MARRIAGES
Jayde Taylor Flaig and Clayton Marcus Happel, both of Waverly, Oct. 12 in Dike.
Brittany Lynn Quigley and Joshua Marcus Brewer, both of Tripoli, Nov. 2 in Waverly.
Madison Alexis Walvatne and Austin James Durscher, both of Waverly, Nov. 9 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Beth Ann (Barnett) Mayeski, Plainfield, v. David Brett Mayeski, Clovis, New Mexico.
CASES FILED
Bank of America N.A. v. Barbara J. Miller, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Matthew and Elizabeth Davis, Waverly, v. Andrew and Ginny Boeckman, Sumner, and Rick and Amanda Westendorf, Sumner, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, fraud, breaches of express and implied warranty and real estate violations.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Brandi and Ryan Loomis, Sumner, automobile loan and credit card debt collections.
First National Bank, Waverly, v. Nicholas Andrew Embring, Waverly, overdrawn checking account.
Aaron Foelske and Mindy Hack, Tripoli, v. Tripoli Community Schools, Tripoli, unspecified demand.
Hague Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Brandi Cecil, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Collection Professionals Inc., Macomb, Illinois, v. Craig and Elizabeth Hancock, Waverly, medical debt collection.
First National Bank of Omaha, Nebraska, v. Michael R. Gothard, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Nickolas Shea, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Latisha Rivera, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Scott Penning, 35, Allison, third-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Dominique Alexis Clark, 28, Waterloo, driving while barred and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Lacey Marie Ngirmidol, 31, Allison, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Thomas Lee Schneider, 49, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Dniesha D. Woodberry, 24, Minneapolis, first-offense possession of marijuana.
City of Waverly v. Carol Rae Perdomo-Sarabia, 49, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Isac Michael Moore, 24, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. James Victor Nolte, 52, Sumner, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jesús Davila Diosdado, New Hampton, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Scott Alexander Simonds, 28, Cresco, pled guilty to two counts of fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $130 in fines, $45.50 in surcharges, $250 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges and $163.05 restitution to Brother’s Market, appeal bonds set at $100 for each count, pay $188.70 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Keimoni Shanae Johnson, 23, Waterloo, pled guilty to unlawful possession of a prescription drug, sentenced to four days in jail, credited as served, pay $315 fine, $110.25 surcharge and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Natalie Lynn Barnes, 30, Sumner, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for six days, which have been served, pay $315 fine and $110.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, violations of no-contact order that occurred on Sept. 17 and Oct. 9 are dismissed at defendant’s cost, on a violation of no-contact order that occurred on Oct. 16, defendant is sentenced to six days in jail, concurrent to assault charge and credited as served, no-contact order is extended to Nov. 1, 2020, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $534.96 court costs.
Bremer County v. Melanie Marie Kallenberger, 55, Waverly, pled guilty to dogs/cats/livestock running at large, ordered to pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $65.
State of Iowa v. Jessica Rae Kindschi, 21, Evansdale, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $625 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. May 12, 2020, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Joni Kay Green, 54, Sumner, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for 10 days to be served starting 10 a.m. Nov. 18, credited for time previously served, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, companion charges of no insurance and open container are dismissed at defendant’s cost, led guilty to defective muffler and will pay scheduled fine, also pleads guilty to driving while license suspended and is ordered to pay an additional $250 fine and $87.50 surcharge, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, unable to pay attorney’s and jail fees, appeal bond set at $2,000, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Walther Ackman, 30, Plainfield, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Richard Sundblad, 40, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $625 civil penalty by April 10, 2020, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Alexus Ann Ball, 18, Fredericksburg, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and sign agreement with probation officer, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay $1,250 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR NOV. 7-13
