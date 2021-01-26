CASES FILED
Sumner Building Center, Sumner, v. Corey Burgart, Cedar Rapids, breach of contract.
First Bank, Waverly, v. Matthew P. and Heather N. Grier, Tripoli, and Paul D. and Evelyn M. Gregory, Denver, personal loan debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Samuel G. Glidewell, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
MM Finance, d.b.a. E-Z Money Check Cashing, v. Meghan C. Clewell, Waverly, bad check collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Michael and Sarah J. Aegerter, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Kaitlyn Fox, Frederika, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Michelle L. Geweke, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Jayma L. Ingersoll, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Michelle L. Rindels, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Emily Ann Johnson, 18, Waterloo, third-degree attempted burglary.
State of Iowa v. Lance Edward Crooks, 19, Prior Lake, Michigan, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Daryl John Shea, 37, Waverly, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. George Ruben Villalpando, 27, Waterloo, first-offense possession of cocaine, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Ivan Villalpando, 23, Waterloo, first-offense possession of cocaine.
State of Iowa v. Dillon Andrew Roach, 28, Plainfield driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Justin Le Curtis Dicken, 32, Denver, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Alicia Rose Thompson, 36, Waverly, pled guilty to enhance possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fined $625, suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $135 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dalton James Hallock, 19, West Union, pled guilty to child endangerment, judgment deferred, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, no unsupervised contact with children aged 14 and under, shall not babysit or supervise children even in collaboration with another adult, civil penalty of $625 is suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jacque Sue Paulsen, 39, Charles City, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to eight days in jail concurrent with Chickasaw County case, credited with any time previously served, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Caleb Burrell, 28, Nashua, pled guilty to providing false identification information, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $110 court costs, appeal bond set for $500.
State of Iowa v. Bailey Dante Rosas, 21, Austin, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, no civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. July 16 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, defendant also pleads to companion charge of no valid driver’s license and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Pamela Jean McKenzie, 49, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 180 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time served if served in jail, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JAN. 14-20
SPEEDING: Caleb Dion Reinking, Westgate; Curtis James Nelson, New Hampton; Alyssa Michelle Croxton, Buffalo, Minnesota; Alexander Nicholas McNeil, Bowling Green, Missouri; Terry Dante Thomas, Fort Riley, Kansas; Chery Michelle Watson, Bridgeton, Missouri; Sravan Kommaravelli, Waverly; Kerry Wayne Bergmann, Marshalltown; Todd Eric Curtis, Osage; Olivia Monroe Stage, Onalaska, Wisconsin; Robert John Michael, Cedar Falls; Codey Robert Giles, New Prague, Minnesota; Paul Arnold Michels, Hazleton; Matthew Thomas Rabenhorst, Denver; Charles Ethan Degross, Iowa City; Deri Prince, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Gabriel Thomas Lahmann, Waverly; Kelsey Dahl Kleve, Paris, Kentucky; Lonnie Eugene Moore, Waterloo; Kaylee Ann King, Charles City; Chad A. Stange, Waucoma; Ryan Philip Erhard, Buffalo, Minnesota; Hani Jihad Aqel, Waterloo; James Terrance Tomann, Golden Valley, Minnesota; Montana Jo Ellis, Dunkerton; Timothy Johnathan Schell, Sumner; Avery Morgan Powers, Cresco; Christie Rose Allen, Charles City; and Ryan James Darrah, Sumner.
OTHERS: Bailey Dante Rosas, Austin, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Jan Fredrick Labuschagne, Sumner, registration violation; Cheyenne Elaine LIekweg, Greene, following too close; Beau James Stechcon, Chelsea, dark window or windshield; Joshua Issac Lee Dehut, Waverly, no insurance; Danielle Hicks, Denver, registration violation; Eric S. Fibikar, Lawler, dark window or windshield; Justin James Trulson, Britt, operating non-registered vehicle; Carrington John Michael Smuck, Waterloo, failure to respond to a yellow light; Jacque Sue Paulsen, Charles City, driving while license suspended; and David Michael Evans, Parkersburg, driving while license suspended.