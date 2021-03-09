DISSOLUTIONS
Andrea Leigh Hansen, Janesville, v. Casey Keith Hansen, Waverly.
Emilee K. Metcalf, Waverly, v. Matthew J. Metcalf, Waterloo.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. S.E.H., v. Ryan C. Hackman, Calmar, child support debt collection.
State of Iowa, ex rel. A.S., v. Tanner C. Stanley, Fort Dodge, paternity.
Sofi Lending Corp., San Francisco, v. Daniel Sickles, Readlyn, personal loan debt collection.
First Bank, Waverly, v. Ray Paul Ledoux, Waverly, personal loan debt collection confession of judgment.
American Express National Bank v. Robin Albang, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Nicole L. Wilkens, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Denise I. Lundberg, Readlyn, store credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Kristin M. and Andrew Nolte, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Mischelli Lauranne Ford-Nelson, 37, Waverly, second-offense possession of methamphetamine, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. April Ranae Parker, 36, Waterloo, assault causing bodily injury.
State of Iowa v. Sean David Blackledge, 38, Waverly, indecent contact with a child.
State of Iowa v. Cheryl Ann Walters, 48, possession of contraband in a correctional institution and two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
State of Iowa v. Michael John Burnikel, 30, Lime Springs, first-offense OWI, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Allison Kay Smith, 20, Davenport, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Thomas McLaughlin, 26, Waverly, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Aaron Ray Sattler, 22, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Jordan Maurice Kellogg, 23, Ionia, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Antoine Moshawn Williams Jr., 24, Des Moines, first-offense OWI and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Miguel Joseph Steimel, 25, Washburn, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Felix Eugene Bradford, 60, Waterloo, pled guilty of first-degree harassment, enhanced first-degree harassment and second-degree harassment, sentenced to up to two years in prison on each of the first two counts and 365 days in jail on the third, consecutive, all suspended, fines of $1,250 are suspended, pay $315 fine and $47.25 surcharge on the third count, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years on each of the first two counts and one year on the third count, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate in DNA profiling, appeal bonds set at $2,000 for each of the first two counts and $1,000 on the third, pay $184.15 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ali Renee Rodriguez, 30, Davenport, pled guilty to three counts of child endangerment, driving while license barred and possession of marijuana, sentenced to three prison terms of two years each for the child endangerment charges, another two-year prison term for the barred license charge and 180 days in jail for the possession of marijuana charge, the child endangerment charges and marijuana charges are concurrent to each other and the barred license sentence is consecutive to the other four, all are suspended, $855 fine for the child endangerment and barred-license charges are suspended, the marijuana fine is waived, any financial obligation is payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years on the child endangerment and barred license charges and one year on the marijuana charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to drug and alcohol testing, cooperate with Department of Human Services if they are involved, additional charge of false report or communications with public safety entity is dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant also pleads guilty to companion speeding ticket and will pay scheduled fine, two companion charges of failure to use a child restraint device are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds are set at $2,000 each on the child endangerment and barred license charges and $1,000 on the marijuana charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Steven Paige Davis, 36, Waverly, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge, cooperate with Department of Human Services if they are involved, no civil penalty, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, no-contact order is cancelled at the request of the victim, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kayla Jan Johnson, 30, Nashua, found guilty of first-offense domestic abuse, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $105 civil penalty and $95 domestic abuse surcharge, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, no-contact order extended for two years, pay $606.30 court costs.
