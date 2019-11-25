MARRIAGES
Nichole Amanda Mae Schaedig-Rinnels and Cole Jordan Lewis Staudt, both of Denver, Oct. 26 in Waverly.
Ashley Ann Hansen and Chad Bernard Luck, both of Cedar Falls, Nov. 2 in Grundy Center.
Michael Ray Krueger and Samantha Jolene Charley, both of Tripoli, Nov. 9 in Denver.
Mandy Michelle Gerleman and Robin David Harkness, both of Cedar Falls, Nov. 16 in North Liberty.
DISSOLUTIONS
Wayne Lee Mills, Janesville, v. Theresa May (Hauck) Mills, Janesville.
Abbey Lee Morrill, Waverly, v. Matthew Francis Morrill, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Amanda Sue Johnson, Readlyn, petition to change name back to maiden name Heinemann following husband’s death.
State of Iowa, ex rel. H.K.R., v. Matthew E. Rover, Greene, child support debt collection.
Jessie Lea Jones, Waverly, v. David Spencer Reeves, Waverly, custody.
GreenState Credit Union, North Liberty, v. Casey C. and Roland W. Noel, Waverly, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity v. Teresa Rivers, Waverly, and parties in possession, mortgage foreclosure.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Michael R. Shirley, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp., West Des Moines, v. Kaitlyn J. Fox, Frederika, student loan debt collection.
Allen Health Systems Inc., d.b.a. UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, a.k.a. UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, v. Shannon K. and Larry H. VanDaalen, Waverly, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Brittin L. Faiferlick, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Quad Corporation, as assignee of Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, v. Jesse Happel, Plainfield, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Alisha Jensen, Waverly, medical debt collection.
IADE Meadow MHP LLC and Danette Hager, Denver, v. Jean Boehmer and Hailey Kingsley, et al., Denver, forcible entry and detainer for non-payment of November rent.
Midland Funding LLC v. Carmen Goedken, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Tristi King, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Eric R. Dreesman, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. John Walter Spooner, 56, Sumner, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Natalie Lynn Barnes, 30, Sumner, first-degree harassment and first-offense simulated public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Joshua John Luchtenburg, 39, Cedar Falls, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, carrying weapons — knife of more than 8 inches, unlawful possession of prescription drug, carrying weapons — knife of more than 5 inches and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. William Cody Richey, 28, Nashua, two counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Damani Derrod Green, 19, Waverly, domestic assault causing injury.
State of Iowa v. Kyle James Kofron, 31, Janesville, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Alex Edward Brand, 26, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Blake Gordon Smith, 26, Sumner, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Eric Douglas Gunderson, 46, Cedar Falls, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Andrew Embring, 23, Waverly, pled guilty to failure to affix drug tax stamp, second-offense possession of methamphetamine, two counts of second-offense possession of marijuana, second-offense OWI, and unlawful possession of prescription drug, sentenced to up to five years on the drug tax stamp charge, up to two years on the drug charges, two years on the OWI charge, which is suspended but for seven days in jail to be served within 90 days, and 90 days in jail for the prescription drug charge, concurrent to each other, fines of $2,625 are suspended, but defendant must pay $2,190 in fines for the OWI and prescription drug charges along with $766.50 surcharges, $500 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges and $40 DARE fees, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, cooperate with DNA profile, complete drinking driver’s school, additional count of driving while license barred is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $5,000 for the drug tax stamp charge and the second marijuana charge, $2,000 each for the meth, first marijuana and OWI charges and $1,000 for the prescription drug charge, pay $540.88 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ean Alexander Weipert, 27, Colesburg, pled guilty to first-degree harassment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, fined $625, suspended, defendant unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete anger management class, additional charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon is dismissed at defendant’s cost, companion charge of disorderly conduct-false report of fire/epidemic/catastrophe is also dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $336.50 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Hannah Lee Schutte, 19, Waverly, pled guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and sign agreement with probation officer, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $630 civil penalties, pay $100 attorney’s fee, additional charge of first-offense underage alcohol possession is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $171.80 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Zachery Thomas Walsh, 31, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, a review hearing has been set for 3:30 p.m. May 15, 2020, unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid prior to that time, companion charge of dark windows and possession of drug paraphernalia are dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Nathan Gors, 29, Waverly, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and sign agreement with probation officer, submit to substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay $315 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, plus any victim restitution reported, pay $140 court costs.
City of Waverly v. Dennis Paul Jenson, 40, Waverly, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $65 fine, $22.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $65.
