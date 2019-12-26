DISSOLUTIONS
Jodi Renee Heine, Denver, v. Joseph Thomas Heine, Denver.
Tyler James Vowell, Waverly, v. Nichole Lee Vowell, Waverly.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. E.D., v. Jason P. Schares, Oelwein, paternity.
Midfirst Bank v. Michael E. and Jodi L. Morse, Readlyn, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
IADE Meadow MHP LLC v. Kendra Lee Maulsby and Aaron John Kingsley, Denver, abandonment of mobile home.
SCI Waverly MHP LLC, Waverly, v. Kriss Fox, Waverly, and parties in possession, forcible entry and detainer for past due rent.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Christine M. Garthoff, Denver, credit card debt collection.
EMC Insurance Companies, Des Moines, v. Brooke Berg, Tripoli, and Jessica Heidt, Oelwein, three claims for parental responsibility of juveniles setting fire to plaintiff’s property.
Donna Davidson, Waverly, v. Patrica Smith, Plainfield, forcible entry and detainer.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Emily S. Koenigsfeld, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Michael and Jodie Nelson, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Christine Bloem, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Douglas W. Debower, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Kevin J. and Sara Langreck, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Kristi Mangrich, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
SCI Waverly MHP LLC, Waverly, v. Bonnie Noble, Waverly, and parties in possession, forcible entry and detainer for past due rent.
State of Iowa v. Jocelyn Leann Back, 26, Evansdale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Danai Christine Chekenya, 21, Wartburg College, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Balingene Phepha Mamba, 22, Wartburg College, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Charles Smith, 43, Charles City, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Susan Kay Poock, 54, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Mathes Blake Allen, 27, Cedar Falls, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. David Edward Killion, 41, Waverly, pled guilty to child endangerment, possession of marijuana and first-offense OWI, judgment deferred on the first two counts, placed on probation for two years on the child endangerment count and one year on the marijuana count, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, cooperate with the Department of Human Services on the child endangerment count, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge on the marijuana count, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, open container charge is dismissed at defendant’s cost, the following is imposed on the OWI count: sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for eight days to be served within 90 days, may be served in 48-hour increments, two days may be served in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee under same payment plan as above, placed on probation for one year, same instructions as the other two charges, pled guilty to improper lane change traffic ticket and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Patrick Joseph Laconte Jr., 26, Tripoli, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for 30 days, credited for 30 days served with inpatient treatment, pay $1,250 fine, $437.50 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correcitonal Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay victim restitution when reported, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $135 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dion Wesley King, 57, Mason City, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. June 30, 2020, unless all financial obligations, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full prior to that time, defendant is unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jesus Hissander Flores, 22, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, sentenced to 180 days in jail on each charge, suspended but for 10 days to be served within 90 days, may be served in 48-hour increments with two days that can be served in a DOT-approved hotel program, concurrent to each other, pay $1,250 fine and $437.50 surcharge on the OWI charge, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge on the marijuana charge, and $20 DARE fees on both charges, all payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, charge of no valid driver’s license is dismissed at defendant’s cost, driver’s license is revoked for 180 days on the OWI charge, placed on probation for one year for both charges, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school on OWI charge, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bonds set at $1,000 each count, pay $236 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Dean Rogers, 28, Allison, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $625 civil penalty by June 9, 2020, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Emily Jo Loop, 30, Rochester, Minnesota, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. June 9, 2020, unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full prior to that time, companion citation of failure to dim headlights is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR
DEC. 12-18
SPEEDING: Alyssa Stevie Autrey, East Alton, Illinois; Blake G. Smith, Sumner; Joseph Anthony Ayala, Waterloo; Andrew Scott Bonelli, Decorah; Samantha Leigh Fuller, Waverly; Ryan Lee Arnfelt, Waterloo; Steven Tryce Polley, Marion; John Daniel Oostendorp, Cedar Rapids; Michael O. Merritt, Johnston; Larry Carlson Everett, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Jared Stephen Ragsdale, Clarksville; Calvin Ladean Walton, Minneapolis; Kollin Burdelle Knudsen, Ida Grove; Shawn James Mallen, Britt; Bryce Shawn Cox, Garner; Brady Matthew Schmidt, Lake Mills; Michael Oluniyi Adedokun, Mechanicsville; Wayne L. Raber, Waverly; Brandan Michael Childs, Solon; Kourtney Benham Ganzer, Wheatland; Weiland Matthew Steffen, Sumner; Bradly Robert Lamberti, Bondurant; Jordan Richard Christian, Altoona; Micah Paul Harber, Rochester, Minnesota; Luke Martin Cerwinske, Nashua; Shannon Lee Lindeland, Nashua; Heather Kay Borglum, Frederika; Brandon Scott Westbay, Waterloo; Xavier Saldana, Elmwood Park, Illinois; Benjamin Alan Wedeking, Clarksville; Jennifer Griffith Shanklin, Iowa City; Joshua Paul William Gillett, Machesney Park, Illinois; Conner Michael Faga, West Des Moines; Dean Eldon Koch, Baldwin; Eric Donald MacConnell, Jesup; Patricia Rose Ocel, Bettendorf; Deborah Marie Jirak, Lawler; Kelli Rae Miller, Waterloo; Dennis Robert Deppe, Waverly; and Daniella Rose Dau, Waverly.
OTHERS: Karmen Ann Potter-Dietz, Waterloo, no insurance; Allen Dean Thurm, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Joseph A. Helmuth, Waverly, insufficient number of headlights; Claude Lislie Jackson Jr., Des Moines, dark window or windshield; Conrad James Schipper, Cedar Rapids, no insurance; Kaylee Ellynn Eick, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts; James Edward Marks, New Hartford, failure to comply with safety regulations; Christopher Michael Kane, Jonesboro, Georgia, improper rear lamps; Gloria Patty, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Matthew Brian Durbin, Waverly, use of electronic communication device on a graduated license; Richard Andrew Knudtson, Walworth, Wisconsin, dark window or windshield; Joshua J. Richards, Fairbank, defective tires; Emily Elaine Schuldt, Janesville, following too close; Bradyn Allen Burman, Waverly, use of electronic communication device with a graduated license; Scott Thomas Joyce, Burlington, operating non-registered vehicle; Christopher Allen Dix, Waverly, improper use of lanes; Benjamin Paul Boerjan, St. Ansgar, underage alcohol possession; Madison Jade Johnson, Osage, underage alcohol possession; Grace Charlotte Golly, Waverly, failure to use seat belt; Ashley Betts, Denver, operation without registration; Loyce Bunn, Westgate, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; Anna Lee Bordeaux, Waverly, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Sherry Angelique Wilson, Waverly, unlawful passing of a school bus.