State of Iowa v. David Wayne Berger Jr., 49, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to disorderly conduct, ordered to pay $150 fine and $22.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee and victim restitution when reported, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $176.06 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Lynne Marie Fundermann, 41, Plainfield, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, ordered to pay $1,000 fine and $150 surcharge, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Robert Dean Schrader, 73, Sumner, pled guilty to indecent exposure, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, submit to psychiatric evaluation and cooperate with treatment, comply with Sex Offender Registry and register with Bremer County Sheriff, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay $430 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Caje Billie Peterson, 21, Wartburg College, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, no civil penalty, all financial obligations are payable by 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14, review hearing set for that time unless everything is paid in full, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dillon Andrew Roach, 28, Plainfield, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, ordered to pay $1,000 fine and $150 surcharge, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
City of Waverly v. Anthony Michael Carter, 20, Waverly, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Alonzo Rafael Ramirez, 32, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if sentence served in jail, may serve sentence in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jennifer Jo Dane, 41, Ankeny, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and carrying weapons while under the influence, on the OWI charge, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if sentence served in jail, may serve sentence in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, on the weapons charge, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $430 civil penalty by Aug. 31 under the same payment plan as the OWI charge, companion charge of speeding is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000 on the OWI charge, no appeal applicable on the weapons charge, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR FEB. 24-MARCH 3
SPEEDING: Ali Renee Rodriguez, Davenport; Shawn Michael Mueller, Imperial, Missouri; Michael James Dornbusch, Waterloo; Stacy Marie Black, Mason City; Darrin Wayne Walter, Decorah; Hermosa Soledad Wilson, Union Mills, Indiana; Robert Lee Harris, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Ryan H. Joyce, South Elgin, Illinois; Brittney Deanna Willis, St. Louis; Jewel Marie Gipple, Nashua; Tabatha Marie Nalan, Mason City; Mercedi Elaine Bauer, Cedar Rapids; Alan Michael Carter, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Melissa Jane Lawler, Rochester, Minnesota; Nicole Michelle Martin, Oelwein; Richard Marshall Lagani II, Eagan, Minnesota; Brandon Robert Black, Lebanon, Tennessee; Duilio Cesar Moctezuma Zayas, Galena, Illinois; Surajudeen Omogoriola Dallas, Circle Pines, Minnesota; Ryan Timothy Bot, Chaska, Minnesota; Kimberly Kay Nuss, Readlyn; Julie Ann Rouchka, Waverly; Gracelyn Olivia Velky, Solon; Cori Lee Lickiss, Oelwein; Brian Lee Gjere, Mabel, Minnesota; Lacey Marie Kobriger, Iowa Falls; Joseph R. Even, Sumner; Shimeng Gao, Cedar Rapids; Christopher B. Mace, Rockford, Illinois; Daniel Alan Radke, Fairfax, Virginia; Timothy James Thorpe, Cedar Falls; Tyler Scott Orman, Waverly; Tracy Lynn Bige, Book Park, Minnesota; Chelsie Marie Howe, Bettendorf; Gary William Weiner, Rockwell; Nicholas J. Pilafas, Trout Valley, Illinois; Olivia Jo Schmit, Waterloo; Jason Jeff Hummel, Mason City; Brianna Lauren Sim, Fort Atkinson; Haley Michelle Randolph, Tripoli; Autumn Marquee Pietan, Aplington; and Bethenyanne Marie Miller Stark, Waterloo.
OTHERS: Michael James Dornbusch, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Mary Alice Sundine, Newell, operation without registration card or plate; Melissa Beth Pinsonneault, Denver, operation without registration card or plate; Cherylynn Duffy, Oelwein, failure to maintain control; Carl Michael Adams, Janesville, fraudulent use of registration and operating non-registered vehicle; Robert Lee Harris, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Rodney Dale Beachy, St. Ansgar, failure to yield to funeral procession; Hannah Rose Schneider, Shell Rock, operation without registration card or plate; Samuel Daniel Seppanen, Vienna, South Dakota, dark window or windshield; Anthony Jose Velez Olvera, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Chad David Winters, Brooklyn, dark window or windshield; Troy Allen Ingels, Greeley, no valid driver’s license; Joshua Allan Williams, Plainfield, dark window or windshield; Jeffrey Lynn White, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Bree Ann Marie Lane, Denver, no valid driver’s license; Jared J. Skillen, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Chapin Anthony Maiers, Dyersville, dark window or windshield; Scott William Miller, Vinton, dark window or windshield; Michael Walter Johnson, Minneapolis, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Evan Joel Watson, Strawberry Point, dark window or windshield; Ethan Wraith Grimes, Sumner, employee providing tobacco/vapor product to a minor; Curt Jay Chase, Shell Rock, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Haley Rose Hackett, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Jerrid Henry Wayne Nuss, Readlyn, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Casey Kay Niemeyer, Nashua, failure to maintain control; Justin Robert Wild, Reinbeck, operation without registration card or plate; Marshall Allan Wayne Hahn, Thurmont, Maryland, failure to comply with safety regulations and hours of service violation; Darren John Green, Annandale, Minnesota, hours of service violation and two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Brady J. Reicks, Lawler, registration violation; James Frank Borchert, Ellendale, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kevin J. Vohsman, Cedar Falls, no driver’s license; Edwin C. Hollis, Denver, operating non-registered vehicle; Kadyn Robert Chares Epley, Tripoli, safety belts/safety harness required; Zachary Vance Oldham, Ankeny, operation without registration; Anna C. Fishel, Waverly, failure to have valid license/permiet and operation without registration; Betty Jane Deneui, Waverly, failure to yield upon a left turn; Kevin Lee Faulkner, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; and Emilio Buhr, Waverly, driving while license suspended.