State of Iowa v. Scott Joseph Smeltser, 43, Denver, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 90 days, two days may be served in a DOT-approved hotel program, may serve in 48-hour increments, credited for time previously served, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Timothy Joe Ragsdale, 52, Sumner, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 90 days, may be served in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, speeding ticket is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Stephanie Kay Perry, 32, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 90 days, two days may be served in a DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR NOV. 14-20
SPEEDING: Isabelle Rose Gardner, West Union; Deangela R. Poole, Harvey; Elise Carley, Waverly; Ashley M. Dinwiddie, Moline, Illinois; John Jo Deney, Muscatine; Bethany Jane Firehammer, Burnsville, Minnesota; Shaen Allan Miller, Tripoli; Mario R. Pineda, Rochelle, Illinois; Dede Akpene Chantal Tete, Davenport; Caitlin Marie Yore, Clear Lake; Vincent Ryan Battistoni, St. Charles, Illinois; Rod Alyn Dettbarn, Marion; Justin James Hawkins, Manchester; Angela Jean Hilbert, Fairbank; Brock Darren Dvorak, Mason City; John Francis Carolan, Charles City; Tyler Edward Beckman, New Hampton; Samantha Conrad, Sumner; Ko Ko, St. Paul, Minnesota; Corey Allen Trimble, Marion; Peter NIen Van Nguyen, Richfield, Minnesota; Sterling Cade Kroeze, Clarksville; Andrew Michael Joynt, Iowa City; Matthew Claude Gidley, Waverly; Sondra Kay Hayes, Springfield, Illinois; Thar Htoo, Austin, Minnesota; Amanda Lynne Baca, Denver, Colorado; Lisa S. Smith, Denver; Ryan J. Berg, Belvidere, Illinois; Chelsea Rae Bright, Waverly; Parthik Babulal Vasani, East Boston, Massachusetts; Nikki Ann Fleck, Minneapolis; Jennifer Fisher Edwards, Minneapolis; Allan Howard Johnson, Maple Plain, Minnesota; Denise Lynne Holida, Iowa City; Isac Moore, Waverly; Benjamin Thomas Glidewell, Tripoli; Laurie M. Burkhart, Rockford, Illinois; Joseph Issac Pickar, New Hampton; Kishan Indravadanb Patel, Fullerton, California; Mary Katherine Hines, Davenport; Vladimir Fedorovic Kouzentsov, Charles City; Beverly Collins, Readlyn; Kayla Sue Stevenson, Cedar Rapids; Maurice Salas, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Kaleb Dennis William Ott, Bristow, Matthew Vaughn Smith, Wapello; Darin L. Dietz, Nashua; Cassandra Lynn Kuhens, West Union; Stephan Earl Lescault, Rochester, Minnesota; Ashley Rae Lang, Jesup; Martha Beth Wilkinson, Greene; Juan Carlos Andres Quinto, Waterloo; David Andrew Wynstra, Janesville; Carla Lynn Shepherd, Wilton; Mary Elaine Webber, Sumner; Angela Mae Radloff, Shell Rock; Olivia Lucile Gomes, Janesville; Mariah Elizabeth Darling, New Hampton; Kyle Logan Schueller, Bristow; and Julie Kargel, Waverly.
OTHERS: Janice Brinson, New Hampton, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled; Deangela R. Poole, Harvey, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Jerry S. Hoge, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Shelby Pearl Doty, Clarksville, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Kerim Odqan, Chanhassen, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; Dennis Alan Krueger, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Austin Donald James Smith, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Jared John Fetter, Van Horne, dark window or windshield; Eric Michael Tompkins, Denver, operation without registration card or plate; Aaron Errol Ankrom, Cleveland, Tennessee, dark window or windshield; Shawn Michael Homeister, Shell Rock, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Scott Jay Steere, West Des Moines, dark window or windshield; Robert George Dean, Parkersburg, failure to comply with safety regulations; Amir Hossein Ghanbarzade Bahnemir, Seattle, dark window or windshield; Marcus Wyche, Oxford, North Carolina, failure to comply with safety regulations; Hunter Allen Meyer, Janesville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Chelsea Lynn Anderson, Marion, dark window or windshield; Jean A. Harrington-Brit, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate, Grant James Imoehl, Luana, dark window or windshield; Susan Kay Poock, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Kim Nelson Smelser, Hudson, operating non-registered vehicle; Jacob Robert Stolen, Atkins, operation without current registration; Raymond J. Raber, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Noah David Campbell, Waverly, careless driving; Kameron Curtis Smith, Sumner, registration violation; and Samuel Lane, Sumner, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.