SPEEDING: Robert John Barton, Davenport; Robert Gordon Kunkel, Dubuque; Thomas Scott Olin, Golden Valley, Minnesota; Erica Lea Huttinger, Aplington; Jesse Daniel Perrott, Mason City; Chad Mitchell Stenberg, Balsam Lake, Minnesota; Angela Marie Chamberlin, Waterloo; Wesley Milton Owen Jr., Cedar Falls; Timothy M. Wood, Lisle, Illinois; Joseph D. Schrage, Lake City; Kayne Michael Borboa, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Danielle Jean Fenske, Rochester, Minnesota; James Gerald Vocovnik, Isanti, Minnesota; Darien O. Morales, Norcross, Georgia; Sarah Schrage, Waterloo; Seth Jacob Rauch, Isanti, Minnesota; Maren Elizabeth Borer, Webster City; Kaleb Nathaniel Greiner, North Liberty; Rachel Lorraine Barber, Bettendorf; Senada Karon Gant Simpson, Iowa City; Simeon Cuellar Jr., New Albany, Mississippi; Daniel T. Sluis, Henry, Illinois; Jared M. Sibenthal, Dunlap, Illinois; Jessica Lynn Lakosky, New Brighton, Massachusetts; Thomas Brett Haines, Hahira, Georgia; Rachel Lynn Weaver, Rockwell; Joseph Edward Graham, Waterloo; Larry Allan Westcott Jr., Tripoli; Sii Hiialo Silva, Homewood, Alabama; Matthew James Weedman, Cedar Falls; Laura Louise Trueg, Cedar Falls; Jonathan Jonathan Buhendwa, Iowa City; Danielle Ann Mangine, Tripoli; Nicholas Michael Mills, Waterloo; Dalton Edward Martin, Rock Island, Illinois; Zachary Edward Samson, Billings, Montana; Christine M. Marcille, Largo, Florida; Abbie L. Miller, Sumner; Rebecca Ann Lalk, Sumner; Herwart Stefan Helmut von Rintelen, Zelienople, Pennsylvania; James Christopher Wegner, New Hampton; Aloysious Boston Gongar Barclay, Cedar Rapids; Matthew Robert Bond, Shell Rock; Annaka Lynne Noss, Dougherty; Sophia E. Silberman, Montclair, New Jersey; Ashley Marie Coulter, Earlham; Melissa Lynn Njus, New Hampton; Gary Daniel Mast Jr., Waterloo; Bo Zhang, Waterloo; Donovan Wade Olson, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; Nathan C. Froehner, Cedar Falls; Mauro Diaz, Robins; Mollie Kathleen Cook Jenks, Clear Lake; Amy Louise Gutoske, Minneapolis; Benjamin Edward Bass, Cedar Rapids; Julie R. Schick, Sumner; Linda Gail Wentz, Waterloo; Freddie D. Schwartz, Waverly; Samantha Brady Chesnut, Clarksville; Leonard Alan Harmon, Cedar Falls; and Laurie Ann Everhardt, Waverly.
OTHERS: Joni Green, Sumner, defective or unauthorized muffler system and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Kyle Bradley Graves, Janesville, first-offense minor using tobacco/vapor product; Lindsey Helene Randall, Vinton, abandonment of vehicle; Tera M. Propes, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Timmy Lee Sisk, Des Moines, failure to reduce speed upon approach of emergency vehicle; Andrew John Andersen, Austin, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; Amy Sue Myhre, Charles City, no insurance; Adam Tracy Eichenberger, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Cade Donovan Dodd, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Gregory Michael Watson, Fort Dodge, failure to maintain control and no insurance; Darien O. Morales, Norcross, Georgia, no valid driver’s license; Madison Lee Cizek, Waterloo, no insurance, failure to use child restraint device and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Adam Dennis Letts, Davenport, dark window or windshield; John Thomas Roberts Jr., Norcross, Georgia, failure to comply with safety regulations; Bradley B. Robbins, Denver, dark window or windshield; Nathan Garrett Taylor, Fayette, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kenneth Dwight Smith, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; David James Roe, Coralville, failure to comply with safety regulations; Anselmo I. Garza Barrientos, Sullivan City, Texas, dark window or windshield; Shay Mo, Waterloo, violating one-way traffic designation; Larry D. Hurt, Harrodsburg, Kentucky, maximum gross weight violation — 2,001-3,000 pounds; Ronald James Brase, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Dylan E. Spencer, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Brian Ray Haase, Denver, following too close; Eugene Virgil Thurm, Readlyn, failure to comply with safety regulations; Jeffrey Dale Owen, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Heather Mary Field, Charles City, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle and failure to use child restraint device; Ashley Kay Cronan, Evansdale, no driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Stephen Allen Hilmer, Waterloo, no driver’s license; Kobey Miles Pritchard, Altoona, underage alcohol possession; Nathan Michael Albrecht, Fredericksburg, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Jaderial Janelle Staebler, Guttenberg, failure to stop in an assured clear distance.