissa M. Higgins, Waverly; Deandre L. Lewis, Glen Carbon, Illinois; Tosha Yvette Hall, New Brighton, Minnesota; Chad Allen Staton, Waterloo; Aaron J. Ewalt, Cedar Falls; Jon Paul Gleason, North Port, Florida; Tyler Jay Willsher, Bettendorf; Mayfer Josue Garrido Gonzalez, Peoria, Illinois; Zenad Abdel Habeb Mohamed Sherif, Rochester, Minnesota; Steven Donald Allelujka, Park Ridge, Illinois; Richard Oscar Bloom, Cloquet, Minnesota; William John Blomker, Cold Spring, Minnesota; Timothy Lampland Huey, Davenport; Alexander Norman Sherwood, Iowa City; Eric Sotelo Navarro, St. Louis; Madison Dyan Steffen, Ridgeway; James Roger Greenwood Jr., Columbia, South Carolina; Samuel Douglas Johnson, St. Joseph, Minnesota; Benjamin Kiyoshi Miyamoto, Iowa City; Cory Ryan Hall, Cedar Falls; Shanice O’Connell, Waverly; Janelle Linn Marlow, Denver, Colorado; and Tucker Doran Johnson, Shell Rock.
OTHERS: Claude Jean Harerimana, Fort Worth, Texas, hours of service violation; Samuel Lane, Sumner, no insurance; Jason Charles Rasdall, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license and operation without registration card or plate; Marvin Lewis Cooper, Davenport, no valid driver’s license; Michael Patrick Lincoln, Maynard, failure to obey traffic control device; Maurice Salas, New Hampton, no valid driver’s license; Joaquin Waldo Morales, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Madilyn Kai Harms, Dike, dark window or windshield; Brielle T. Eddy, Coulter, dark window or windshield; Dennis Jay Palmer, Bristow, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Sahid A. Devora Gonzalez, Garner, failure to comply with safety regulations; Franklin Albert Boyer, Janesville, improper rear lamps; James Keith Spiller, Girard, Ohio, operating non-registered vehicle; Shahzeb Khan Jadoon, Waverly, no insurance; Robert Alan Johnson, West Union, failure to display registration plate; Bradley David Mennenga, Janesville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Richard David Dolf, Westgate, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Medin Bedzeti, Monroe, Wisconsin, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Lucas Shane Sarauer, Evansdale, dark window or windshield; Mason Lee Jeske, Eldora, dark window or windshield; Steven Wayen Kuhlmann, Readlyn, failure to use required towing equipment; Danielle Rose Sauerbrei, Readlyn, failure to maintain registration plate; Tyler Jon Sonstegard, Montevideo, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations; Michael Ray Krueger, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Timothy Tuan Baird, Denver, Colorado, operation without registration card or plate; James Michael Driscoll, Williamsburg, maximum group axle weight violation – 6,001-7,000 pounds and maximum gross weight violation – 4,001-5,000; Spencer Alexander Matt, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Rachel Albrecht, Waverly, operation without registration; Merri Christina Klink, Altoona, registration violation; Chelsey Leigh Beck, Spirit Lake, following too closely; and Madison Elizabeth Hughbanks, Readlyn, operation without registration.